Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial day 9: Ventura spars with defense lawyers during final day of testimony

John Lamparski/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Cassie Ventura concluded four days of often painful and intimate testimony on Friday, as she sparred with attorneys for her former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, over the consistency of her testimony and the harm she allegedly endured at the hands of the rap mogul.

Ventura’s testimony, coming right at the start of the much-anticipated Combs criminal trial, appeared to lay a foundation for the prosecution’s racketeering and sex-trafficking case against Combs. They allege Combs subjected Ventura to regular violence and blackmail threats to keep her in line so she would fulfill his sexual desires by arranging days-long sex parties called “freak offs” and “wild king nights.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, and his lawyers, through two days of cross-examination, attempted to reframe Ventura as a willing sex partner who enjoyed a swinger’s lifestyle and contributed to an admittedly toxic relationship. His lawyers have acknowledged that Combs was violent with Ventura but argued his actions do not amount to sex trafficking or racketeering, as federal prosecutors have alleged. They also highlighted episodes when Ventura was violent toward Combs in order to prove their point that the ugliness that marked their relationship went both ways.

Ventura largely maintained her composure across two days of defense questioning, even as attorneys confronted her with text messages and emails replete with graphic sexual details, and some jurors appeared to lose focus during the at-times meandering and disjointed cross-examination. When his attorney Anna Estevao concluded the cross-examination, Combs embraced Estevao in court and appeared to thank her for the intense questioning.

When questioned by prosecutors one final time on Friday, Ventura broke down in response to questioning about how she suffered following the allegedly regular beatings from Combs, telling jurors that she felt “worthless, just like dirt, that I didn’t matter to him, like I was nothing.” Ventura told the jury she would return the $20 million civil settlement she received from Combs in 2023 if it meant she never had to participate in a freak off.

“I’d give that money back if I never had to do freak offs. I would have agency and autonomy,” she said through tears. “I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to get it back.”

Defense lawyers attempt to recast moments of violence at the center of Ventura’s testimony

Defense attorneys focused on two central moments described by Ventura during her direct examination: a 2016 assault at a Los Angeles hotel and an alleged rape near the end of their relationship. During cross-examination, Combs’ lawyers attempted to use those episodes to cast doubt on Ventura’s credibility.

Asked about the 2016 hotel assault, Ventura said she believed Combs was intoxicated during the encounter. On Thursday, during Ventura’s third day of testimony, defense attorneys tried to suggest the drugs he was taking at the time contributed to his violence.

“When you get f—— up the wrong way you always want to show me you have the power and knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child,” Ventura wrote in a text message after the incident that was entered into evidence Friday.

Defense attorney Anna Estevao also probed Ventura about her recollection of how her relationship with Combs ended. The once-up-and-coming singer testified earlier in the week that Combs raped her after a dinner she said they planned as their relationship was coming to a close.

“You don’t say anything to the effect of, ‘the last time we saw each other you raped me,'” Estevao said of Ventura’s messages with Combs at the time.

Earlier, the defense showed Ventura transcripts of her interviews with law enforcement agents, pointing out that she told them the night of the alleged rape Combs was acting “nice but strangely.” The defense also pointed out how Ventura wondered whether the alleged attack occurred because of Combs’s bipolar disorder, the first time such a diagnosis was mentioned at trial. Combs has previously said he is not bipolar but has mood swings.

Defense lawyers focus on Ventura’s alleged infidelity

During cross-examination, the defense introduced scores of text messages that contained a mix of affection, sexually-charged banter, domestic negotiation, bickering and jealousy. Jealousy first emerged as a central tenet during the defense’s opening statements, when Combs’ lawyers told the jury the case against their client is about “love, jealousy, infidelity and money.”

Ventura recounted how Combs would grow jealous if he suspected she was seeing another man, and on multiple occasions, took her phone from her to learn about the suspected infidelity.

“Mr. Combs was insanely jealous?” defense attorney Anna Estevao asked. “He was upset with you when he suspected you of cheating?”

Ventura responded, “When I was with anyone else. I don’t know if I would call it cheating.”

