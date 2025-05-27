Search underway for inmate who ‘unlawfully’ walked away from Oklahoma prison

Search underway for inmate who ‘unlawfully’ walked away from Oklahoma prison
Oklahoma Department of Corrections

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — A search is underway for an inmate at an Oklahoma correctional facility who “unlawfully” walked away from prison, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. on Monday, William D. Brainard, 44, was “determined to have unlawfully walked away” from the Clara Waters Correctional Center in Oklahoma City, the department of corrections said in a statement on Monday.

Brainard is serving a five-year sentence for burglary of the third degree and larceny of an auto, aircraft or other motor vehicle, according to the department of corrections website.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has several tattoos — including one on his abdomen that reads “smile now cry later” and one on his arm that reads “love mom, corn fed, devil,” according to the wanted poster released by officials.

Brainard could also be found under the aliases of Dewayne W. Brainard, William Brainard, William D. Brainard or Corn F. Hillbilly, officials said.

The escaped inmate has also previously been sentenced for second-degree robbery, assault or battery with a dangerous weapon and distribution or possession with intent of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the corrections’ department website.

If anyone sees Brainard or knows his whereabouts, police said to not approach him and call 911 or the department of corrections at 405-425-2570.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Significant severe weather, flash flooding to continue impacting South, Midwest
Significant severe weather, flash flooding to continue impacting South, Midwest
via ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Significant severe weather and life-threatening flash flooding continue to impact much of the mid-South up through the Ohio River Valley.

Saturday will be the final day of this multi-day high impact flood event that has wreaked havoc across portions of the Lower and Mid-Mississippi River Valley, which remains under a high risk for flooding.

With the potential of seeing another 3 to 6 inches of rain Saturday into Sunday (and locally more in some places), catastrophic flooding is likely to occur, if not already ongoing, for the places under the high risk.

Even though the threat for severe storms will gradually lessen over the weekend as this stationary front slowly pushes east, more unsettled weather will continue to erupt over the areas already hit hard by tornados and life-threatening flooding.

On Saturday, the threat for severe weather extends from eastern Texas up through Kentucky, with parts of the lower and Mid-Mississippi River Valley under the greatest threat.

Millions are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5), where damaging winds, large hail and several tornadoes are possible, some which could be strong. Places like Memphis, Tennessee; Shreveport, Louisiana; Lafayette, Louisiana and Jackson, Mississippi, all face the greatest risk of seeing the most intense storms that could generate strong tornadoes, very large hail and powerful winds.

Both the threat for severe weather and excessive rainfall will ease a bit on Sunday as this system begins to slide eastward. However, parts of the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley could see another 3 to 6 inches before this frontal boundary completely moves out of the region by Monday.

Parts of the Southeast are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather, where storms could generate damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

With that, thunderstorms generating heavy rainfall (with rates potentially reaching 2 to 3 inches per hour) could cause flash flooding in prone areas. A good portion of Georgia and Alabama, as well as parts of the Florida Panhandle, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana are under a slight risk for flooding.

Following a third night of destructive storms, portions of the mid-Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys are not out of the woods yet. A stagnant frontal boundary stretching over the region will bring additional rounds of torrential rain and strong storms again on Saturday.

More than a dozen tornadoes were reported yesterday across Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.

Flood alerts stretching from Texas up through Pennsylvania remain in effect. Overnight, flash flood emergencies were issued for Cape Girardeau County and Van Buran in Missouri. Emergency management reported water rescues.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Numerous’ homemade explosive devices discovered near park outside Dallas
‘Numerous’ homemade explosive devices discovered near park outside Dallas

(DALLAS) — “Numerous” homemade explosive devices were discovered by a citizen who was walking near a park outside of Dallas, according to authorities.

The person was in a wooded area near Wynne Park in Garland, when, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, they saw an open suitcase and items scattered near it — including what looked like explosives, the Garland Police Department said.

Garland is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

The Garland Police Bomb Unit and FBI bomb technicians rushed to the scene and determined “there were numerous live homemade explosive devices,” police said.

“Bomb technicians worked through the day and into the night to safely render each device inoperative,” police said in a statement Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Police said authorities are still working to establish where the devices came from and the suspect’s intent.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477). Garland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000, police said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FSU student survives shooting after losing sister in Parkland: ‘Something has to change’
FSU student survives shooting after losing sister in Parkland: ‘Something has to change’
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — When a gunman opened fire near the student union at Florida State University on Thursday, killing two and wounding six, for student Robbie Alhadeff, the tragedy on his Tallahassee campus brought him back to another school shooting.

Alhadeff’s sister, 14-year-old Alyssa, was one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland high school massacre in South Florida.

Alhadeff told ABC News Live he was really close to Alyssa, who was a freshman on track to play college soccer when she was gunned down on Valentine’s Day.

On Thursday, Alhadeff said he was walking to his apartment when friends started to text him about the gunfire.

“I ran right back into my apartment because I was scared about the whole situation,” he said.

Alhadeff said he took off at least two weeks of school after his sister was killed. In the wake of Thursday’s shooting, he said his friends are “terrified” to return to class.

“A lot of the people I’m friends with are from Parkland and a lot them go to FSU,” he said. “This is the second time it’s happened — and no one I know wants to go back to school.”

“You could end up being killed just going to learn,” he added.

“I thought this would never happen again,” Alhadeff said, “but it continuously keeps happening — and something has to change.”

Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed in Parkland, told ABC News Live, “I don’t understand how anyone could be surprised” by another school shooting “if we haven’t done anything to stop it.”

“We will continue to fight — these kinds of events empower us to do more, different things, because whatever we’ve been trying is not enough,” said Oliver, who has become an advocate for gun control.

“You don’t want to be me … so you better get involved,” he said. “You better choose better leaders and ask and demand the safety of your kids.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in Parkland, said some of Jaime’s former classmates were at the FSU student union when the gunfire broke out.

“As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe,” Guttenberg, who has become a gun reform supporter, wrote on social media. “Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today.”

The suspect in Thursday’s shooting, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by officers and is expected to survive, authorities said.

A motive is not known.

The six injured victims are all expected to survive, hospital officials said.

Police have not identified the two people killed but said they were not students.

FSU has canceled classes and sporting events through the weekend. A vigil is set for Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.