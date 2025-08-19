Search on for suspect who stabbed ranger in state park near Denver: Police

(NEW YORK) — Camp Mystic, the Christian girls summer camp that was hit with devastating floods on July 4, was part of an eerily similar tragedy that occurred almost 38 years ago to the day, officials said.
That tragedy on July 17, 1987, known as the Guadalupe River Flood, began when 5 to 10 inches of rain fell in the upper headwaters of the Guadalupe River basin, which resulted in a “massive flood” that traveled down the river through Ingram, Hunt — near Camp Mystic — Kerrville and Comfort, Texas, according to reports from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
At approximately 2:45 a.m., a flood warning was issued for the Guadalupe River from Kerrville upstream, with 4 to 6 inches of rain pummeling down in only three to four hours — causing a 15-foot rise in the river near the camp. There were also reports of people being trapped in rising waters at this time, officials said.
Then at 4:30 a.m., an alert was released saying officials at camps along the river — including Camp Mystic — “should have everyone well away from the flood plain and to high ground already,” according to the report from officials.
Five minutes later, Camp Mystic officials said they had “polled camps in the area and all campers are accounted for,” according to the report.
While no one at Camp Mystic died from the 1987 flood — unlike the dozens that died in the tragedy over the weekend — 10 teenagers were killed when a bus and van washed away near Comfort, Texas.
The teenagers were attending a church camp at the Pot O’ Gold Ranch, which was scheduled to end the same day that the flood washed away the group, officials said.
Law enforcement officials had notified the camp at 2 a.m. and at 6 a.m. of the flood wave coming down the Guadalupe River, and the decision was then made to evacuate the children early “to avoid being trapped at the camp,” officials said.
When the caravan of buses and a van left the camp, one of the buses and the van encountered a “flooded low water crossing” on the river and decided to try an alternate route, officials said. The lead buses “successfully made the sharp turn to head a different direction” but rapidly rising water from the river — which had reached 29 feet tall that morning — caused the last bus to stall and the van behind it to become stranded, officials said.
An attempt was made to evacuate the children off the bus and the van, but “as they were wading back to dry ground a wall of water around half a mile wide rushed upon the campers,” officials said.
Forty-three people — 39 teenagers and four adults — were swept into the waters, with 10 teenagers drowning. The remaining 33 children and adults were rescued, officials said.
It is unclear if any changes were implemented in the wake of the 1987 tragedy. This weekend’s tragedy has already raised questions about whether there were adequate safety measures in the region in the event of a major flooding event.
(DALLAS) — The immigration cases of some of the Venezuelan migrants who were deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act in March have been dismissed, their attorneys said, raising concern from advocates and lawyers who say the move is a violation of due process.
For more than two months, John Dutton, a Houston-based immigration attorney, fought to keep one of his client’s immigration case open. Henrry Albornoz Quintero, who was detained in Dallas in January after showing up to a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was deported to the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador in March.
After Quintero was deported, Dutton continued to show up to his client’s immigration hearings where he says the government attorneys declined to answer questions about his client and pushed for dismissal. Quintero’s case was dismissed “due to a lack of jurisdiction,” Dutton said.
“There’s just nothing [the judge] could do,” Dutton said. “Henrry is not here because the president shipped him out of the country. What’s an immigration judge going to do to stop that?”
Dutton previously told ABC News that Quintero’s wife, who entered the U.S. with him last year, had a baby in April.
Michelle Brane, the executive director of the immigration support group Together and Free, told ABC News that her team has tracked at least 15 immigration cases of migrants who were sent to CECOT that were recently dismissed. Some of the cases include active pending asylum applications.
Brane said she believes immigration courts should “administratively close” the cases, which would allow them to be reopened “if and when” the person is brought back.
“Dismissing as opposed to administratively closing is sort of making an assumption that these people will never come back,” Brane said. “And I think that’s premature and certainly based on the court decisions, so far, they should be brought back to receive some kind of due process.”
If the Venezuelan migrants were to be brought back, there is no process for reopening their immigration cases, Brane said.
The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Mark Prada, an attorney representing a 24-year-old Venezuelan, said he was able to have his client’s case administratively closed.
“I was able to cut the head off the snake before it could poke out of its hole,” he told ABC News.
Isabel Carlota Roby, an attorney for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, told ABC News that at least seven of the 10 men her group represents had some form of legal protection in the U.S., including Temporary Protected Status or pending asylum applications before being deported to CECOT in El Salvador.
