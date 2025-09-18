Search underway for elk hunters missing near Colorado-New Mexico border

A scenic view is shown in Rio Grande National Forest, Colorado, in the Conejos District. (STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A search is underway for two elk hunters who we’re reported missing near the New Mexico-Colorado border on Saturday, according to officials.

Investigators responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head on Saturday to search for the hunters, finding their vehicle at the trail head, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Andrew Porter, 25, and Ian Stasko, 25, were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir and did not check in with loved ones at a previously agreed upon time, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the vehicle found by investigators, camping gear and backpacks were found, which concerned authorities due to heavy rain and bad weather, according to officials.

The two hunters were not found with the vehicle.

A major search began with air operations, multiple county and state teams on the ground, dog teams, drone teams and volunteer teams, according to officials.

Teams and volunteers from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Wyoming and other states have joined the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Trujillo Meadows Reservoir is a 69-acre wildlife area in the Conejos Region, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

