Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tells his love story with Harris in DNC speech
(CHICAGO) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff reintroduced himself to America on the second night of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Kamala Harris makes a historic bid for president that, if elected, would make him the first-ever first gentleman in the White House.
In a personal, down-to-earth speech that drew frequent laughs from the enthusiastic crowd in Chicago, Emhoff said he grew up the son of two Brooklynites and had a “typical suburban childhood.”
“The guys I grew up with are still my best friends. The group chat is active every day — and it’s probably blowing up right now,” he said.
He said he worked at McDonald’s in high school when money was tight and worked full-time so he could afford to go to college part-time.
“Thanks to partial scholarships, student loans and a little help from my dad, I got myself through law school and got my first job as a lawyer — which is also where I met the guys in my fantasy football league,” he said. “A lot has changed in our lives since the early ’90s, but my team name is still Nirvana — yes, after the band.”
He said he loved working as a lawyer, became a dad to son Cole and daughter Ella, got a divorce and then “something unexpected happened” — he was set up on a blind date with Harris. He said Harris saved his first bumbling voicemail to her — left at 8:30 a.m. — “and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary,” drawing laughs and cheers from the crowd.
On Harris, he said the vice president “finds joy in pursuing justice” and is “ready to lead.”
“She stands up to bullies — just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well — and hates when they’re treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity in how people are doing. Her empathy is her strength.”
He talked about Harris coming to synagogue with him and making a “mean brisket for Passover.” He said Harris encouraged him — the first Jewish spouse, of any gender, for the presidency or vice presidency — to fight against antisemitism.
On their blended family, he said that Harris has “always been there for our children, and I know she’ll always be there for yours too.”
“Kamala is a joyful warrior,” he said. “It’s doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she’s our president.”
This Thursday, as Harris accepts the party’s nomination for president, will be their 10th wedding anniversary, he noted (adding that means he’s “about to hear the most embarrassing voicemail of my life once again”).
“Kamala was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life. And at this moment in our nation’s history, she is exactly the right president,” he said.
Emhoff was one of the prime-time speakers Tuesday that also included former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.
(WASHINGTON) — Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday morning, declined to directly answer when asked if President Joe Biden had her support as he seeks reelection amid debate between Democrats on his viability as a candidate.
“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi told Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”
“I think overwhelming support of the caucus — it’s not for me to say, I’m not the head of the caucus anymore — but, he’s beloved, he is respected and people want him to make that decision,” Pelosi added.
Biden, in a defiant statement to congressional Democrats on Monday, has said he’s “firmly committed” to staying in the race to the end.
Lemire followed up by asking Pelsoi directly, “Do you want him to run?”
“I want him to do whatever he decides to do,” Pelosi responded. “And that is the way it is. Whatever he decides to go with.”
“I said to everyone — let’s just hold off. Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week. But I am very proud of the president,” Pelosi added.
Pelosi led House Democrats for the first two years of the Biden administration, helping pass some of his signature policy achievements such as the bipartisan infrastructure law and gun safety legislation. As a Democratic leader who has worked closely with Biden, Pelosi’s thoughts on the president’s ability to hold the office could carry a lot of weight in an election year where Biden’s rematch with former President Donald Trump is expected to be a close race.
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, in Biden’s first post-debate television interview, repeatedly pressed the president what he would do if Democratic leaders such as Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and Pelosi were to tell him they were worried his presence in the race would impact the party’s chances of controlling the House and Senate.
Biden told Stephanopoulos, “Well, it’s, like, they’re not gonna do that.”
Schumer on Tuesday largely declined to engage in questions on Biden’s path forward, simply telling reporters multiple times: “I’m with Joe.”
Jeffries, who earlier this week said he still supported Biden and that his position remained unchanged, huddled behind closed doors on Tuesday with House Democrats to discuss Biden’s path forward.
Some described the meeting as “rough” and sobering, according to multiple participants. Some described feeling powerless to change course amid Biden’s defiance.
After the meeting, a seventh House Democrat — New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill — publicly called on Biden to exit the race.
Senate Democrats also met for their own conference meeting on Tuesday.
Sen. Michael Bennet, during an interview with CNN, said during the meeting he expressed to colleagues his belief that Biden will not defeat Trump this November.
“Donald Trump is on track, I think to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House,” Bennet said. “For me, this is not a question about polling, it’s not a question about politics, it’s a moral question about the future of our country and I think it’s critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if together we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again.”
