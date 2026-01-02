Seattle police arrest armed man during New Year’s Eve celebration

(SEATTLE) — Police in Seattle have arrested a 21-year-old man armed with a shotgun, pistol, and carrying multiple rounds of ammunition near the Space Needle during Seattle’s New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities said.

On New Year’s Eve at approximately 7:20 p.m., patrol officers in Seattle responded to reports of a man sitting on a bench near the Pacific Science Center holding a partially concealed shotgun, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

“Witnesses saw him holding the gun by the grip, causing alarm, while facing the area where spectators were gathering for the fireworks display,” police said. “The suspect, wearing all black clothing and a red hat with “WAR” written on it, cooperated with police.”

Officers safely recovered the shotgun and the suspect, who was also armed with a handgun, had a valid concealed carry permit, police said.

Police assigned to the event center arrested the man without incident, authorities said.

Seattle Police Department’s arson bomb squad were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and swept the car for potential weapons or explosives, though none were found and it was determined the vehicle did not pose a threat, officials confirmed.

Police subsequently booked the suspect into the King County Jail for unlawful use of weapons and detectives reviewing the case referred criminal charges to the City Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Michael and Susan Dell pledge $6.25 billion for kids’ savings accounts
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Computer, and wife Susan announce the donation of $50 million over 10 years to the University of Texas at Austin for the creation of a new Dell Medical School. (Robert Daemmrich/Corbis via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — In a major philanthropic move, billionaires Michael and Susan Dell are donating $6.25 billion dollars to deposit $250 into savings accounts for up to 25 million American children. 

The announcement from the Dells, which was confirmed by a White House official, gives the funds to Invest America, which sets up a tax-advantaged investment account for American children starting at birth. 

The so-called Trump Accounts are a key piece of President Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation, which passed earlier this year. 

Under that law, the Treasury Department will give $1,000 to the accounts for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. Those accounts become the property of a child’s guardian and “will track a stock index and allow for additional private contributions of up to $5,000 per year,” according to the White House.

The donations from the Dells will supplement that federal funding, expanding the number of children who will qualify for accounts.

The more than $6 billion in funds from the Dells will go to “most children age 10 and under who were born prior to the qualifying date for the federal newborn contribution,” though Tuesday’s announcement adds that some children older than 10 may also be eligible if there is funding left over after the initial sign-ups. 

There are still logistical questions about the donations, but the website for Invest America says sign-ups for the accounts are expected to open July 4, 2026.

“We’ve seen what happens when a child gets even a small financial head start – their world expands,” Michael Dell said in a video announcing the news

Trump celebrated the move Tuesday morning, posting a link to a new article about the announcement and calling the Dells “TWO GREAT PEOPLE.”

“I LOVE DELL!!!,” Trump added in the social media post. 

A White House official confirmed that Dell will join Trump at the White House Tuesday for the 2 p.m. announcement. White House spokesperson Kush Desai called the accounts “revolutionary investment by the federal government into the next generation of American children” in a statement about the donation. 

“It’s also President Trump’s call to action for American businesses and philanthropists to do their part, too – Michael and Susan Dell’s $6 billion investment into America’s children is the first of many announcements to come for America’s children,” Desai added.

In June, Michael Dell attended a roundtable at the White House and spoke alongside Trump about how access to the savings accounts for American children will be a “simple yet powerful way to transform lives.”

Man arrested in Florida in killing of woman in case once associated with Long Island serial murders: Sources
Andrew Dykes is seen in this booking photo. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(TAMPA, Fla) — Years after the bodies of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found on Long Island — once associated with the Gilgo Beach serial murders — the woman’s suspected killer appeared before a Florida judge on Thursday facing murder charges.

Andrew Dykes, 66, was arrested near Tampa and charged with two counts of murder Wednesday on a warrant out of Nassau County, New York, in connection with the 1997 death of Tanya Jackson and her daughter Tatiana Dykes, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Andrew Dykes was believed to be the father of Tatiana Dykes and his last name is in part how investigators tracked him down, the sources said.

Dykes did not enter a plea but is due back in a Florida court next week as Nassau County seeks his extradition to New York.

The Nassau County district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Jackson was 26 when she was found dismembered in Lakeview in June 1997. The body of her 2-year-old year old daughter, Tatiana, was found 14 years later near Gilgo Beach.

For years, Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran, was known only as “Peaches” because of a distinctive tattoo, and her daughter as “Baby Doe.”

In April, authorities in New York announced they had finally identified Jackson and her daughter and offered a $25,000 reward for information in the cold case.

The girl’s remains were found in 2011 close to where the remains of other women were found along the southern shore of Long Island leading to speculation the deaths were the work of the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Long Island architect and father Rex Heuermann was arrested in 2023 in connection with several of the Gilgo Beach slayings and later charged with killing seven women.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty, was never charged with the killings of Jackson or her daughter.

Farmworkers hailed as heroes after rescuing 20 children from burning school bus in California
The bus was destroyed after the fire. Madera County Public Information Team

(MADERA COUNTY, Calif.) — Two farmworkers were honored Tuesday for rescuing 20 children from a burning school bus last month in California.

Carlos Perea Romero and Angel Zarco were honored by the Madera County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony after they courageously evacuated the flaming bus filled with students on the way to school on Sept. 4.

“All the students made it out safely without any injuries due to the immediate action taken by the farmworkers and the bus driver. The Board of Supervisors recognize the two men for their selfless courage and bravery, demonstrating the highest ideals of public service, compassion and community spirit,” a press release from the ceremony reads. 

The duo saw smoke rising from the vehicle near Avenue 8 and Road 23.5 in Madera when they jumped into action and began evacuating the students inside — fighting thick plumes of smoke to get to the back row.

“We were just making sure the kids were far away enough so that they wouldn’t get hurt,” Zarco told ABC News affiliate ABC 30.

“One more moment that would have lasted, I don’t now what would have happened,” Romero said in a post from Madera County.

Zarco added, “I’m just happy to help out the community. This is where I grew up, and I’m just glad to be able to keep somebody safe.”

Madera County sheriff Tyson Pogue told ABC that Romero and Zarco’s actions helped protect the local community.

“We are profoundly grateful to the two farmworkers whose heroic actions saved the lives of more than 20 children. Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassion in the face of danger exemplify the very best of Madera County. Without hesitation, they acted selflessly to protect others.  Our community is stronger because of individuals like them, and we are proud of their extraordinary heroism,” he said.

CAL FIRE Division Chief Larry Pendarvis also sang the praises of the heroes at the ceremony.

“I would like to recognize and thank both of you on behalf of Madera County Fire and CAL FIRE for your service above self. The situational awareness and fortitude you showed to help these young children in a time of need was extraordinary,” Pendarvis said.

“Buses can be replaced, humans can’t,” he added.

The bus was left severely damaged, according to a post from Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire stemmed from a mechanical malfunction, the sheriff’s office said.