Estevao said, “You understood he thought it cheating?”

Ventura responded, “That’s a technicality. We weren’t married.”

Defense attorneys attempt to show different side of Ventura

Jurors heard a dramatic audio recording of a March 2014 conversation in Atlantic City between Ventura and a man called Sugit, who had told her he had seen her in a sexually explicit video taken during a “freak off.” Multiple jurors appeared attentive and took notes during the testimony, as they heard a markedly more aggressive version of Ventura than had appeared on the stand, who herself seemed amused by the reaction captured on tape.

“Tell me what exactly you saw,” Ventura is heard telling Sugit. “You told me somebody else was in there f——- me.”

A moment later, her voice is heard rising. “You have it? Why didn’t you show me?” Ventura asked.

“Because I’m not disrespectful,” Sugit is heard answering meekly.

“You’ve had it the whole time?” Ventura said. “It’s my f****** life and I’ll kill you. I’ll kill you if you don’t show me. Pull it up. If you have it, pull that s— up or I’m going to kill you!”

Ventura acknowledged the aggressiveness in her voice, having testified on direct examination about a constant fear that Combs might release the sex tapes from freak-offs that would destroy her career and her reputation. Ventura testified that Combs had shown her the videos and used them as blackmail, threatening to release them if she disobeyed him.

“I was just sick about it and was feeling pressure from Sean,” Ventura told jurors, adding that Combs directed her to speak with Sugit.

At the conclusion of her testimony, Ventura, through a statement read by her attorney Douglas Wigdor outside court, thanked her supporters for their kindness and vowed to never forget what she said Combs did to her.

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember, and the more I can remember, the more I will never forget,” she said in a statement.

Prosecutors call federal agent, Dawn Richard of Danity Kane to witness stand

Federal prosecutors called two additional witnesses on Friday after the conclusion of Ventura’s testimony.

Special Agent Yasin Binda of Homeland Security Investigations told jurors about a search of Combs’ hotel room at the time of his arrest in 2024, when his lawyers said he traveled to New York to surrender to authorities. Binda testified that agents seized $9,000 in cash, substances that later tested positive for ketamine and MDMA, multiple bottles of baby oil, and a device used for “mood lighting,” which Ventura alleged were the kind of items Combs would use during freak offs. Jurors were able to touch and examine some of the materials seized from Combs’ room.

For their fifth witness, prosecutors called Dawn Richard, a singer-songwriter who, in a civil lawsuit, has accused Combs of sexual assault, forced labor and forced imprisonment. A former member of the girl group Danity Kane, Richard allegedly witnessed multiple instances when Combs abused Ventura, including an incident she described in her testimony. Combs had broadly denied the allegations in that case.

Richard testified that she witnessed Combs beat Ventura in Los Angeles in 2009, describing how Combs had a violent outburst while Ventura tried to cook breakfast.

“He came downstairs angry. He said, ‘Where the f—- is his eggs?'” Richard testified. “He took the skillet with the eggs” and took a swing at Ventura, adding that Ventura dropped to the ground, “literally trying to hide her face or her head.”

After a series of objections, the judge adjourned court until Monday while he considers potentially striking portions of Richard’s testimony.

‘Horrific scene’ as police take down man allegedly attacking 4 young girls in NYC
WABC

(NEW YORK) — A 49-year-old man wielding a blood-covered meat cleaver was shot and critically injured by New York City police officers on Sunday after allegedly stabbing four young girls believed to be his relatives in their home, authorities said.

Two officers opened fire on the suspected attacker when they forced their way into the home and he allegedly ignored repeated orders to drop the bloody weapon and stepped toward the officers, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Sunday outside the home where the attack occurred.

Tisch said officers found a “horrific scene” with the walls and floors spattered with blood when they arrived at the apartment in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The commissioner said officers went to the home when one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, called 911 after running and hiding in a bedroom as the attack was going on.

“The 11-year-old caller stated that she and her siblings had been stabbed by their uncle,” Tisch said.

Tisch said the girl didn’t know her address and police used technology to trace the phone the child used to make the call to find the location of the assault in progress.

