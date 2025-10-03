Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 50 months in prison

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office Mojo, KPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million.
Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.
The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen‘s Honey Don’t!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.
Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. KPop Demon Hunters — $18 million 2. Weapons — $15.6 million 3. Freakier Friday — $9.2 million 4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $5.9 million 5. The Bad Guys 2 — $5.1 million 6. Nobody 2 — $3.7 million 7. Superman — $3.43 million 8. The Naked Gun — $2.95 million 9. Honey Don’t! — $2.95 million 10. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.1 million
Kelley Mack, an actress best known for her work on the horror series The Walking Dead, has died at age 33.
A representative for Mack confirmed her death to ABC News and said in a statement, “She will be so missed.”
In an online statement, Mack’s family said she died on Aug. 2 with her mother and aunt at her side following a battle with glioma, a type of tumor of the central nervous system.
“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” Mack’s family wrote in the statement, and also called her “a bright, fervent light.”
“Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,” the statement added.
In a January Instagram post, Mack revealed she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare type of cancer.
As an actor, Mack portrayed Addy during the ninth season of The Walking Dead and Penelope Jacobs in the eighth season of Chicago Med, which will return for its 11th season this fall. She was also known for her role as Alice in the horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion.
In addition to acting, Mack was also a producer, writer and voiceover artist. She provided the voice of Gwen Stacy for the hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Mack’s family said a “recognition and remembrance” of life for Mack will be held Aug. 16 in Glendale, Ohio, and that another celebration of life will be held in Los Angeles at a date yet to be determined.
(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han is revealing details about the upcoming film that will continue the story of the beloved TV series.
Prime Video greenlit a feature film to conclude the story of Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the rest of the Cousins Beach gang hours after the show’s series finale debuted on Wednesday. Han shared new details about the planned film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly released Thursday.
The upcoming film will detail the only “big milestone” left in Belly’s journey now that she has chosen to be with Conrad, Han says.
“As I was thinking about [the] third season, I really felt that the journey was so much about Belly’s coming of age and in order to fully tell that story, we need to get to her reunion with Conrad,” Han said. “It would’ve been like a quick tacked-on beat at the end to get to any of the stuff in the epilogue in the book. And I just really wanted to give its due. And we had also been through a whole season of Belly and Jeremiah’s (Gavin Casalegno) wedding and I wanted to have space for whatever the next step is.”
As for what to expect, Han teases “it’s sort of what happens next. It’s like, ‘What happens when you are dating your ex’s brother? And you have to see them and you have to be in their life still. What does that look like?'”
If fans are wondering when they can expect the film, Han says she and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka have written something for the movie, but they’re still in the early stages.
“We really wanted to give that surprise to the fans and not leave them in suspense, but it’s still early on,” Han said. “I know that some of them were hoping that it’s already even filmed and that it would come out right away, but I honestly like having a little more time because I think there’s something very special in the way that we’ve seen these characters grow up on screen.”