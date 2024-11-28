Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled to deny bail for Sean “Diddy” Combs on Friday.

Both federal prosecutors and Combs’ attorneys submitted their final letters about whether the music mogul should be allowed out on bail on Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Combs’ attempt to influence witnesses while in jail “constitutes obstruction” of his criminal case. They also called out Combs’ “recent efforts to influence the jury pool” through a social media campaign organized by his children.

Defense attorneys said that their client’s conduct was protected free speech, meant to combat “outrageous claims about Mr. Combs” by “government agents, plaintiffs’ attorneys, and others with questionable motives.”

Subramanian had asked the parties to submit these final arguments in writing and said he would issue a written decision on bail.

Combs, who pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges, has offered to remain on home confinement in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with 24/7 security guards and restrictions on visitors and communications.

Last Friday, the defense called the proposed conditions “far more restrictive” than Combs faces in jail.

They included limiting phone calls to lawyers, restricting visitors other than lawyers and specific family members, keeping a visitation log, and avoiding contact with witnesses or potential witnesses.

However, federal prosecutors have said there are no conditions that can reduce Combs’ risk of tampering with witnesses or shaping the opinions of potential jurors.

They also brought up a 2016 video of Combs attacking then-girlfriend and protégé Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, saying that it showed the danger he could pose to women if allowed out on bail.

In court last Friday, prosecutors summarily said that Combs “cannot be trusted” to follow the rules of a pretrial release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bryan Cranston to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Santa Fe International Film Festival
Bryan Cranston to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Santa Fe International Film Festival
ABC

The upcoming Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced it will be honoring Bryan Cranston with its Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Not coincidentally, his drama Breaking Bad was set in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a fact mentioned by SFiFF Executive Director Liesette Bailey in the announcement.

“Bryan Cranston’s work has inspired generations of actors and captivated audiences worldwide, cementing his place as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in the industry,” she said.

“We are truly honored to present him with the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, not only in recognition of his exceptional body of work, but also for the deep connection he shares with the people of New Mexico and the lasting impact he has made on our community with his role in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad.'”

Cranston will be honored on Oct. 19; the event takes place Oct. 16 through Oct. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting
‘Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting
Amy Sussman/Getty Images FILE

Ian Somerhalder is opening up about his reasons for stepping away from acting.

After starring in high-profile shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries — shows that celebrate their 20th and 15th anniversaries this year, respectively — the actor opened up in a new interview with People about why he left show business to focus on his passion projects and to raise his family.

“August 19th makes five years since I was professionally on camera as an actor/producer,” Somerhalder told the outlet. “I stepped away from that after V Wars to build these companies, launch films like Kiss the GroundCommon Ground and Ground Swell and raise my kids.”

The actor has focused on environmental activism-themed documentaries in the years since leaving Hollywood behind and shares two children with wife Nikki Reed, from the Twilight franchise.

Somerhalder said he recalled telling his management he was walking away from acting “at this sort of peak” where he “could have gone and done anything,” but that the things he’s pursuing today “mean way more to me.”

“I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth,” he said. “I don’t need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself.”

All that said, Somerhalder said he looks back fondly on shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries, which have garnered even bigger audiences in recent years thanks to streaming, and said he has “enormous gratitude” for them.

“That path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Original ‘SNL’ star Laraine Newman on hosting Thursday’s Sentinel Awards, looking back at ‘SNL’
Original ‘SNL’ star Laraine Newman on hosting Thursday’s Sentinel Awards, looking back at ‘SNL’
Photo: Rob Lewine

On Thursday evening at the Norman Lear Center in Los Angeles, a collection of television shows will be hailed for their ability to “inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman will host the Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society’s Sentinel Awards show.

Honored this year will be ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez.

I love the idea of shows that deal with the conversation of the most pressing issues that we’re dealing with in our culture,” Newman tells ABC Audio. “And all of these shows present it in a way that is the most palatable way imaginable, which is comedy, which is also exactly what Norman Lear did.”

The performer is also celebrating dual 50th anniversaries this year: The Groundlings comedy troupe in which she was an original member and Saturday Night Live, which had its first show on Oct. 11, 1975. 

Newman was on the show until 1980’s season. She said it took some time to realize SNL‘s significance: “I think subsequent years, when it was clear that it was going to be an institution and that each year, with each successive cast … it always moved the tone and voice and style of comedy forward.”

The show’s first-ever episode is the basis of Jason Reitman‘s film Saturday Night, for which she was extensively interviewed. Emily Fairn plays Newman. “I loved the movie,” Newman gushes, calling it “incredibly entertaining and exciting.”  

The movie plays out in real time, ending with Cory Michael Smith, playing Chevy Chase, saying, “Live from New York: It’s Saturday Night!” — which Newman said brought her to tears.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.