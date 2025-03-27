Search for 4 missing US soldiers now a recovery mission: Lithuanian minister of defense

U.S. Army

(WASHINGTON) — The search for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, has shifted from rescue to recovery mission, according to Lithuania’s minister of defense.

The soldiers, who are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on Tuesday, the Army said, and the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time was found submerged in water in a training area on Wednesday.

“Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone on Thursday. “It has the capacity to swallow large objects … this vehicle, weighing up to 70 tons, may have just gone diagonally to the bottom.”

The vehicle may be 5 meters below the surface, Sakaliene said.

Crews are pushing through “a mix of muddy water and sludge” amid the “complicated” recovery, Sakaliene said.

“Hundreds of people are working around the clock — American armed forces, our rescue services and private companies,” Sakaliene said. “We have helicopters in the air, divers, firefighters, canal excavation machines — hundreds and hundreds of people.”

“Our Army divers are there, but even they are struggling,” Sakaliene said.

“We’ve narrowed the location down … but we still have to keep digging,” she said. “We brought a huge, long-range excavation machine and a canal cleaner to move the mud and water. Then we have to hook the vehicle, drag it out and see if there are bodies or materials inside.”

The search is also taking longer because the area is dangerous; a high-pressure gas pipeline runs under the ground where the Army vehicle sunk, Sakaliene said.

“We had to depressurize it before bringing in heavy equipment,” Sakaliene said. “We had to build a kind of alley, so the heavy machines could come through safely.”

Sakaliene said the Lithuanians will remain dedicated to the recovery.

“Working with American soldiers has always been close to our hearts,” she said. “They are not just allies — they are family to us.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Iranian general raises prospect of response amid US strikes on Houthis
ABC News

LONDON — An Iranian general warned on Sunday of the potential for a “decisive and devastating” response to any executed threat, a day after the U.S. conducted strikes on Houthis in Yemen.

Gen. Hossein Salami also denied that Iran had backed the rebel group, which continues to wage a campaign against international ships in the Red Sea and off the Yemeni coast.

“We are not a nation to live in hiding. We are a valid and legitimate system in the world. We announce it if we attack anywhere,” Salami said in a speech broadcast in Farsi.

The general did not say Iran had been threatened, but that the country would offer a “decisive and devastating response to any threat” against it.

Salami’s words echoed those of President Donald Trump, who announced on Saturday he had ordered the U.S. military to launch a “decisive and powerful” strike against the Houthis in Yemen.

“They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft and drones,” Trump said. “We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective.”

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that U.S. air and naval assets hit dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen, including missiles, radars, and drone and air defense systems. The official characterized the attacks as an opening salvo against the Houthis, and it sends a strong message to Iran.

Yemeni health officials said the campaign had killed some 31 people, along with injuring another 101 people. Many of the wounded were “children and women,” the Ministry of Health in Sana’a said on Sunday morning.

National security adviser Mike Waltz told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning that the U.S. strikes “took out” multiple Houthi leaders.

Waltz said the strikes were more significant than those conducted during former President Joe Biden’s time in office, which the national security adviser criticized as “feckless.”

“This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible,” Waltz added.

Asked if there was any chance of direct U.S. military action against Iran, Waltz replied, “All options are always on the table with the president, but Iran needs to hear him loud and clear.” Iranian support for the Houthis, militias in Iraq, Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon and other groups “is completely unacceptable” and “will be stopped,” Waltz said.

Trump has made clear that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Waltz continued. “All options are on the table to ensure it does not have one, and that’s all aspects of Iran’s program. That’s the missiles, the weaponization, the enrichment. They can either hand it over and give it up in a way that is verifiable, or they can face a whole series of other consequences.”

“But either way, we cannot have a world with the ayatollahs with their finger on the nuclear button.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Selina Wang, Kelsey Walsh, Hannah Demissie and Quinn Scanlan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pope starts morning ‘quietly’ as he enters 23rd straight day in hospital
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(ROME) — As Pope Francis begins his 23rd consecutive day in hospital, the Vatican says that his “overall condition remains stable within his complex medical situation and the prognosis remains reserved.”

“The pope had a quiet night,” the Vatican said Saturday morning. “The pope is resting.”

On Friday, the 88-year-old pontiff “spent about 20 minutes in prayer in his chapel on the 10th floor apartment and the rest of the day alternated between rest, physiotherapy, prayer and a bit of work,” the Vatican said.

He continues to use “high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night as he has done these past days,” according to the Vatican.

“The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as reserved,” the Vatican said.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Atlantic editor details moment he realized he was included in Yemen group chat
ABC News Live

(NEW YORK) — Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg joined ABC News Live to discuss the moment he realized he had been added to a Signal group chat with top government officials discussing a U.S. attack on Houthis in Yemen.

“My reaction was, I think I’ve discovered a massive security breach in the United States national security system,” Goldberg told Prime’s Linsey Davis on Monday.

This comes after the White House confirmed on Monday that the Signal group chat that inadvertently included Goldberg “appears to be authentic.”

“It’s almost automatically true that if the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic is being given access to this kind of information, weapon systems and packages and timing and weather in Yemen and all kinds of information about sequencing of particular events, then obviously there’s a security breach,” Goldberg told Davis.

Goldberg said he initially thought it might have been a “spoof” or “hoax,” but that “it became sort of overwhelmingly clear to me that this was a real group” once the attack occurred.

He said he removed himself from the chat and is “no longer privy to what, if anything, is going on in the chat.”

“I watched this Yemen operation go from beginning to apparent end, and that was enough for me to learn that there’s something wrong in the system here that would allow this information to come so dangerously close to the open, to the wild,” he said.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided to The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said appeared to include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security,” Hughes said in the statement.

Hegseth denied how the story was characterized, saying, “nobody was texting war plans.”

“I’ve heard how it was characterized. Nobody was texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that,” Hegseth told reporters on Monday.

In the wake of the Signal chat’s surfacing, top Democrats have called for an investigation into the incident.

“The leak of sensitive national security information by the Trump administration on a non-classified system is completely outrageous and shocks the conscience,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.