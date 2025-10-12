Search for suspects in shooting that left 6 dead, 10 wounded amid rash of gunfire across Mississippi

Ignatiev/Getty Images

(LELAND, Miss.) — Two more people have died from injuries they suffered in a shooting that erupted Friday night in Leland, Mississippi, bringing the death toll to six, authorities said on Sunday morning.

At least 10 other people were injured in the mass shooting in the small town’s downtown area, officials said.

Leland Mayor John Lee, speaking at a Saturday evening news conference, said the city was experiencing a “great loss” and asked for prayers.

On Friday, state Sen. Derrick Simmons told Jackson ABC affiliate WAPT the people were at a gathering following the Leland High School homecoming football game when the shooting happened. 

Aside from providing the number of dead and wounded, the mayor did not provide many other details about the shooting. 

“Everything else is under investigation,” he said during Saturday’s news conference. “We don’t have any information as far as who did the shooting or any of that. But we are here to get to the bottom of this.”

The Washington County Coroner’s Office said it received notifications on Saturday that two additional victims had died from their injuries. The coroner’s office identified those deceased victims as 18-year-old Amos Brantley Jr. and 34-year-old JaMichael Jones.

The other victims who were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting were identified by the coroner’s office as 18-year-old Kaslyn Johnson, 19-year-old Calvin Plant, 41-year-old Oreshama Johnson and 25-year-old Shelbyona Powell.

Robert Eickhoff, special agent in charge of the Jackson, Mississippi, FBI Field Office, did not provide specifics but said multiple times that authorities were searching for “subjects” in connection with the shooting.

“People who were enjoying themselves last found themselves faced with violence that no community should be faced with,” Eickhoff said, urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have. 

“You may have seen something,” he said. “You may have heard something or know someone who did.” 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting in the investigation, providing DNA analysis and also working to potentially match shell casings to other firearms using a national automated system.

“This could have easily been in another city just like it was here in Leland, Mississippi,” Lee, the mayor, said.

The city of about 3,600 people is located about 115 miles north of Jackson.

String of other shootings in Mississippi 
The update on Friday night’s shooting came amid a string of shootings throughout the state this weekend. 

On Saturday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating a shooting at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, that left one person dead and two others wounded.

The shooting led to a shelter-in place order being issued for the campus.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time near the campus’ Industrial Technology Building. No arrest had been made.

About a half hour later, authorities in Jackson said a child was shot in the abdomen near a tailgate section at Jackson State University stadium. The child was taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.

On Friday evening, two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, Mississippi, on the grounds of a high school, according to ABC affiliate WDAM. 

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office later said it had taken an 18-year-old man into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting. 

2 students arrested for making threats to ‘shoot up’ a Texas high school: Police
(SAN ANTONIO) — Two students have been taken into custody after making threats to “shoot up” a Texas high school, according to police.

A Clemens High School school resource officer was contacted by school administrators on Thursday, who reported two male students making terroristic threats last week, according to the Schertz Police Department.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one student had expressed a desire to “shoot up the school,” although he did not have any firearms, police said.

A second student suggested he “could provide the weapons,” police said.

A third student then reported these threats to school administrators and video evidence was obtained to support a terroristic threat charge, according to police.

Both students were taken into custody for making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony in Texas, police said.

The boys were transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We want to express our gratitude to the student who came forward to report the threats, and we acknowledge the school administration for their collaborative efforts during this investigation,” police said in a statement.

Schertz is located just northeast of San Antonio.

The arrests came just one day after two young students were killed and 18 other people injured during a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The suspect died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

5 soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Army sergeant in custody
(FORT STEWART, Ga.) — A U.S. Army sergeant allegedly shot and wounded five other soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia, using his personal handgun, officials said.

The shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was reported at 10:56 a.m and the suspect, automated logistics Sgt. Quornelius Radford, was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., Fort Stewart said. All lockdown measures have since been lifted, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield commander, said at a news conference.

A motive is not clear, Lubas said, but the shooting involved the 28-year-old Radford’s co-workers and was at Radford’s “place of work.” He used a personal handgun, but it’s not clear how he brought it to his workplace, Lubas added.

Lubas praised the “brave soldiers” who he said “immediately intervened” and tackled the suspect. He said they, “without a doubt, prevented further casualties.”

All five victims are in stable condition and are expected to recover, Lubas said. Hospital officials said two of the victims were rushed to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, which is a Level 1 trauma center about 40 miles from Fort Stewart.

Radford has been interviewed by Army investigators and is in pretrial confinement, Lubas said.

Radford, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, has not previously deployed to combat, Lubas said. He had been arrested locally for a DUI, Lubas said, noting the arrest was “unknown to his chain of command until the [shooting] occurred and we started looking into the law enforcement databases.”

Lubas emphasized that although it is still early in the investigation, he said they are not aware of the suspect having any prior behavioral or disciplinary issues.

Lubas also said he remains “very confident in the security” of Fort Stewart.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The full circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Access to combat firearms on a U.S. military personnel on base is highly restricted, with guns kept stored in an armory on the base. Firearm use is limited to only when soldiers are participating in field training, and the guns are returned to the armory at the conclusion of that training.

Military personnel are allowed to have legally registered personal guns, but there are restrictions on how they can be brought onto a base.

ABC News’ Emily Chang contributed to this report.

Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3 in hard-hit county
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERRVILLE, Texas.) — Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the city of Kerrville said in news release. “This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status.”

Earlier this week, Texas officials said 97 people in the county were still unaccounted for after the deadly July 4 floods. At its height, the number of people listed as missing in the county was more than 160.

“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”

In addition to the three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update earlier this week.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at 134 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County — including 70 adults and 37 children.

