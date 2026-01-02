Seattle police arrest armed man during New Year’s Eve celebration

Handcuffs Fingerprints Police Arrest (amphotora/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) — Police in Seattle have arrested a 21-year-old man armed with a shotgun, pistol, and carrying multiple rounds of ammunition near the Space Needle during Seattle’s New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities said.

On New Year’s Eve at approximately 7:20 p.m., patrol officers in Seattle responded to reports of a man sitting on a bench near the Pacific Science Center holding a partially concealed shotgun, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

“Witnesses saw him holding the gun by the grip, causing alarm, while facing the area where spectators were gathering for the fireworks display,” police said. “The suspect, wearing all black clothing and a red hat with “WAR” written on it, cooperated with police.”

Officers safely recovered the shotgun and the suspect, who was also armed with a handgun, had a valid concealed carry permit, police said.

Police assigned to the event center arrested the man without incident, authorities said.

Seattle Police Department’s arson bomb squad were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and swept the car for potential weapons or explosives, though none were found and it was determined the vehicle did not pose a threat, officials confirmed.

Police subsequently booked the suspect into the King County Jail for unlawful use of weapons and detectives reviewing the case referred criminal charges to the City Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Where you can see the northern lights in the US this week
Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One of the strongest geomagnetic storms of the year will create auroras in a large swath of the northern continental U.S., possibly even as far south as Oregon and Illinois.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center is tracking four “notable” coronal mass ejections [CME] — a sudden eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun’s corona — that occurred between Monday and Wednesday.

At least one of the CMEs is expected to arrive late Thursday into early Friday as a strong G3 geomagnetic storm, according to NOAA.

Two dozen states could see the northern lights, NOAA’s viewline map shows: Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Some of the northernmost states could continue to see auroras on Friday night, the map shows.

A geomagnetic storm watch will remain until Friday morning, according to NOAA. A G3-level geomagnetic storm could impact technology due to the impact on satellite operations — especially GPS technology, the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

Northern light displays occur when a solar flare interacts with the atoms and molecules in Earth’s atmosphere.

As the solar flare clashes with the upper atmosphere, it causes the atoms to emit a glow, creating a spectrum of light in the night sky.

The sun’s magnetic field reached its solar maximum phase of its 11-year cycle in October 2024, which has led to an increase in northern lights activity, according to NASA.

Intense magnetic activity caused by sunspots are expected to last through 2026, according to NOAA, and the best times to see the northern lights in the U.S. is between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The Space Weather Prediction Center recommends traveling to the darkest location possible for the best viewing.

Smartphones and digital cameras are more sensitive to the array of colors and may be able to capture images of the auroras, even if not visible to the naked eye, according to NASA.