“Officers and EMS arrived at the door within minutes of receiving the 911 call. Their fast, decisive action pinpointing the location and taking down the door absolutely saved the lives of these young girls,” Tisch said.

The incident unfolded around 10:15 a.m., Tisch said. She said that once the attack began, a young boy who is related to the family ran to a neighbor’s apartment to get help and let police into the building when they arrived.

Tisch said officers were standing in a vestibule of the building when they heard screams coming from an apartment to their left. Officers then kicked open the door to the apartment, she said.

“Once they entered, they encountered a man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered in blood and they could see blood on the floor and the walls of the home,” Tisch said.

She said the suspect was ordered several times to drop the weapon.

“He refused and advanced toward them,” Tisch said. “Two officers discharged their firearms, firing seven total rounds between them, striking the subject, ending the threat.”

The suspect was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Tisch said the victims — four sisters ages 8, 11, 13 and 16 — all suffered serious slash and stab wounds. They were also taken to Maimonides, where they were being treated. All of the victims are expected to survive.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation.

NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said detectives are attempting to confirm the relationship between the victims and the suspect. He said the mother of the children was not at home at the time of the attack.

Chell said relatives of the suspect told police he has a history of mental illness and lives at the home where the attack occurred.

He added that the preliminary investigation shows that the NYPD had received no previous calls for service to the address.

Besides the meat cleaver, police recovered a second kitchen knife from the scene that Tisch said was also covered in blood.

Tisch said the police shooting was captured on police-worn body cameras.

ABC News’ Chris Berry contributed to this report.

DOJ pushes FBI to review, release more Epstein files amid mounting pressure from Trump supporters: Sources
Kypros/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department is in the midst of an urgent and chaotic effort to review sensitive materials from the FBI investigation into the convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, with Attorney General Pam Bondi pushing the FBI and her own department to release more files from the case amid continued pressure from President Donald Trump’s supporters, multiple sources told ABC News.

As many as a thousand FBI agents, many of whom are usually focusing on national security matters, have been enlisted to help with the effort, sources said.

The push comes two weeks after Bondi handed out binders with Epstein case files to pro-Trump social media influencers at the White House — files that ultimately contained little new information. The move caught White House officials off guard and outraged some supporters of the president, who had been promised that more details would be made public. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded that “everyone is working together as one unified team at the direction of President Trump.”

In tense private exchanges earlier this week, Bondi pressed FBI Director Kash Patel to do more to release still-secret information from the case involving one of the most infamous sex-trafficking criminals in modern history, sources said.

Justice Department officials have made it clear to others throughout the Trump administration that it is now a top priority of the attorney general to sort through the materials related to Epstein and decide what can be publicly disclosed in the days ahead, sources said, and FBI agents have been told to expect to work on this into the early morning hours.

Sources tell ABC News that the Justice Department’s national security division is devoting many of their resources to the effort, despite some top law enforcement officials believing that the information Bondi is demanding be reviewed contains no new revelations.

The all-hands-on-deck effort to expedite the release of additional material has led to a growing rift between officials at the FBI and DOJ, sources said, as both have faced online backlash from vocal MAGA over the Trump administration’s handling of the files.

In a statement, a DOJ spokesperson told ABC News, “Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, the Department of Justice is working relentlessly to deliver unprecedented transparency for the American people.”

The White House referred ABC News to the DOJ’s response.

“Director Patel is committed to full transparency and justice, swiftly delivering documents to the DOJ,” FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson told ABC News in a statement. “He has complete faith in Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership and dedication to holding the powerful accountable.”

Among the material under consideration for release is previously undisclosed video evidence from the sex-trafficking investigation into Epstein, sources said, adding that the DOJ has not yet made a final decision on that matter.

Authorities may also be reviewing materials detailed in a document released earlier this month that the Justice Department is calling “Evidence List,” a three-page catalog of material apparently obtained through searches of Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Among the items investigators obtained, according to the document, is “one CD labelled ‘girl pics nude book 4’ and a folder titled “LSJ logbook,” which appears to be a reference to Epstein’s private island Little St. James.