Multiple sources confirmed to ABC that Sens. Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown conveyed similar concerns about Biden’s ability to win during the meeting. Brown and Tester are both facing difficult reelection campaigns of their own this cycle.
The Biden campaign pushed back on Bennet’s comments, saying the race was always going to be close and is “far from over.”
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump — who has made opposition to immigration a defining message of the GOP — last week pitched what would be one of the most significant expansions of U.S. immigration in decades.
Speaking on a podcast hosted by tech businessmen, Trump announced his support for giving a green card to every noncitizen graduate of a U.S. college (“staple a green card to every diploma,” said the former president).
Hours later, following outrage from some anti-immigration Republicans, he issued a clarification. A statement from a spokesperson given on Friday to ABC News said that the proposed program would involve an “aggressive vetting process,” and that “this would only apply to the most thoroughly vetted college graduates who would never undercut American wages or workers.”
Whether or not they become a major part of his messaging, Trump’s recent comments offer a glimpse of what appeared to be a more moderate approach to talking about immigration ahead of a hotly-contested presidential election where immigration will be a top issue — and a high-stakes first debate this Thursday.
ABC News spoke to conservative experts and immigration policy insiders to discuss how a potential shift in tone on immigration could play with voters.
“It runs against type, in many ways,” said Whit Ayres, a long-time Republican political strategist. “In some senses, it’s a ‘Nixon goes to China’ kind of phenomenon, where the guy who has been the most critical of immigration offers an opportunity for immigrants who are most likely to create jobs and grow our economy to stay in America.”
For key independent voters, Ayres believes, more vocal support for high-skill immigration could offer a needed complement to the fiery anti-immigrant rhetoric that Trump has long made his calling card.
“It could make swing voters and suburban voters take another look at the way he’s approaching the immigration issue,” Ayres said, “and make it seem more rational than emotional.”
Daniel Di Martino, an economist who studies immigration and a fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, also noted that the stance appeals to business leaders looking to hire high-skilled immigrants.
“The audience here is corporations and businesses — not voters, necessarily,” said Di Martino.
Trump announced the position on green cards during an appearance on a podcast hosted by several businessmen from the tech industry, which relies disproportionately on high-skilled worker visas. In recent weeks, Trump has made overtures to Silicon Valley, looking to draw support from a group that has tended to side with Democrats.
As several interviews with conservative immigration advocates and policymakers made clear, though, Trump’s position isn’t without its critics.
“My first-rip reaction was roll-backward shock,” said one senior official who served in the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration. “This is so outrageously unthought-through it’s amazing.”
If all foreign students were to receive a green card on graduation, the official objected, “you’re not buying an education — you’re buying citizenship.”
“It’s a terrible idea,” concurred Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies and an avowed immigration restrictionist. “But it doesn’t surprise me coming from President Trump, because he’s never been a restrictionist.”
“He subscribes to the standard Republican mantra, ‘illegal good, legal bad,'” Krikorian added.
Another former Trump immigration official — former acting director of ICE Tom Homan — was more approving.
“If we’re going to immigrate, let’s immigrate some highly-skilled workers,” Homan said, noting that he believes Trump’s comments on the podcast referred back to proposals from early in his administration.
In 2017, the former president issued an executive order commissioning a review of the H1-B high-skill visa program and backed legislation that would have substantially reduced the number of green cards granted each year, saying that it would “prioritize immigrants based on the skills they bring to our Nation.”
Before his election as president, in 2015, Trump tweeted language similar to his comments on the podcast last week, writing that “When foreigners attend our great colleges & want to stay in the U.S., they should not be thrown out of our country.” But weeks before the 2020 election, the Trump administration would go on to modestly restrict the H1-B program.
Despite opposition from some conservatives, experts interviewed by ABC News agreed that Trump did not risk losing support from opponents of immigration among his base.
“What are those people going to do? Vote for Joe Biden?” asked Ayres. “They’re not going to vote for Donald Trump, because he wants to have high-skilled immigrants in the country? Really?”
“He has got so much credibility on these issues, he can actually take a position that seems slightly at variance with what he said in the past on immigration and get away with it,” Ayres added.
“Nobody’s going to stop voting for him because of what he said,” echoed Di Martino. “If anything, that can only earn him more votes.”
(WASHINGTON) — With Tim Walz joining Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail as her newly selected running mate, critics are blasting the Minnesota governor for what they claim was his failure to prevent a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme that has ensnared the state government.
