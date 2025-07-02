Sean Combs guilty on 2 of 5 counts, acquitted of racketeering conspiracy

Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found guilty of two of the five charges he faced in his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial.

On count one of the five-count indictment – racketeering conspiracy – the jury found Combs not guilty.

On count two – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to Cassie Ventura – the jury found Combs not guilty.

On count three – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to Ventura – the jury found Combs guilty.

On count four – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to the woman identified by the pseudonym “Jane” – the jury found Combs not guilty.

On count five of the indictment – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to “Jane” – the jury found Combs guilty.

Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following six weeks of testimony presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian that saw the prosecution present 34 witnesses and the defense present none, the jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days days before reaching their verdicts.

Combs was initially indicted in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution. A superseding indictment in March 2025 included additional allegations of forced labor under the racketeering conspiracy count, while another superseding indictment the following month added an additional charge of sex trafficking and one of transportation to engage in prostitution

Federal prosecutors accused Combs of using his many businesses, and the people he employed to run them, to conduct a criminal enterprise to illegally coerce women into sex and conceal his alleged illicit conduct to protect his reputation. The alleged activities included “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.

In addition to the racketeering charge, the indictment also included two separate counts each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, both involving two alleged victims.

Combs’ attorneys countered that Combs may well be a violent man – one who indulges in unconventional sexual conduct, abused illegal drugs and committed domestic violence – but he wasn’t part of a broader criminal organization.

“This case is about those real-life relationships, and the government is trying to turn those relationships into a racketeering case,” Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, told jurors in her opening statement. “The evidence is going to show you a very flawed individual, but it will not show you a racketeer, a sex trafficker, or somebody transporting for prostitution.”

The prosecution called 34 witnesses over six weeks of testimony, beginning with Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom Combs was seen physically assaulting in a widely circulated hotel surveillance video from 2016. Other witnesses included two alleged Combs victims who testified under the pseudonyms “Mia” and “Jane,” as well as two male escorts who testified that they were paid to participate in so-called “freak-off” sexual encounters with Combs, Ventura and other alleged victims. The jury also heard from witnesses to alleged abuse and sexual acts, and a forensic psychologist who testified regarding why people often remain in abusive relationships.

One of the most high-profile prosecution witnesses was Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, who testified that he was told Combs allegedly broke into his home and had someone set his car on fire after learning that he was dating Cassie Ventura. Combs previously denied any involvement in the car fire.

The defense, which twice during testimony unsuccessfully asked the judge to declare a mistrial, called no witnesses before resting their case on June 24, just two hours after the prosecution rested theirs, electing only to read additional evidence into the court record. Combs told the court at that time that he did not wish to take the stand in his own defense.

Federal prosecutors the following day told Judge Arun Subramanian that they were no longer including attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as underlying crimes in the alleged racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs. Instead, prosecutors signaled that they would push sex trafficking and forced labor as primary predicate acts that the jury could find to convict Combs of racketeering conspiracy.

Defense attorneys had argued that no evidence was presented directly tying Combs to the arson that damaged rapper Kid Cudi’s vehicle. Defense attorneys also argued that the alleged kidnapping of Combs’ former employee, Capricorn Clark, by Combs to confront Kid Cudi was far removed from the heart of the case. Federal prosecutors did not elaborate on their decision in their letter to the judge.

The prosecution delivered a nearly five-hour-long closing argument on Thursday, June 26, summarizing 28 days of testimony and evidence. The defense spent four hours the next day presenting their summation, followed by the prosecution rebuttal. Deliberations began on Monday, June 30 after Judge Arun Subramanian gave the jury their instructions.

On Tuesday, the jury told the court that they’d reached a verdict on four of the five five counts with which Combs was charged, they were unable to reach a verdict on the first count — racketeering conspiracy — prompting the judge to instruct them to continue deliberations.

Report: 'One of Them Days' ﻿sequel with Keke Palmer and SZA is in early development
A sequel to Issa Rae‘s One of Them Days is in the works. Variety reports Keke Palmer and SZA are expected to reunite with the film’s original creative team for part two of the movie. 

SZA seemed to confirm the news in an Instagram Story, sharing a post of a woman strutting down the street with the caption, “me on my way to the auditions of one of them days 2.” She also wrote, “Imma read the script this time fr.”

One of Them Days was released in January and followed Keke’s Dreux and SZA’s Alyssa as they scrambled to find cash to avoid eviction after learning Alyssa’s boyfriend spent their rent money. The film also featured Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, Gabrielle Dennis, DomiNque Perry and Dewayne Perkins, who referred to his experience on the film as a “full-circle moment.”

Perkins told ABC Audio that Keke hosted the premiere of his movie The Blackening in 2023 and told him they had “to find something to work on together.”

“Then on the first day when I went on set for One of Them Days, we were like, ‘This is it, it’s happening.’ So it felt like a very cool, cool moment,” Perkins recalls. “And SZA was so, so chill and nice.”

“I really love when people who have a lot of fame, a lot of popularity, are normal, because some are not,” he says. “And I just love a pleasant person, like a pleasant experience. And that was just one of those experiences that was simply just pleasant. And I think it reflected on screen. That’s why it was so good.”

'How to Train Your Dragon﻿' holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
The competition couldn’t fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $37 million
2. 28 Years Later – $30 million
3. Elio – $21 million
4. Lilo & Stitch – $9.7 million
5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.55 million
6. Materialists – $5.816 million
7. Ballerina – $4.535 million
8. Karate Kid: Legends – $2.424 million
9. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $1.885 million
10. Kuberaa – $1.75 million

'The Bear' season four premiering in June
The Bear season four now has a premiere date.

FX announced that the Emmy-winning series will be back Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes debuting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

According to a press release, in this season, “the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.” The chef comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

FX also announced premiere dates for the new sci-fi series Alien: Earth and the new drama The Lowdown. Alien: Earth, starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally.

The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes and will air weekly after that. Episodes will be available the day after on Hulu, and will be available on Disney+ internationally.

