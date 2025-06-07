Bond denied, homicide said to be gang-related

Bond was denied at a hearing on Friday for Tyleik Hanks, one of the people arrested as a result of a shooting that occurred in Danville, where Hanks and three other people were injured and Jay’shaun White was killed. Evidence at the hearing indicated the shooting was gang-related and occurred when Hanks, White, and Juwan Baker drove by a party on Carver Drive and started shooting into the crowd. The video shows people in the crowd returning fire.
