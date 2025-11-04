Search underway for missing College of Charleston student last seen early on Halloween: Police

Charleston Police Department

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Authorities in South Carolina said they are searching for a 19-year-old college student who has been missing since Halloween.

Owen Tillman Kenney was last seen early on Oct. 31 in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The teen was last seen by friends around 2 a.m. in an area near his school, the College of Charleston, police said. Detectives have confirmed he was then walking alone onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

“His cell phone’s last recorded location was also on the Ravenel Bridge around that same time,” the Charleston Police Department said in an update Tuesday.

Authorities initially said Kenney was last seen wearing a green and white Boston Celtics Halloween costume. Though Charleston police said in the update Tuesday that “subsequent evidence now confirms that he was wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants, and black Nike sneakers with white soles.”

He was reported missing on Nov. 1, according to the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety.

“CofC Public Safety personnel are working diligently to share with Charleston Police any information that may be helpful in the search,” the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the campus community in relation to this case,” the department added.

The search has involved K9 units, drones and an underwater recovery team, police said.

The school said it is offering support for those impacted by Kenney’s disappearance.

Hunter missing for nearly 20 days in California wilderness found alive: Officials
Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey, last year, according to the school, which shared photos of the missing teen on social media while urging people to share and “pray for his safe return.”

Charleston detectives are working with the FBI and New Jersey State Police on the investigation into Kenney’s disappearance, police said.

Police described Kenney as a white man who is 6-foot-1, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his last known activities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or submit a tip here.  

Missing elk hunters were killed by lightning that struck nearby tree: Official
Conejos County Sheriff’s Office

(CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo.) —  Two elk hunters found dead last week were killed when a tree they were standing near was struck by lightning, a coroner confirmed to ABC News.

The two bodies found near the Colorado-New Mexico border last week have officially been identified as Andrew Porter, 25, and Ian Stasko, 25, Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin told ABC News.

The bodies were found Sept. 18 after a dayslong search.

While the two hunters were not directly hit by lightning, the electricity traveled down through the tree and then struck Porter and Stasko, according to Martin.

“Do not stand under a tall tree during a lightning storm,” Martin advised.

The two bodies were otherwise “basically in perfect condition,” Martin said.

“I couldn’t believe they were that good of a condition after being in the wilderness for seven days,” he said.

The two hunters were first reported missing on Sept. 13 after they failed to check in with family.

After nearly a weeklong search, the bodies were found 2 miles from the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head on Thursday morning, according to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trail Head Sept. 13 to search for the hunters, finding their vehicle at the trail head, according to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office.

The hunters were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir. The Trujillo Meadows Reservoir is a 69-acre wildlife area in the Conejos Region, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Investigators found a vehicle that had camping gear and backpacks — but not the hunters — which concerned authorities due to heavy rain and bad weather, according to officials.

Over 20 ‘ill-prepared’ hikers, some with hypothermia, rescued from snowy Mount Washington: Officials
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Over 20 “ill-prepared” hikers were rescued from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington after they were trapped in “full winter conditions” without the proper gear, with some developing hypothermia, according to the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

The hikers, who were rescued on Saturday by railway officials, had reached the mountain’s 6,288-foot summit, but “most had no idea that summit services would be unavailable and that the state park was closed for the season,” Andy Vilaine, the assistant general manager for the Mount Washington Cog Railway, said in a statement on Saturday.

The train was heading to the summit as normal when crew members discovered “several distressed hikers,” Vilaine said in a statement to ABC News.

The hikers told the train officials they “didn’t think they would be able to hike back down,” with Vilaine agreeing after “assessing some of their conditions and outward appearance,” he said.

Many of the hikers were showing the “beginning signs of hypothermia” due to their “poor choice of clothing, including non-waterproof layers and sneakers,” Vilaine told ABC News.

Some of the hikers even admitted it was “their first hike ever,” Vilaine said.

Near the summit, temperatures on Saturday reached roughly between 15 to 18 degrees, with a wind chill anywhere between minus 5 and zero degrees, Vilaine said.

Train crew members created space “anywhere we could” for the hikers, with some even placed in locomotive cabs “with the heat on full-blast so they could start to reverse the effects of hypothermia,” Vilaine said.

“Had we not been able to assist the hikers with the one-way ride, there is little doubt in my mind that several more complex rescue efforts may have needed to be undertaken,” Vilaine told ABC News.

After the hikers were rescued, New Hampshire State Parks released a statement on Sunday urging those hiking in the winter conditions to be responsible as “multiple people have arrived at the summit the last few days very unprepared for winter and required assistance.”

Another hiker was rescued from Mount Washington on Sunday after he was “caught in a windblown snow with a dying light and cellphone near the summit,” according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The 20-year-old hiker from Rhode Island was “on the upper reaches of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail,” which is approximately 0.3 miles below the mountain’s summit, when he alerted rescuers that his headlamp and cellphone were “rapidly dying,” the fish and game department said in a press release on Monday.

The hiker was “found to have done some research on his hike, but was absolutely unprepared for the conditions that he encountered,” the department said. The 20-year-old was found uninjured and “thanked the rescuers multiple times in the aftermath of this event,” the department said.

“This situation could have had a very bad outcome, and everyone involved recognized that fact,” the department said.

Officials emphasized that hikers must bring “everything needed to hike in winter conditions,” or to simply “just hike another day.”

“It’s literally a life or death situation if they go up there unprepared,” Lt. Mark Ober with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department told Manchester, New Hampshire, ABC affiliate WMUR.

Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and author, known as “The Hiking Guy,” previously told ABC News that several minutes of “homework” before embarking on an outdoor excursion — including checking the website of the trail or park or downloading an app like AllTrails — can help hikers avoid challenging conditions or become aware of specific closures.

Chrysler recalls over 91,000 Jeep hybrid SUVs due to potential loss of drive power
Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) —  Chrysler is recalling up to 91,787 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid SUVs over a software error that could result in a loss of drive power, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The recall applies to certain 2022-2026 models of the SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The error can cause “a vehicle to crash without prior warning” due to an unexpected loss of propulsion, according to the recall report.

As of Aug. 18, the company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, the report said.

According to the recall report, “A Battery Pack Control Module reset which is incorrectly interpreted by the Hybrid Control Processor may cause a loss of propulsion. An unexpected loss of propulsion can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning.”

The software error is within the hybrid control processor, caused by an overloading of a microprocessor in the Battery Pack Control Module, according to the recall report.

A remedy for this defect is currently under development and impacted vehicle owners will be mailed a notice by Oct. 23, according to the recall note.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

