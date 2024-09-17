Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with sex trafficking, racketeering charges in sprawling indictment

Sean Combs is seen arriving to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Show on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an “enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes,” according to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Midtown Manhattan Monday night and he spent the night in federal custody, sources told ABC News. He will be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment against Combs, which set in motion his arrest, sources told ABC News.

Combs “knew this was coming,” the music mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters Tuesday on his way into federal court. 

“We brought him to New York two weeks ago because, sure, we knew this day would come and it’s here,” Agnifilo said.

He said Combs has anticipated federal charges ever since the March raids on his homes in Florida and California.

Combs’ spirits are good, Agnifilo said, adding, “He’s dealing with this head on the way he has dealt with every challenge in his life.”

Agnifilo said in an earlier statement, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Agnifilo said. “To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Combs has been under investigation for the better part of a year since his former, longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, came forward with allegations in a civil lawsuit. At least 10 additional lawsuits followed. Combs has denied the allegations in all of them.

In March, when Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents, a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said the raid was executed as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Law enforcement sources told ABC News in March that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Combs’ two properties.

The searches were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Combs’ mansions and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Uvalde school district police officer pleads not guilty as victims’ families look on
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office via AP

(UVALDE, Texas) — A former Uvalde, Texas, school district police officer pleaded not guilty to the 29 counts against him on Thursday as families of the Robb Elementary School victims looked on.

Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the May 24, 2022, mass shooting. Law enforcement waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

Former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales faces 29 charges of abandoning and failing to protect children: 19 for the 19 children killed and 10 for the children who survived in classroom 112.

The indictment alleges that despite having time to respond to the shooting, Gonzales failed to act to impede the gunman and failed to follow active shooter training by not advancing toward the gunfire.

Over 30 survivors and victims’ families watched in the courtroom on Thursday as Gonzales pleaded not guilty.

The families included the parents of 10-year-old victim Tess Mata, the parents of 9-year-old victim Jackie Cazares and the parents of survivor Khloie Torres.

“It’s not that we want to be here — we just feel like we have to,” Tess’ mom, Veronica Mata, told ABC News after the hearing. “We’re here ’cause we have to be here for Tess.”

Tess’ dad, Jerry Mata, said while he feels more than two officers should have been indicted, he hopes this is the start of accountability.

“The emotions right now are so high,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Gonzales’ defense attorney, Nico LaHood, told reporters, “We have not seen any evidence that would lead us to believe that Mr. Gonzales is guilty of these allegations. … All he did was show up to try to help those children.”

“There was over 370 officers there. We have not seen or even heard of a theory of why Mr. Gonzales is being singled out,” LaHood said.

Gonzales is due to return to court on Sept. 16.

The former school district police chief, Pete Arredondo, who was the on-site commander the day of the shooting, was arrested last month on the same charges as Gonzales. He has also pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges that, after hearing shots fired, Arredondo failed to identify the situation as an active shooter, failed to respond as trained, and instead, called SWAT, thereby delaying the response by law enforcement.

The indictment also alleges he chose to negotiate with the gunman instead of engaging; failed to timely provide keys and breaching tools; failed to determine if the classroom door was locked; failed to follow the school district’s active shooter policy; and failed to develop an immediate action plan.

In a recorded interview with investigators one day after the shooting, Arredondo said he did not view himself as the incident commander, contrary to the active shooter plan he devised.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

United flight diverted to Memphis due to ‘severe’ turbulence: Airline
EllenMoran/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A United Airlines flight en route to Chicago was diverted to Tennessee after experiencing “severe turbulence” Wednesday, the airline said.

Seven people were injured, including one who was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

Flight UA1196 encountered “a brief period of severe turbulence” Wednesday afternoon, United Airlines said in a statement. The seatbelt sign was on at the time, the airline said.

The crew reported the severe turbulence over Louisiana before landing safely at Memphis International Airport around 2:40 p.m. CT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported one passenger to the hospital, United said. The person suffered non-critical injuries, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Six others declined treatment and transport and the extent of their injuries is unknown, the fire department said.

“We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” United said.

The Boeing 737-900 was traveling from Cancun International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport at the time, the airline said. There were 172 passengers and seven crew members on board, according to United.

The plane was back in the air on its way to Chicago as of Wednesday evening.

The FAA said it is investigating.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Storm forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a hurricane
An ABC News graphic shows the expected path of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. — ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Francine is churning in the Gulf and is set to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana.

Francine is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds by Wednesday. Landfall is forecast in western Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

A hurricane watch has been issued in Louisiana, from Cameron to Grand Isle.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Texas to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

By Tuesday morning, Francine’s outer bands will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Texas. The rough weather will last through the day along the coast, including Houston.

By Wednesday morning, conditions will deteriorate rapidly in southwestern Louisiana. Heavy rain and flooding is expected throughout the day.

About 5 to 8 inches of rain, with locally up to 1 foot, is forecast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle through Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.