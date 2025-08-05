Search underway for missing American journalist in Norway after solo hike
(NEW YORK) — A search operation is underway in Norway for an award-winning American climate journalist, Alec Luhn, who went missing in bad weather while on a solo hike in the remote Folgefonna National Park.
Luhn, 38, who has worked for The Guardian, The New York Times and The Atlantic, was reported missing on Monday to the Norwegian authorities after he did not appear for a scheduled flight from Bergen to England.
Luhn had been on vacation with his family in the days before he set out on the hike. In England, Luhn lives with his wife, Veronika Silchenko, an Emmy-winning television journalist, who posted on social media urging anyone who may have seen Alec to get in touch.
He set out alone on the hike five days ago, on July 31, from the town of Odda on the northeast edge of the Folgefonna, a wilderness park in western Norway that is home to the country’s third-largest glacier.
Local police told Norway’s public broadcaster NRK that a volunteer search and rescue team, as well as the police, sniffer dogs and drones had renewed the search for Luhn on Tuesday before being called off due to weather conditions.
Bad weather the night before had forced the search with a helicopter to be suspended overnight, local police said.
“The weather started to get really bad around midnight. At that time, it was not reasonable to continue the search up in the mountains,” Tatjana Knappen, an operations manager at Western Police District, told NRK. Knappen said a strong gale was forecast to continue on Tuesday, but it was hoped there would be a possible window for the helicopter to operate.
The search will continue again on Wednesday, police said, according to NRK.
The Norwegian Red Cross said search operations had been ongoing throughout Tuesday. Seven Red Cross volunteers were taking part, it said, noting the search teams were local and familiar with the terrain, describing it as “particularly challenging due to difficult conditions and demanding weather.”
Silchenko said she had last heard from her husband on Thursday afternoon. Luhn sent a photo of himself and said that he was going to try to head towards a hiker’s hut at Holmaskjer on the edge of the glacier, she said. Luhn said he had planned to walk from Holmaskjer to another hut at Breidablikk, and then to Bondhusbreen, during the four-day hike, Silchenko said. But she said it was possible his plans could have changed. It was unclear if he would have attempted to cross the glacier.
Raised in the Midwest, Luhn graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2010 and worked as a foreign correspondent in Moscow for around a decade, primarily for The Guardian and The Telegraph newspapers. He later switched to focus on covering the effects of climate change. Luhn is a Pulitzer Center reporting fellow and currently writes for the Scientific American magazine. Along with a number of awards, Luhn also has two Emmy nominations.
Luhn is an experienced hiker who regularly travels to remote and challenging environments as a reporter, also often spending his vacations seeking out wildernesses, his friends and family said. He has trekked as part of a scientific expedition deep in the wilderness in Alaska and visited the Arctic in both Canada and Russia. He has also worked in conflict zones, including in Ukraine and Somalia.
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge is probing whether the Trump administration deported migrants to South Sudan on Tuesday in violation of an earlier order barring deportations of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them sufficient chance to contest their removal.
An order from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy late Tuesday directs the government to “maintain custody and control” of anyone deported to South Sudan covered under a lawsuit challenging the administration’s practice of deporting migrants to third countries “to ensure the practical feasibility of return if the Court finds that such removals were unlawful.”
The judge’s order comes after attorneys with the National Immigration Litigation Alliance and other groups filed an emergency motion to bar the government from deporting migrants to South Sudan, saying they had indications at least 12 migrants had been sent to the East African country.
Lawyers said they believed one of the men, a native of Myanmar identified in court filings as “N.M.,” was removed from the Port Isabel Detention Center in Texas to South Sudan on Tuesday morning. The attorneys also allege a Vietnamese migrant referred to as T.T.P. “appears to have suffered the same fate.”
Both men named in the filing have orders of removal to their home countries, the attorneys said.
During a hastily arranged virtual hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boston, a Justice Department lawyer told the judge that N.M. had been deported to Myanmar, not South Sudan. But the lawyer declined to say where T.T.P had been sent, saying the information was classified, according to an account of the hearing in The New York Times.
The lawyer also said the current location of the plane carrying the migrants to be removed as well as its final destination were classified, according to the Times.
