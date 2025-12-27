Search ongoing for Texas teen missing since Christmas Eve

Search ongoing for Texas teen missing since Christmas Eve

(SAN ANTONIO) — A Texas teen who has been missing since early Wednesday was last seen leaving her home that morning, officials in Bexar County said.

An unidentified person believed to be Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was seen around 7:00 a.m. searching her vehicle for an unidentified item, video footage from Wednesday shows, according to a statement from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they believe Olmos left the residence on foot since her vehicle remained there and that the only items she took with her were her car keys and possibly her driver’s license.

Her last known location was the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms and white shoes.

“Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter arrested for threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: Police
(NEW YORK) — An upstate New York man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 allegedly threatened to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York State Police said.

Christopher Moynihan, 34, of Clinton, was arrested Saturday and charged with making a terroristic threat, police said. He is the first pardoned Capitol rioter to be arrested over alleged political violence.

He appeared in the Town of Clinton Court where he was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, police said.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Dutchess County State Supreme Court on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether he had hired a lawyer.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement Tuesday that he is “grateful to state and federal law enforcement for their swift and decisive action to apprehend a dangerous individual who made a credible death threat against me with every intention to carry it out.”

Moynihan was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding in 2022 after he broke through a security perimeter and entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors said he entered the Senate Gallery and paged through a notebook on top of a senator’s desk and took photos with his cellphone. During the riot he said, “There’s got to be something in here we can f—ing use against these —-bags,” according to prosecutors. Court filings from when he was charged included screenshots from a video showing Moynihan in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Moynihan was sentenced to nearly two years in prison in February 2023 before he and more than 1,500 others who had been convicted or otherwise charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot received a pardon hours after Trump took office.

Federal trial to begin for Milwaukee judge accused of helping undocumented man evade arrest
(NEW YORK) — The federal trial is set to start on Monday for a Wisconsin judge accused of concealing an undocumented man to prevent his arrest by immigration authorities.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was charged in a two-count federal indictment that alleges she obstructed official Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings and knowingly concealed the man from immigration authorities at a courthouse in April.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements are expected to get underway on Monday in the Milwaukee trial, following jury selection last week.

Prosecutors have told the court they expect to have 25 to 28 witnesses.

Dugan could face up to six years in prison if convicted as charged.

According to federal prosecutors, Dugan encountered federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18 to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was appearing in her courtroom on a battery charge.

Prosecutors say that after speaking to the agents, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s office down the hall and then sent Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a non-public door in an alleged attempt, authorities claim, to help him evade arrest on immigration violations.

Dugan’s lawyers have called her arrest “virtually unprecedented” and sought to dismiss the case, arguing she has judicial immunity for official acts and her prosecution is unconstitutional. Judge Lynn Adelman denied the motion, finding there was “no basis for granting immunity simply because some of the allegations in the indictment describe conduct that could be considered ‘part of a judge’s job.'”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in the wake of her arrest, stating in an order it was “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Flores-Ruiz, a native of Mexico, was later arrested and charged with unlawful reentry into the U.S.

He was sentenced to time served earlier this month after pleading guilty to the charge, federal court records show. DHS said last month he had been deported.

3-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy die in hot car; sheriff says there’s ‘inconsistencies with the story’
(SAN ANTONIO) — Authorities in San Antonio are investigating the apparent hot car deaths of a 3-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother after the local sheriff said there were “inconsistencies with the story” told by the children’s mom.

The mother, Tiona Islar, allegedly told authorities she last saw her son and daughter in the home around 10 a.m. Saturday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. Islar said she fell asleep, and then around 3 p.m. she found the children in the car and took them inside, Salazar said. Authorities were called around 3:25 p.m., the sheriff said.

A responding deputy “was simultaneously trying to perform CPR on both children, but unfortunately was not successful,” Salazar said. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene, Salazar said.

Islar, 28, has been arrested on charges of injury to a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Islar was “mostly cooperative” when taken in for questioning on Saturday, the sheriff told reporters, but he added the circumstances surroundings the deaths were not clear.

“The initial report was for, that the children were left in a car,” the sheriff said on Saturday. “However … there just are some inconsistencies with the story that we’re being given.”

“Something’s not adding up with this case,” Salazar said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said on Monday that authorities are still investigating and they’re awaiting the cause and manner of death from the medical examiner.

At least 29 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. At least 1,159 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

Salazar warned, “Every second counts when you’re talking about a child in a hot car.”

“If you come upon a child locked in a car, make every intent to open the doors initially,” he told reporters. “If they’re locked, at that point, it’s safe to say, break a window, do whatever you have to do to get that kid out of there.”