Lawyers for Comey ask judge to dismiss charges based on prosecutors’ ‘flagrant misconduct’
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_JamesComey_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes &amp; Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 in New York City. . (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) — Last month’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/former-fbi-director-james-comey-indicted-days-after/story?id=125935658″><span class=”s1″>indictment of James Comey</span></a>&nbsp;on charges of making false statements to Congress was the result of a yearslong relentless pressure campaign by President Donald Trump that shattered Justice Department norms and violated multiple laws and the former FBI director’s free speech rights, Comey’s attorneys argued Monday in a sweeping 51-page filing seeking dismissal of his case.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Comey&nbsp;<a href=”https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FPolitics%2Fformer-fbi-director-james-comey-make-1st-court%2Fstory%3Fid%3D126322951&amp;data=05%7C02%7CMarc.E.Nathanson%40abc.com%7Ca1d8d44c0a58460636c808de0fe69897%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638965680240868315%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=wMrj8EVKmcpjiCGKsLmZwSOT%2BL4WzXP%2BKhuwFiaCh9k%3D&amp;reserved=0″><span class=”s1″>pleaded not guilty</span></a>&nbsp;earlier this month to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, amid what critics call Trump’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FUS%2Flist-individuals-including-lisa-cook-targeted-trump-administration%2Fstory%3Fid%3D124968309&amp;data=05%7C02%7CMarc.E.Nathanson%40abc.com%7Ca1d8d44c0a58460636c808de0fe69897%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638965680240889586%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=OzB3KgLWzwY2Y1PNWuUxbLgkAkvMv2r8y%2BY1Tc%2BZNEY%3D&amp;reserved=0″><span class=”s1″>campaign of retribution</span></a>&nbsp;against his perceived political foes. Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are “driven by law and not by politics.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Trump’s direct calls for his attorney general to&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-allowed-involved-comey-case-indictment-doj/story?id=125935132″><span class=”s1”>act “NOW!!!”</span></a>&nbsp;to prosecute Comey and other political enemies in a social media post last month was accompanied in the filing by an extensive detailing of statements dating back to 2017 in which Trump publicly called for Comey to be charged.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>The&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-nominate-former-attorney-lead-key-prosecutors-office/story?id=125775601″><span class=”s1”>subsequent installation</span></a>&nbsp;of White House aide and insurance lawyer Lindsey Halligan to bring the prosecution over the objections of career prosecutors “establishes an invidious and badfaith motivation” to the charges, Comey’s attorneys argued in the filing.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”President Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Mr. Comey because of personal spite and because Mr. Comey has frequently criticized the President for his conduct in office,” the filing argued. “When no career prosecutor would carry out those orders, the President publicly forced the interim U.S. Attorney to resign and directed the Attorney General to effectuate ‘justice’ against Mr. Comey.&nbsp;&nbsp;He then installed a White House aide with no prosecutorial experience as interim U.S. Attorney.&nbsp;&nbsp;The President’s new hand-picked interim U.S. Attorney indicted Mr. Comey just days later — and days before the relevant statute of limitations was set to expire.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>Comey’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” which would bar the government from seeking to charge Comey again over his 2020 testimony to Congress — in order to set an example for other politically-motivated prosecutions sought by the Justice Department as well as preventing Comey from facing “a potential perpetual state of being vindictively prosecuted.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″><strong>”</strong>Objective evidence establishes that President Trump directed the prosecution of Mr. Comey in retaliation for Mr. Comey’s public criticisms and to punish Mr. Comey because of personal spite,” Comey’s attorneys said. “Such a vindictive prosecution serves no legitimate government interest and contradicts fundamental constitutional values.”</p><p class=”p1″>”Bedrock principles of due process and equal protection have long ensured that government officials may not use courts to punish and imprison their perceived personal and political enemies.&nbsp;&nbsp;But that is exactly what happened here,” said one of two motions filed by Comey’s attorneys Monday. “President Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Mr. Comey because of personal spite and because Mr. Comey has frequently criticized the President for his conduct in office.”&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Comey’s lawyers filed two separate motions to dismiss — one arguing the case against Comey was vindictive and another calling into question the legal authority of Halligan, the acting U.S. attorney who brought the charges.</p><p class=”p1″>The filing repeatedly cites a&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/prosecutors-memo-new-us-attorney-recommended-plans-charge/story?id=125925246″><span class=”s1″>series of stories</span></a>&nbsp;from ABC News that detailed the turmoil in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in the days leading up to Comey’s indictment, including Trump’s move to oust U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert over his objections to bringing cases against the president’s enemies that career prosecutors had determined had no merit.</p><p class=”p1″>Also on Monday, Comey’s legal team responded to a court filing from federal prosecutors that suggested they may move to have Comey’s lead attorney Patrick Fitzgerald disqualified from the case, accusing the government’s attorneys of seeking to defame Fitzgerald by implying he engaged in criminal activity.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>In a court filing late Sunday night, prosecutors told Judge Michael Nachmanoff that Fitzgerald’s alleged involvement in providing information to the media for Comey after Comey was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017 could “inform a potential conflict and disqualification issue.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>In their filing late Sunday, prosecutors accused Comey of using Fitzgerald as an intermediary in 2017 to “improperly disclose classified information” related to memos Comey shared recounting several of his interactions with President Trump.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>An investigation by the DOJ’s inspector general, however, found “no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to the media,” according to a report issued by IG Michael Horowitz.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”There is no good faith basis for attributing criminal conduct to either Mr. Comey or his lead defense counsel,” Comey’s attorneys said Monday in their response. “Similarly, there is no good faith basis to claim a ‘conflict’ between Mr. Comey and his counsel, much less a basis to move to disqualify lead defense counsel.”</p><p class=”p1”>In their filing Monday, Comey’s attorneys further raised concerns about the government’s review of evidence that could be considered privileged communications between Comey and his lawyers, writing that it “appears … unlawful.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>They have asked Judge Nachmanoff to deny a request by the DOJ to expedite a review of the evidence to determine which materials could be covered by privilege, writing that it’s important to give them ample time to respond to the motion “to avoid trampling on Mr. Comey’s legal privileges and to ensure that the government does not proceed with an unlawful review.”</p><p class=”p1″>Halligan was appointed by Trump as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia just four days before she went to a grand jury and sought Comey’s indictment over what sources say were the&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/prosecutors-memo-new-us-attorney-recommended-plans-charge/story?id=125925246″><span class=”s1″>objections of career prosecutors</span></a>.</p><p class=”p1″>The grand jury ultimately voted to indict Comey on two of three charges sought by Halligan related to Comey’s 2020 congressional testimony regarding the FBI’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/russia-probe-timeline-moscow-mueller/story?id=57427441″><span class=”s1″>Russia probe</span></a>&nbsp;and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.&nbsp;Comey has denied all charges.</p><p class=”p1”>While legal experts argue there’s an extraordinarily high bar for tossing a prosecution based on the argument of malicious Doctor sentenced to 8 months home supervision in connection with Matthew Perry’s ketamine death
Actor Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — The second of two doctors who were convicted in connection with Matthew Perry’s ketamine death was sentenced on Tuesday to eight months of home supervision for his role in a conspiracy to illegally distribute ketamine to the “Friends” actor.