According to federal charges filed over the past couple of years, at least 70 people were part of a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy that exploited two federally-funded nutrition programs to fraudulently obtain more than $250 million in one of the largest COVID-era fraud schemes anywhere in the nation.
The defendants allegedly used a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization called Feeding Our Future to avoid tough scrutiny from the Minnesota Department of Education, which was supposed to be conducting oversight of the programs.
On Tuesday, shortly after Walz was announced as Harris’ running mate, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper published a story saying the case was one of the leading “vulnerabilities for Walz.” By then, the pro-Trump group MAGA Inc. had already blasted out an email calling Walz “an incompetent liberal” for, among other things, “allow[ing] one of the largest fraud schemes to happen under his watch.”
“Governor Walz and the people he directly hired and oversaw lost half a billion dollars to fraud in a few short years as governor,” Joe Teirab, a pro-Trump Republican and former federal prosecutor running for Congress in the Minneapolis suburbs, posted to X on Monday night, just hours before Harris picked Walz. “Imagine fraud at that scale nationwide.”
So far, more than 20 people have pleaded guilty or been convicted for their roles in the fraud scheme. None have been sentenced yet. Two of those charged were found not guilty, and most are still awaiting trial.
“Defendants falsified documents, they lied, and they fraudulently claimed to be feeding millions of meals to children in Minnesota during COVID,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said at a press conference in June, after the first trial in the case concluded. “This conduct was not just criminal. It was depraved, and brazen.”
But it may have also been preventable, according to a state audit released in June.
“[T]he failures we highlight in this report are symptoms of a department that was ill-prepared to respond to the issues it encountered with Feeding Our Future,” said the 103-page report, detailing the findings of a limited “special review” by Minnesota’s Office of the Legislative Auditor.
The state agency not only “failed to act on warnings signs known to the department prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to the start of the alleged fraud,” but its “actions and inactions created opportunities for fraud,” the auditor said.
The report said that while officials inside the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) had at times expressed concerns about the nonprofit, they felt hamstrung in acting on their concerns due to “operational challenges” during the pandemic, including limited ability to visit sites in person, and due to a “litigation and public relations campaign” from Feeding Our Future that included allegations of discrimination.
“While we acknowledge these factors created challenges for the department, we also believe MDE could have taken more decisive action sooner in its relationship with Feeding Our Future,” the audit report said.
According to the report, after laundering tens of millions of dollars, the fraudsters allegedly used shell companies to buy luxury cars, boats and jewelry, to travel and pay off debts, and to purchase properties in Minnesota and around the world.
After the report’s release, Walz said his administration can always “do better,” and said, “We certainly take responsibility” for any failures that took place.
The report, which hardly mentions the governor at all, does not find any specific fault with Walz or his immediate office. But Teirab and other critics say Walz still deserves at least some of the blame for the massive fraud.
“He owns what happens within his administration,” said Jim Schultz, a Minnesota business advocate and outspoken Republican who two years ago narrowly lost a race to become the state’s next attorney general.
“There was this massive fraud under his watch,” Schultz told ABC News on Tuesday. “To this day, he has never fired anybody, nobody’s been rebuked.”
Walz has said there have been leadership changes within state government, including at MDE, since the fraud occurred.
Teirab, who says he “helped investigate and prosecute the Feed Our Future fraudsters” when he was still a prosecutor at the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota several years ago, wrote on X last week, “Tim Walz was asleep at the wheel, allowing a quarter-BILLION in fraud.”
A few weeks after five of the defendants were convicted of federal fraud charges in June, the Justice Department indicted five individuals for allegedly trying to bribe a member of the jury in the midst of deliberations, saying they offered the jury member $120,000 in exchange for a not guilty verdict.
One of those who allegedly took part in the bribery scheme was one of the defendants acquitted during the trial.
The Feeding Our Future case is not the only fraud scheme that has impacted Walz’s administration.
In June, another audit found that a second state agency failed to adequately oversee a program to pay frontline workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Auditors reportedly estimated that more than $200 million may have been paid to people committing fraud or otherwise ineligible to receive payments from the program.
“This wasn’t malfeasance,” Walz said in response to both audits in June, according to Minneapolis-St. Paul ABC News affiliate KSTP-TV. “Both of these cases, there’s not a single state employee that was implicated doing anything that was illegal. They simply didn’t do as much due diligence as they should have.”
According to Teirab’s campaign, a number of Medicaid-related programs have also suffered from fraud and waste under Walz.
A spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.