The document also lists dozens of recording devices, computers, hard drives and memory sticks, along with various sexual paraphernalia.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while facing federal child sex trafficking charges. The well-connected financier, who owned a private island estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has long been rumored to have kept a “client list” of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have baselessly accused authorities of hiding. Multiple sources familiar with both civil and criminal cases against Epstein say no such list has been discovered.

In an interview last week, Bondi was asked about the increasing pressure from Trump’s base to release more files, and confirmed that the department was working to make them public.

“The MAGA group is mad that we don’t know more about the Epstein files … are you going to give us any more information?” Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked the attorney general.

Bondi responded that FBI Director Kash Patel was working on providing the DOJ with a timeline for the next document release.

“We will get out as much as we can, as fast as we can to the American people,” she said.

ABC News previously reported that Bondi faced backlash from the White House and Trump allies over her handling of the initial Epstein file release earlier this month.

During a White House event with pro-Trump social media influencers, Bondi distributed binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1,” catching senior White House officials off guard. The materials contained mostly previously public records, sparking outrage from some of Trump’s supporters, including far-right activist Laura Loomer, who slammed the release as “unprofessional” and untrustworthy.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s order targeting law firm: ‘Shocking abuse of power’
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at Susman Godfrey, the law firm that has for years represented Dominion Voting Systems — the leading supplier of election technology across the U.S.

The decision from Judge Loren AliKhan on Tuesday is the latest win for one of the few law firms that have fought back against Trump’s orders instead of striking a deal.

Trump’s executive order seeks to block the firm’s access to government buildings and cancel government contracts, among others, over their “previous activities.”

Susman Godfrey has represented the voting machine company Dominion, famously securing a $787.5 million settlement from Fox News to settle allegations the network aired false claims about the company rigging the 2020 election.

Notably, the firm still represents Dominion in its active cases against a number of Trump’s allies — including Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell and others.

In her ruling, Judge AliKhan delivered a strong repudiation of the order, noting it “chills the firm’s speech and advocacy” as well as “threatens reputational harm.”

“The executive order is based on a personal vendetta… and frankly I think the Framers of the Constitution would see this as a shocking abuse of power,” she said.

During the hearing on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys representing Susman Godfrey said that Trump’s order was “one of the most brazenly unconstitutional exercises of executive power in the history of this nation.”

“The executive is wielding an axe, and we don’t know exactly when that axe is going to fall but they’re ready to bring it down,” said Donald Verrilli, an attorney representing Susman from the firm Munger, Tolles, and Olson.

Deputy Associate Attorney General Richard Lawson, a political appointee who previously worked for Attorney General Pam Bondi, argued repeatedly that the order fit squarely in the administration’s free speech rights.

“I would urge great caution from the court on the judiciary policing the executive branch’s speech, that is just a very tricky area that is extremely difficult to try and implement,” Lawson said.

He argued the judge should wait until the administration issued formal guidance to agencies on their interactions with the firm before issuing a temporary restraining order barring any kind of enforcement.

Despite this, Judge AliKhan said the TRO would remain in effect for 14 days and ordered the government to rescind any memos or guidance that had already gone out on the order.

Susman Godfrey said of the judge’s decision in a statement to ABC News,”This fight is bigger and more important than any one firm. Susman Godfrey is fighting this unconstitutional executive order because it infringes on the rights of all Americans and the rule of law.”

“This fight is right, it is just, and we are duty-bound to pursue it. We are grateful the court directly addressed the unconstitutionality of the executive order by recognizing it as a ‘shocking abuse of power,'” the firm said.

The hearing comes as the Trump administration has ramped up pressure against several law firms and universities.

Since Trump began targeting law firms, nine of the country’s largest law firms — including Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, Willkie Farr and Latham & Watkins — have agreed to provide a combined $940 million in legal services to promote causes supported by the president.

The firms also agreed to remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from hiring practices and vow not to deny representing clients based on politics.

Alternatively, three other major U.S. firms — Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block — are fighting the president’s action against law firms in federal courts, which have temporarily paused the orders from taking effect.