Mark Chavez is one of five people charged and convicted in connection with Perry’s 2023 overdose death. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, admitting to selling fraudulently obtained ketamine to another doctor, Salvador Plasencia, that was then sold to Perry in the weeks before the actor died from an overdose.

The two doctors did not provide the ketamine that ultimately killed Perry, who was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home in October 2023 at the age of 54. Though federal prosecutors said they knew that the actor had a history of substance abuse and that the drug would be administered without medical supervision.

Chavez’s sentence also includes a supervised release term of three years and 300 hours of community service.

He faced up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

The government asked for a sentence of six months home confinement that included a two-year term of supervised release as well as at least 300 hours of community service. Prosecutors said Chavez, a former operator of a ketamine clinic, provided Plasencia with vials of liquid ketamine and ketamine lozenges that had been obtained by submitting a fraudulent prescription in the name of a patient without that patient’s knowledge or consent. 

“As the Drug Enforcement Administration and Medical Board investigators closed in on defendant’s illegal ketamine sales, defendant initially lied and tried to evade responsibility,” the government said in a filing ahead of sentencing. “To defendant’s credit, however, his story continued, and became one of accountability.” 

The government said that once confronted with his criminal acts, Chavez “expediently accepted responsibility and agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation.”

Chavez’s defense attorneys asked for three years of supervised release, arguing in a filing ahead of sentencing that his conduct was “limited and peripheral” and “far removed from the tragic events of October 28, 2023.”

They noted that Chavez had never met Perry, entered his home or administered medication to him, and that he did not supply the ketamine that caused his death. They also said he “accepted responsibility early in this case and signed a plea agreement prior to any indictment, agreed to cooperate, and voluntarily surrendered his medical license even before his detention hearing.” 

“The consequences Mr. Chavez has already faced are significant,” his attorneys, Matthew Binninger and Zach Brooks, wrote. “Once a practicing emergency room physician, he lost his profession, suffered public disgrace, and now earns a living as an Uber driver. He has remained compliant with all terms of pretrial supervision and continues to demonstrate sincere regret for his actions.”

Both Chavez and Plasencia gave up their medical licenses after pleading guilty.

According to Plasencia’s plea agreement, one of his patients introduced him to Perry on Sept. 30, 2023, with the unidentified patient referring to the actor as a “‘high profile person’ who was seeking ketamine and was willing to pay ‘cash and lots of thousands’ for ketamine treatment,'” according to Plasencia’s plea agreement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Plasencia contacted his mentor, Chavez, to discuss Perry’s request for ketamine and purchased vials of liquid ketamine and ketamine lozenges from him, according to the agreement.

In discussing how much to charge Perry, Plasencia said in text messages to Chavez, “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “Lets [sic] find out,” prosecutors said. 

Plasencia admitted to distributing 20 vials of ketamine, ketamine lozenges and syringes to Perry and the actor’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, between Sept. 30, 2023, and Oct. 12, 2023. 

Plasencia administered ketamine to Perry at the actor’s home on several occasions and left vials and lozenges with Iwamasa to administer, according to the plea agreement.

Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison earlier this month.

Iwamasa admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleading guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2026, and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Two other defendants in the case — Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sangha — admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry.

Prosecutors said Sangha worked with Fleming to distribute ketamine to Perry, and that in October 2023, they sold the actor 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Iwamasa.

Fleming pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2026, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Sangha, allegedly known as “The Ketamine Queen,” pleaded guilty in September to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25, 2026, and faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

