Search underway for elk hunters missing near Colorado-New Mexico border

A scenic view is shown in Rio Grande National Forest, Colorado, in the Conejos District. (STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A search is underway for two elk hunters who we’re reported missing near the New Mexico-Colorado border on Saturday, according to officials.

Investigators responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head on Saturday to search for the hunters, finding their vehicle at the trail head, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Andrew Porter, 25, and Ian Stasko, 25, were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir and did not check in with loved ones at a previously agreed upon time, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the vehicle found by investigators, camping gear and backpacks were found, which concerned authorities due to heavy rain and bad weather, according to officials.

The two hunters were not found with the vehicle.

A major search began with air operations, multiple county and state teams on the ground, dog teams, drone teams and volunteer teams, according to officials.

Teams and volunteers from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Wyoming and other states have joined the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Trujillo Meadows Reservoir is a 69-acre wildlife area in the Conejos Region, according to the U.S. Forest Service. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

William H. Webster, former FBI and CIA director, dies at 101
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — William H. Webster, a longtime U.S. public servant who served as the head of both the FBI and the CIA in a career spanning the late 1970s to the early 1990s, has died. He was 101.

The FBI confirmed his death in a statement Friday.

Webster, who was the only person to have led both agencies, “was a dedicated public servant who spent over 60 years in service to our country, including in the U.S. Navy, as a federal judge, director of the CIA, and his term as our Director from 1978-1987,” the FBI statement said.

A statement from Webster’s family said, “We are proud of the extraordinary man we had our lives who spent a lifetime fighting to protect his country and its precious rule of law.”

A memorial service for Webster will take place in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18, the family said.

As FBI director, Webster served under presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.

He then served as CIA director from 1987 to 1991 under Reagan and President George H.W. Bush.

“As the only individual to have led both the FBI and the CIA, Judge Webster’s unwavering integrity and dedication to public service set a standard for leadership in federal law enforcement,” the FBI Agents Association said in a statement.

Webster was born on March 6, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Amherst College in Massachusetts and earned his law degree at Washington University Law School in St. Louis.

He served as a U.S. Navy lieutenant in both World War II and the Korean War. A practicing attorney in St. Louis from the late 1940s to the late 1950s, Webster went on to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

In the 1970s, he was appointed as a U.S. District Court judge and then a U.S. Court of Appeals judge before taking the FBI director post.

He is survived by his second wife, Lynda Clugston Webster, three children, 7 grandchildren and spouses and 12 great grandchildren.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ICE officer fatally shoots man who resisted arrest, dragged agent with car: DHS
WLS

(CHICAGO) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who was resisting arrest and subsequently dragged the agent with his car, according an ICE spokesperson.

ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop in a Chicago suburb on Friday morning when the suspect — identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Silverio Villegas-Gonzales — “resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team,” subsequently dragging the agent, ICE said.

DHS said the suspect dragged the ICE officer “a significant distance.”

“Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject,” ICE said.

Both the officer and Villegas-Gonzales “immediately” received medical treatment and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the officer suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition, ICE said.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Villegas-Gonzales “entered the country at an unknown date and time” and has “a history of reckless driving,” DHS said in a press release.

ABC News’ Laura Romero contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Over 50 million on alert for dangerous heat in the Southwest
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Record-breaking heat continues for parts of the desert Southwest into the weekend, with sweltering temperatures beginning to expand east into the Heartland.

Extreme heat warnings remain in effect for parts of the desert Southwest — including Palm Springs, California; Phoenix; and Tucson, Arizona.

High temperatures are expected to reach well into the 100s and up to 115 in spots.

Heat advisories are also in effect on Friday for other areas of the Four Corners region stretching into the Plains as the heat begins to shift east.

Places under these heat advisories include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dallas, El Paso and Amarillo, Texas; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Denver; and Sioux City, Iowa.

High temperatures between 100 and 110 are possible for these areas for on Friday.

Record-high temperatures are possible for Albuquerque through Saturday.

The heat is expected to be less extreme for the desert Southwest this weekend.

Later this weekend into next week, widespread heat will return to the Northeast and much of the country.

Later this weekend into next week, extreme heat will be possible for parts of northwest California, western Oregon and southwest Washington. Places from Yreka, California, up to Portland, Oregon, may see high temperatures push into the 100s and low temperatures only between 60 and 70 Sunday through Monday.

On Thursday, Phoenix saw a high temperature of 118 degrees. This not only was the hottest temperature recorded for the month of August, it is also tied for the ninth-hottest day all time since records began in 1895.

Fire weather danger persists
Red flag warnings are in places across five states in the West — Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico — for critical fire weather conditions that are keeping a strong foothold this week.

Single-digit humidity and wind gusts between 35 to 55 mph are possible anywhere in these areas, though it depends on exact location.

These conditions will be conducive to rapid fire spread with any new or existing wildfires in these areas.

Fire weather conditions are expected to remain critical through at least Saturday, but may persist into the beginning of next week.

A red flag warning is also in effect for Medford, Oregon, due to dry and breezy conditions.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.