Screenwriters reveal Robert Downey Jr. said no to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Marvel Studios

Of all the surprise cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, one that was supposed to happen didn’t: screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick say Robert Downey Jr. turned the movie down.

A scene in the beginning of the movie has Ryan Reynolds‘ Wade Wilson interviewing to see if his alter ego Deadpool could join The Avengers.

To his disappointment, however, instead of meeting “the man” — aka Tony Stark aka Downey — Wade pleads his case to Jon Favreau‘s Happy Hogan, Stark’s longtime friend.

“He doesn’t do this kinda thing anymore,” Happy says. “Cameos?” Wade asks, nudging the fourth wall.

“Interviews,” Happy replies.

Reese tells IndieWire, “Ryan Reynolds wrote the scene with both of them, so in the hopes we could get Downey. But he also wanted Favreau, because they’re a great combo.”

Wenick adds, “[W]e said, ‘No one says no to Ryan Reynolds,'” but ultimately, Downey did.

Fast-forward to now, and we know what Reese, Wernick and Reynolds didn’t at the time: Downey was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as Doctor Doom, not Tony Stark.

“It just didn’t make sense” for him to play Stark before the villain, Reese says.

The scene with only Favreau and Reynolds worked well, the writers agreed, as did their co-writer Reynolds, who recently called the Iron Man director “one of the greats.”

Ryan enthused, “[W]orking with Jon — who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire — was somehow BETTER than sitting with one of my heroes.”

Wernick said they also brainstormed that ALL of the Avengers would be there to reject Wade, “and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do,” but said they never actually wrote the scene.

In brief: 'Ink Master' star Ryan Hadley dies, Alex Trebek gets a stamp, and more
In brief: ‘Ink Master’ star Ryan Hadley dies, Alex Trebek gets a stamp, and more

Tattoo artist Ryan Hadley, best known for appearing on season 6 of the Paramount competition series Ink Master, died Thursday, June 20, his family posted on Instagram. He was 46. According to Deadline, Hadley announced last December he’d been diagnosed with seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor that develops most often in the testicle…

Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020, is getting his own stamp. His successor, Ken Jennings, made the announcement during the June 21 episode of the game show. The sheet of stamps looks like the display of video monitors on the Jeopardy! game board alongside a photo of Trebek. Printed on each stamp is the clue, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons.’” Underneath, written upside down, is the response: “Who is Alex Trebek?” The stamp will be released July 22 and is available for preorder now on the USPS website

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his roles in Love Actually and the Maze Runner films, and Westworld‘s Talulah Riley have tied the knot, according to The Sun. The newspaper obtained photos of their wedding in England. Brodie-Sangster, 34, and Riley, 38, met on the set of the Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021. The couple reportedly got engaged in July of 2023. Talulah was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk

 

Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with “spring break” post
Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with “spring break” post
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

While there was a recent pause in the good-natured online ribbing between Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with her sweet reply to a thirst-trap photo of the Deadpool star, it appears the “break” is over.

In an Instagram Story, Blake had some fun with one of the stops of Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide press tour — the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, which saw Reynolds and bestie co-star Hugh Jackman hosing down fans with water guns.

According to People, which caught the now-vanished weekend message, Blake posted video of the action, commenting, “When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break.”

She also joked their movie should be re-titled, “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story.”

For now, there doesn’t appear to be the usual cheeky response from Ryan — likely because he can’t disagree.

He said of the event, “Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige.”

He also called the event “The coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.”

The weekend promo blitz also saw Reynolds dress up in his Deadpool costume at a soccer match in Berlin, incidentally earning a reply from fellow Canadians Nickelback.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters July 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

‘The Drama’: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project
‘The Drama’: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project
Disney/Scott Kirkland — Disney/Randy Holmes

Kristoffer Borgli, who directed a dream-haunting Nicolas Cage in the acclaimed movie Dream Scenario, might just land two of the most sought-after stars for his next project.

ABC Audio has confirmed Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in “early negotiations” to star in The Drama, Borgli’s latest project for studio A24.

While the details are under wraps, rumors suggest it’s about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.

Zendaya was last seen in theaters in another small-scale project, Challengers; production begins on Euphoria‘s third season in January.

Pattinson’s sci-fi movie with Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17, is due in theaters Jan. 31, 2025; his sequel to Matt Reeves The Batman hits theaters in October 2026. 

