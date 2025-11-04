Search underway for missing College of Charleston student last seen early on Halloween: Police

Charleston Police Department

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Authorities in South Carolina said they are searching for a 19-year-old college student who has been missing since Halloween.

Owen Tillman Kenney was last seen early on Oct. 31 in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The teen was last seen by friends around 2 a.m. in an area near his school, the College of Charleston, police said. Detectives have confirmed he was then walking alone onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

“His cell phone’s last recorded location was also on the Ravenel Bridge around that same time,” the Charleston Police Department said in an update Tuesday.

Authorities initially said Kenney was last seen wearing a green and white Boston Celtics Halloween costume. Though Charleston police said in the update Tuesday that “subsequent evidence now confirms that he was wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants, and black Nike sneakers with white soles.”

He was reported missing on Nov. 1, according to the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety.

“CofC Public Safety personnel are working diligently to share with Charleston Police any information that may be helpful in the search,” the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the campus community in relation to this case,” the department added.

The search has involved K9 units, drones and an underwater recovery team, police said.

The school said it is offering support for those impacted by Kenney’s disappearance.

Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey, last year, according to the school, which shared photos of the missing teen on social media while urging people to share and “pray for his safe return.”

Charleston detectives are working with the FBI and New Jersey State Police on the investigation into Kenney’s disappearance, police said.

Police described Kenney as a white man who is 6-foot-1, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his last known activities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or submit a tip here.