Murphy, a Biden appointee, told the DOJ lawyer that officials who carried out deportations in violation of his earlier order could face criminal contempt proceedings, according to the Times. Attorney Trina Realmuto, of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, who was present for the hearing, confirmed this account.
ABC News has reached out to DHS for comment about the alleged removals to South Sudan.
As a part of his order, Murphy also instructed the government to be prepared to identify the affected deportees and to provide more details about their removal and the opportunity each individual had to raise a fear-based claim.
The U.S. State Department currently advises American travelers not to visit South Sudan due to the threat of crime, kidnapping and armed conflict.
Another hearing in the case is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Last month, Murphy issued an order requiring the Trump administration to provide individuals with written notice before they’re removed to a third country and a “meaningful opportunity” to raise concerns about their safety. The preliminary injunction also prohibits the government from removing a migrant to a third country without screening for possible risks to their safety in that country and a 15-day window to contest the government’s determination based on that screening.
In a declaration, one of the attorneys for N.M. said he was also one of the men whom the Trump administration attempted to deport to Libya earlier this month setting off a legal scramble to block it. In that instance, the judge said removing the men to Libya without due process would “clearly violate” his order.
(TOKYO) — While the European Union has vowed to impose countermeasures if the Trump administration moves forward with its planned 30% tariffs on all EU exports to the U.S., another key strategic ally, Japan, is taking a different approach.
Unlike the European Union, the Japanese government has made no indication it plans to impose any kind of reciprocal tariff on the U.S., even if the U.S. does move forward with its planned 25% tariffs on all Japanese exports.
“We have no intention to change” the Japan-U.S. ally relationship, a Japanese government official told ABC News. “We will cooperate with the United States to make a win-win situation.”
Japan has attempted to remain calm since President Donald Trump first announced potential tariffs on all Japanese exports this spring, sticking with a strategy of steady diplomacy, a promise to invest further in the U.S. and patience.
Japanese government officials have met with their U.S. counterparts seven times since Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s initial meeting with Trump at the White House in February, the Japanese government official said. Trump and Ishiba also met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June before Trump cut his trip short.
Ishiba was the second world leader to visit Trump at the White House after he took office in January.
Hideo Kumano, Japanese chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, warned if the U.S. tariffs are imposed on Japanese goods, Japan will likely see a recession.
“It’s inevitable to see some kind of damage,” Kumano told ABC News. “There is a possibility that we will fall into recession.”
“Trump is emotional, and countries like India or Brazil, they reacted in the same manner, and they also wanted to punish such a policy and impose high tariffs in response,” Kumano said. “Europe is insinuating something like that, but I don’t think Japan should do the same.”
Instead, Kumano believes Japan should “smile superficially” and then “behind the scenes,” prepare for the potential impacts of the coming tariffs.
“Behind the scenes, Japan or Japanese companies should react to potential impact of the tariffs and control or manage the transactions with the U.S.,” Kumano said.
(LONDON )– Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, for their first meeting since the opening weeks of Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Thursday’s talks, despite an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists on Thursday that the Russian leader would not be taking part.
President Donald Trump cast doubt on the potential for success in comments aboard Air Force One on Thursday, despite having this week repeatedly suggested a breakthrough was possible.
“Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together, okay?” Trump said, after it became clear the Russian leader would not attend the talks in Istanbul.
“And obviously he wasn’t going to go,” Trump added. “He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there. And I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together, but we’re going to have to get it solved, because too many people are dying.”
The return to Istanbul is symbolic, the historic Turkish city having played host to arguably the most successful bursts of diplomacy in three years of devastating warfare.
It was there in March 2022 that Ukrainian and Russian negotiators produced the Istanbul Communiqué — the framework of a possible peace agreement to end Russia’s nascent full-scale invasion.
Its tradeoff was essentially one of Ukraine accepting permanent neutrality — meaning forever abandoning any hope of becoming a member of NATO — in exchange for ironclad security guarantees.
The subsequent intensification of the war and emerging evidence of alleged Russian war crimes — as well as suspicions of sabotage operations against peace talks participants — fatally undermined those early peace efforts.
Later, Istanbul was also the hub of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that ran from 2022 to 2023, which with the support of Turkey and the United Nations temporarily allowed for the safe export of grain and other agricultural goods from Ukrainian and Russian ports through the Black Sea — which had by then become a key theater of the fighting — to the rest of the world.
Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky — who led talks in 2022 — will lead the Russian delegation.
Medinsky will be joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Zelenskyy and Putin last met in person in France in 2019 for a session of the Normandy Format, a peace forum convened with France and Germany in a bid to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The fighting there was touched off by Russia’s annexation of Crimea and subsequent fomentation of a separatist revolt against Kyiv in the Donbas region. Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion was a continuation of that initial cross-border aggression, with Russian columns surging out of occupied Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk to seize more territory.
Zelenskyy said at a news conference this week he would not meet any other Russian representative, because “everything in Russia depends” on its president.
Zelenskyy arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Once there, he posted to social media confirming Ukraine’s “top-level delegation,” adding its representatives were “ready to make any decisions that could lead to a long-awaited just peace.”
“I have not yet received official confirmation regarding the Russian level of representation,” he added. “But from what we can observe, it appears theatrical. We will decide on our next steps after the conversation with President Erdogan.”
“We will have several hours for an important discussion and very important decisions,” Zelenskyy wrote. “It is essential to understand the level of the Russian delegation, what mandate they hold, and whether they are authorized to make any decisions at all — because we all know who actually makes decisions in Russia.”
President Donald Trump — who since returning to office has been seeking a ceasefire and eventual peace deal — suggested this week that he hoped for progress at Thursday’s talks.
“I think we’re having some pretty good news coming out of there today and maybe tomorrow and maybe Friday,” Trump said upon arrival in Qatar on Wednesday.
The president even hinted he might even travel to Istanbul, though did not say whether he expected Putin to do the same.
“Well I don’t know if he’s showing up,” Trump said of his Russian counterpart. “He would like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. If we could end the war, I’d be thinking about that,” Trump added.
At a Thursday roundtable in Qatar during the second leg of his ongoing Middle East visit, Trump again floated the idea of traveling to Istanbul.
“If something happened, I’d go on Friday if it was appropriate,” the president said. “But we have people right now negotiating, and I think that I just hope that Russia and Ukraine are able to do something, because it has to stop, not only the money.”
Trump said he did not expect Putin to attend. “I actually said, why would he go if I’m not going? Because I wasn’t going to go. I wasn’t planning to. I would go, but I wasn’t planning to go. And I said, I don’t think he’s going to go if I don’t go. And that turned out to be right.”
The U.S. delegation to Turkey includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. Speaking at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Ankara on Thursday, Rubio said of his hopes for the upcoming Ukraine-Russia talks, “We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.”
“I will say this, and I’ll repeat it, that there is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Rubio continued. “This war is going to end not through a military solution, but through a diplomatic one, and the sooner an agreement can be reached on ending this war, the less people, less people will die and the less destruction there will be.”
Trump, Rubio said, “is interested in building things, not destroying. He wants economies and countries focused on building things, making things, providing opportunity and prosperity for its people, and he’s against all the things that keep that from happening, like wars, like terrorism and all the instability that comes with that.”
Putin proposed the talks last weekend, in response to Ukraine’s demand — backed by the leaders of France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland during a joint visit to Kyiv — for a full 30-day ceasefire during which time peace talks could proceed. Trump agreed to the plan by phone, the European leaders said.
But Trump then also backed Putin’s offer to restart the talks that collapsed in 2022. Trump even publicly pressed Zelenskyy to “immediately” agree to the meeting.
Despite the significance of renewed direct Ukraine-Russia talks, Oleg Ignatov — the International Crisis Group’s senior Russia analyst — told ABC News he had low expectations of an immediate breakthrough.
“The Russians clearly say that they’re interested in keeping military and diplomatic pressure on Ukraine,” he said. “They clearly say that there will be long negotiations and Ukraine should be prepared for this.”
While Trump agitates for a deal he can sell as a political win, Kyiv and Moscow are maneuvering to avoid blame for the failure of peace talks — and dodge Trump’s subsequent wrath.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Rubio on Wednesday in Istanbul. “I reaffirmed Ukraine’s strong and consistent commitment to President Trump’s peace efforts and thanked the United States for its involvement,” the former wrote om X.
“We are ready to advance our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner,” he added. “It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine’s constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, meanwhile, said during a Thursday morning press briefing that Moscow “is ready for serious negotiations.”