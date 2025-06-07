Bond denied, homicide said to be gang-related

Bond denied, homicide said to be gang-related

Bond was denied at a hearing on Friday for Tyleik Hanks, one of the people arrested as a result of a shooting that occurred in Danville, where Hanks and three other people were injured and Jay’shaun White was killed. Evidence at the hearing indicated the shooting was gang-related and occurred when Hanks, White, and Juwan Baker drove by a party on Carver Drive and started shooting into the crowd. The video shows people in the crowd returning fire.

Related Posts

Protest held in front of City Hall
Protest held in front of City Hall

On Saturday, a coordinated national protest against the Trump administration was held. Locally, about 65 protesters gather in front of…