Roby said her group represents them internationally — filing habeus petitions in El Salvador and other types of advocacy — but does not represent them in U.S. immigration court. However, she said many of them have had their cases dismissed recently. She told ABC News that most of the migrants her group represents do not have immigration attorneys.
“They basically represented themselves in court and presented their own asylum cases,” Carlota Roby said. “Most of them simply were deported and their cases were just left behind and that was it.”
“They were denied due process, they are disappeared, and they are now in this legal limbo where they remain in a prison with no legal protections, excluded from the protection of the law, and they don’t know if they’ll ever have a chance at a fair trial,” she added.
The Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport more than 200 alleged migrant gang members to CECOT by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.
An official with the ICE acknowledged that “many” of the men deported on March 15 lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose.” Many of their families have also denied gang involvement.
The government is temporarily barred from removing migrants under the proclamation after the Supreme Court extended its injunction last month and remanded the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to resolve the question of how much time should be afforded for detainees to contest their removals.
Some attorneys told ABC News they are appealing the dismissals.
The lawyer for Jose Franco Caraballo Tiapa, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who was seeking asylum in the U.S., and was detained after showing up to his routine check-in with ICE, filed an appeal after his client’s case was dismissed.
“The dismissal results in what can be construed as a violation of due process, as he was not given the opportunity to be heard on his asylum claim,” said Martin Rosenow.
Lindsay Toczylowski, the attorney who represents Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay makeup artist who was sent to CECOT in El Salvador, said in a statement that her client was denied due process.
“DHS is doing everything it can to erase the fact that Andry came to the United States seeking asylum and he was denied due process as required by our Constitution,” Toczylowski said. “The idea that the government can disappear you because of your tattoos, and never even give you a day in court, should send a chill down the spine of every American.”
In the statement posted by Immigrant Defenders Law Center, the group said the dismissal of Hernandez’s dismissal is “not the end.” The group said it will file an appeal and continue its advocacy to bring the 32-year-old back to the U.S.
(NEW YORK) — Residents from the Great Plains to the southern Atlantic Coast are bracing for flash flooding on Monday after up to 14 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time over the weekend in parts of Wisconsin, prompting numerous water rescues in Milwaukee.
Severe thunderstorms early Monday were moving through Kansas and northern Oklahoma, packing 60 mph winds and producing rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.
Heavy rain is also expected along the Atlantic Coast and could produce possible flash flooding in coastal areas of the Carolinas on Monday, including the cities of Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina.
The heavy rain is forecast to extend from the Florida panhandle to the Big Bend area of Florida, possibly bringing flash flooding to the area on Monday afternoon.
On Monday night and into Tuesday, thunderstorms are expected from northern Texas through Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri, possibly producing flash flooding in those areas.
Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest, including Wisconsin, are recovering from storms over the weekend that toppled trees, flooded homes and left numerous drivers stranded on flooded roads.
Between 8 and 14 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in the Milwaukee area on Saturday and into Sunday. The extreme rainfall flooded neighborhoods, made many roads impassable and led to water rescues. The storm that hit Milwaukee was also accompanied by gusts of over 80 mph that toppled numerous trees and power lines.
During a news conference on Sunday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson said thousands of people in Milwaukee were affected by the severe flooding. Johnson said parts of the city saw more than a foot of rain in “a short period of time.”
“It’s something that Milwaukee hasn’t seen in perhaps a decade or more,” Johnson said.
Between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the Milwaukee Fire Department and neighboring fire departments received 614 separate emergency calls, including 65 that required water rescues, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said at the news conference.
In the Milwaukee suburb of Franklin, the Root River reached a record level of 11.7 feet, causing it to spill its banks and flood nearby neighborhoods, officials said.
The Franklin Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 4:27 p.m. local time, reporting that a teenage boy was missing after being swept into the Root River, authorities said.
Police officers and firefighters searched the river and found the teenager holding onto a tree branch and standing on a submerged log in the rapidly moving water about 100 yards downstream from where he was washed into the river, according to the statement from the Franklin Fire Department.
Rescuers made voice contact with the teenager, officials said.
“Although they could not initially see the subject, responders stayed in constant contact, reassuring him to stay calm and continue to hold onto the tree until rescuers arrived,” according to the fire department’s statement.
The Franklin Fire Department divers deployed an inflatable Zodiac boat to rescue the teenager, who was treated at the scene by paramedics, reunited with his family and taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for further medical evaluation, officials said.
“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by flood waters,” the fire department said. “Never walk or drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. Moving water as shallow as 6 inches can knock an adult off their feet, and 2 feet of moving water can sweep away most vehicles.”