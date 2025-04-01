SEC continuing $150 million lawsuit against Elon Musk over Twitter purchase

SEC continuing 0 million lawsuit against Elon Musk over Twitter purchase
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is continuing its $150 million lawsuit against Elon Musk that was brought during the Biden administration.

According to a court filing Monday, the tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency has agreed to respond to the suit, which accuses him of misleading investors when he bought millions of dollars in Twitter stock in 2022, prior to his acquisition of the company.

The SEC brought the case against Musk on Jan. 14 in the waning days of the Biden administration, and a representative of the SEC served Musk with the complaint and a summons earlier this month — though Musk contests the validity of the service.

Under the terms of the agreement, Musk’s lawyers will file a response to the complaint by June 6, pending approval from the court.

“The parties respectfully submit that this compromise is reasonable and will conserve judicial resources,” the filing said.

Monday’s filing marks the first time a deadline for Musk to respond to the complaint has been raised by either party.

Musk’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment by ABC News.

“They spend their time on s— like this when there are so many actual crimes that go unpunished,” Musk said on X in January in response to the SEC’s suit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Body camera footage shows deputy saving baby from burning apartment
Body camera footage shows deputy saving baby from burning apartment
Barrow County Sheriff

New police footage shows the moment a sheriff’s deputy rescued a baby from a burning apartment in Winder, Georgia.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Winder police and fire units reached out to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department for assistance in a residential fire, according to the sheriff’s department.

While on the way to the scene, police were informed that “an infant child was still in the apartment and was unable to be reached,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies immediately attempted to rescue the infant, but several units were “not able to continue beyond a certain point in the building” due to the significant amount of smoke.

Despite the dangerous conditions, Deputy Jhancarlos Arango and a Winder police officer entered the building to save the child, police said.

The moment, which was captured on body worn camera video obtained by ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta, shows the two officers racing into the apartment, with the deputy even covering his nose and mouth with a pair of pants to prevent inhaling the smoke.

Police said Arango and the other officer were “able to crawl to the infant, following the cries, and rescue the child.”

In the video, Arango can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe” while rescuing the child. Once everyone was back outside, the deputy said, “Thank you, God.”

This infant was not the only child saved from this fire, according to the Winder Fire Department. Two other small children were removed from the apartment complex, the fire department said.

The children — including the infant — and both law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are all expected are to be OK, according to officials.

The fire was contained to the room of origin, according to Winder Fire Chief Matt Whiting.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and coordinated efforts of our local first responders,” Whiting said. “Their quick actions ensured that this situation was contained effectively, and lives were saved.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

These US states may be able to see the northern lights tonight
These US states may be able to see the northern lights tonight
David Mcnew/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Some U.S. states could be treated to a northern lights display thanks to a minor geomagnetic storm on the sun, according to space forecasts.

Another round of aurora borealis is expected on Thursday night, with a predicted Kp index of magnitude four out of nine, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

The northernmost states in the U.S. have the highest chances of seeing the northern lights, including Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, NOAA’s aurora viewline map shows.

In October, the sun’s magnetic field reached its solar maximum in its 11-year cycle, according to NASA. When sunspots produce a solar flare, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are bursts of magnetized plasma emitted from the sun’s corona, travel toward Earth as part of the solar wind, manifesting in a dazzling light show of luminous greens and pinks as the material interacts with Earth’s magnetic field.

The lead-up to the solar maximum resulted in the best northern lights display in 500 years in May, when a series of powerful solar storms made the lights visible as far south as Alabama.

Another strong geomagnetic storm in November made the auroras visible even in light-polluted cities like New York City.

Sunspots with intense magnetic activity are predicted to occur through the end of the solar maximum, which is expected to last until March 2026, according to NOAA.

The best times to view the northern lights are in the hours just before and after midnight, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, according to NOAA.

Smartphones and digital cameras are more sensitive to the array of colors and can capture the light shows even if they’re not visible to the naked eye, NASA says.

If you’re curious whether the northern lights will be visible where you live, the citizen science platform Aurorasaurus allows users to sign up for alerts. The app also sends alerts that northern lights are being seen in real time, based on user reports.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eric Adams’ attorney meets with Justice Department over future of federal case: Sources
Eric Adams’ attorney meets with Justice Department over future of federal case: Sources
Alexander Drago, Pool via AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Mayor Eric Adams’s criminal defense attorney was at Justice Department headquarters in Washington on Friday to discuss the future of the mayor’s criminal bribery case, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Adams’ attorney Alex Spiro attended the meeting along with federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, including acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon and acting chief of the criminal division Perry Carbone, the sources said.

Spiro was seen by an ABC News reporter departing the Justice Department following his meeting but he declined to comment when asked whether DOJ leadership agreed to drop Adams’ case.

Adams, the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted, has pleaded not guilty to taking luxury travel benefits in exchange for helping expedite the opening of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan, among other crimes.

Federal prosecutors accused Adams of accepting more than $100,000 in improper benefits over nearly a decade, many of which came in the form of flight upgrades and stays in luxury hotels, none of which were publicly divulged as required.

The indictment also alleged Adams and a staffer knowingly worked with Turkish nationals to send foreign money to straw donors for his mayoral campaign and used that money to rake in over $10 million from New York City’s matching funds program.

Adams has insinuated that the indictment was politically motivated by President Joe Biden, without any evidence.

He has had several meetings with President Donald Trump since the election but has denied that the talk of dropping the charges or a pardon has come up. Adams canceled appearances at two New York City Martin Luther King Jr. Day events at the 11th hour to attend Trump’s inauguration.

Trump has also criticized the investigation into Adams.

The criminal trial is slated to begin on April 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.