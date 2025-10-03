Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 50 months in prison

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided at low speeds while taxiing Wednesday evening at LaGuardia Airport, according to the airline.

Endeavor flight 5155 was taxiing for departure when its wing made contact with the fuselage of Endeavor flight 5047 as it was taxiing to its gate after arriving, the airline said when releasing preliminary information.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit we have damage to our windscreen and … some of our screens in here,” a pilot can be heard saying on the Air Traffic Control audio.

Delta said a flight attendant suffered a minor injury and no passenger injuries were reported. The flight attendant was transported to a nearby hospital out of precaution, according to Port Authority.

The collision took place around 9:56 p.m., and there was no impact to airport operations, according to the Port Authority.

“Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi. Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta said it will cooperate with the Port Authority, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigations.

