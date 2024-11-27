Search called off for missing Oregon woman and her 2 dogs
(WELCHES, Ore.) — The search for a missing hiker and her two dogs in Oregon’s Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness was suspended late Tuesday after four days, officials said.
However, authorities said they are continuing to gather information and establish a timeline leading up to the disappearance of 61-year-old Susan Lane-Fournier, and said it remains an active missing person’s investigation.
“Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
“From Saturday through Tuesday, dozens of search volunteers, drone teams, and air-scent and trailing K9s spent more than 800 search hours looking for Ms. Lane-Fournier,” the department said.
Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who saw Lane-Fournier or has information about her whereabouts in the week leading up to her disappearance.
Lane-Fournier was believed to be hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs. She was thought to be in the Green Canyon Way Trail area of Welches in Oregon, according to the sheriff’s department.
Lane-Fournier was reported missing after failing to show up at work.
Deputies did not find Lane-Fournier at her residence after she was reported missing by her employer. A community member saw her white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along a road near the trail a day later.
Lane-Fournier, who also goes by the name Phoenix, is 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has reddish-brown hair.
(CAPE CORAL, FL) — A 22-year-old social media influencer on TikTok with nearly 300,000 followers has been arrested after using fake barcodes to steal from Target and filming herself getting ready before the alleged theft, police say.
The Cape Coral Police Department in Florida responded to a Target branch located at 1890 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral last Wednesday regarding a past retail theft that occurred on Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Cape Coral Police Department.
“Loss Prevention at Target stated that on October 30, 2024, an unknown female entered the store and selected items listed for sale,” police said. “Once at the self-checkout register, the female suspect did not scan the items’ barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.”
In total, 16 items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing were stolen with a total retail value of $500.32, which was verified by officers via Target’s security cameras.
In an attempt to help identify the suspect through public assistance, the Cape Coral Police Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts posted the female’s picture, describing her as appearing to be “approximately 20-35 years old, had long black hair, and was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses.”
An anonymous caller who saw the post on social media subsequently contacted the police and gave the possible identification for the suspect as Marlena Velez and informed them of her social media profiles.
“Officers then found Marlena’s TikTok account, which documents her getting ready on October 30, 2024, in the same outfit and glasses and going to Target,” police said. “Marlena documents herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store. Marlena appears to be a content creator with almost 300,000 followers.”
Velez has since been arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with petit theft of less than $750.
(NEW YORK) — The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission crew began the first-ever commercial space walk early Thursday.
Two crew members — commander Jared Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis — were expected to exit the Dragon spacecraft on the “extravehicular activity,” as SpaceX described it. Pilot Scott Poteet and mission specialist Anna Menon planned to stay inside the capsule to support the operation.
All crew members are now considered “spacewalkers” as the capsule was depressurized for the outing, thus exposing all four crew to the vacuum of space.
The mission plan said Isaacman and Gillis would both leave the capsule for 10 minutes each. The astronauts will hold a handrail system — called Skywalker and are on 8-foot tethers — significantly shorter than NASA spacewalkers have traditionally used.
Isaacman and Gillis plan to “perform a series of mobility tests in the newly-designed SpaceX EVA suit” during the spacewalk, SpaceX said on its website, where the operation was live streamed.
The entire spacewalk is expected to take around two hours, SpaceX said.
(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities have arrested an Arizona man after he allegedly posted videos online threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump and his family.
In the videos, posted on Facebook in recent months, Manuel Tamayo-Torres issued an array of bizarre and outlandish claims about Trump, but he also apparently brandished an AR 15-style rifle and other weapons in the videos, and in August he recorded his trip to an arena in Glendale, Arizona, as Trump was holding a campaign rally there, according to charging documents filed in the case.
While the charging documents only refer to Trump as “Individual 1,” they say Tamayo-Torres made “vague yet direct threats” against “the president-elect,” and sources familiar with the investigation separately confirmed Tamayo-Torres’ alleged threats targeted Trump.
“[Y]ou’re gonna die,” Tamayo-Torres allegedly said in a video he posted on Thursday. “[Y]our son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die. … I’m going to put a hole in your face.”
The clip was one of “numerous” rambling and curse-laden videos he’s posted “on a near-daily basis” in recent months claiming that “Individual 1” kidnapped and sex-trafficked his children, according to the charging documents.
It’s unclear if Tamayo-Torres actually has children.
Earlier in November, Tamayo-Torres allegedly posted a video threatening “Individual 1” while holding up “what appears to be a white AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it,” charging documents said.
In another video, according to the charging documents, Tamayo-Torres said he witnessed “Individual 1” and the Secret Service kidnap his daughter. The video was posted Aug. 23 from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where Trump was holding a campaign rally that day.
During the rally, Trump noted that he was “nearly assassinated” a month earlier, when a Pennsylvania man, Thomas Crooks, opened fire on him with an AR 15-style rifle during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Authorities have yet to identify a clear motive in that attack.
Trump told rallygoers there are “risks incurred by leaders who stand up to the corrupt political establishment.”
“When you stand up, you bring on some trouble for yourself, but you have to do what’s right,” Trump said.
While investigating the more recent alleged threats from Tamayo-Torres, an officer from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force found photos on Facebook that showed Tamayo-Torres holding a bullpup-style shotgun, a rifle, and the AR15-style rifle seen in one of his videos, according to charging documents.
Tamayo-Torres was arrested Monday near San Diego, where he anticipated moving soon, court records indicate.
Though he was arrested in California, the charges against him were filed in Arizona. He was charged with one count of making threats against a president or president’s successor.
He was also charged with four counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, after he allegedly lied on federal forms a year ago while trying to buy a pistol from a Phoenix gun store.
He swore on those forms that he had not been previously convicted of a felony, but he had been convicted of assault in 2003 in San Diego, so he was legally prohibited from possessing firearms, the charging documents said.
As of Tuesday evening, court records did not list an attorney representing Tamayo-Torres.