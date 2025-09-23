Secret Service believes it thwarted plot that could have dismantled NYC’s telecommunications network: Officials

Secret Service believes it thwarted plot that could have dismantled NYC’s telecommunications network: Officials

Secret Service Director Sean Curran. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Secret Service agents believe they have cracked a plot that could have crippled the telecommunications network — and law enforcement functions — in the nation’s largest city as more than 150 world leaders descend this week on New York, officials said on Tuesday.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement.

Agents were first tipped off last spring, and officials believe the plot is connected to the Chinese government, according to one law enforcement source briefed on the probe.

The threat was uncovered as part of the Secret Service’s normal work of protecting the president, his family and key administration officials, the source said.

The agency declined to specify how the plot was uncovered, but a law enforcement official briefed on the case said agents stumbled onto it while investigating threats to three people, including one with direct access to President Donald Trump.

No one has been arrested yet, officials said. The probe is ongoing.

Agency officials said they were reluctant to discuss key details because of the ongoing investigation as well as international sensitivities, given the fact that they believe a foreign government was apparently involved.

Secret Service personnel along with officers from the New York Police Department and other federal agencies said they seized hundreds of servers and more than 100,000 cellphone SIM cards in multiple locations around the New York metro area.

The Secret Service is still working to determine what all of the equipment was meant to do and whether there was a specific target. There was enough equipment to send 30 million anonymous texts per minute — more than enough to bring the region’s interconnected phone systems to its knees, according to the Secret Service.

It was not clear that the equipment was supposed to be triggered either during the United Nations General Assembly or in connection with it, officials said. Investigators said they do not believe there is a direct threat to the gathering, but in the current climate of fear caused by wars around the world and political violence in the United States, Secret Service officials said they would not be taking any chances. Investigators are also looking into the possibility that there are other locations.

The UNGA kicked off Monday at the United Nations headquarters on the East Side of Manhattan. Trump is scheduled to address the gathering Tuesday. The gathering concludes on Sept. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Columbia University to pay 0M in settlement with Trump administration
Columbia University to pay $200M in settlement with Trump administration
Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Columbia University has agreed to pay $200 million over the next three years to resolve claims it discriminated against Jewish students — an agreement the university said will restore hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants the Trump administration had terminated or paused earlier this year.

“While Columbia does not admit to wrongdoing with this resolution agreement, the institution’s leaders have recognized, repeatedly, that Jewish students and faculty have experienced painful, unacceptable incidents, and that reform was and is needed,” the university said in a statement.

In addition, the school agreed to pay $21 million to settle investigations brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Columbia also agreed to submit to a federal monitor that will assure compliance with admissions and hiring practices and provide certain information about foreign students to immigration authorities.

In a social media post Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump celebrated the agreement.

“Columbia has agreed to pay a penalty of $200 Million Dollars to the United States Government for violating Federal Law, in addition to over $20 Million to their Jewish employees who were unlawfully targeted and harassed,” Trump said in the post.

“Numerous other Higher Education Institutions that have hurt so many, and been so unfair and unjust, and have wrongly spent federal money, much of it from our government, are upcoming,” Trump added.

The agreement puts an end to a months-long dispute between Columbia and the Trump administration over federal funding.

In March, the Trump administration said it was canceling $400 million worth of grants and contracts to the university citing what it called “the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

Later that month, the university agreed to nine demands from the Trump administration, including banning masks and stricter controls over its Middle East studies department.

The university said the agreement announced Wednesday builds on steps it previously took as part of negotiations with the administration and “builds on Columbia’s broader commitment to combating antisemitism.”

As a result of the agreement, the university said “a vast majority” of the federal grants which were terminated or paused in March would be reinstated and that “Columbia’s access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored.” That includes grants terminated by the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier this week, the school said it was disciplining more than 70 students over two pro-Palestinian protests on the campus in the spring — including a protest in May when students took over Butler Library.

The campus was roiled by protests last spring over the Israel-Hamas war. In late April 2024, pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall, leading to several arrests. The students involved were later expelled, suspended or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters gain upper hand in California’s Canyon Fire
Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters gain upper hand in California’s Canyon Fire
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

All evacuation warnings have been lifted regarding the Canyon Fire in California after firefighters appeared to gain the upper hand in battling the wildfire, which broke out amid a heatwave and rapidly spread to over 5,300 acres in two days and destroyed at least seven structures, including two homes, authorities said.

As of Sunday morning, fire crews had increased containment on the blaze from 28% on Saturday evening to 62%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire also spread into Los Angeles County, endangering homes and forcing thousands of evacuation over the weekend near the city of Castaic.

“As of this morning, all evacuation warnings in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been lifted,” Cal Fire said in an updated statement on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, the fire had burned 5,370 acres, according to Cal Fire.

On Thursday, a local emergency proclamation issued by officials enabling the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

The Canyon Fire had grown to over 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and was 25% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department Friday morning. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

At least two homes and five small outbuildings were burned in the flames, officials said.

More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze, which broke out in extremely hot weather — accompanied by minimal humidity — which officials said are the perfect conditions for the flames to increase.

Evacuation zones and shelters
At the height of the fire on Friday and Saturday, more than 5,700 homes and structures in Los Angeles County were threatened and and nearly 8,000 residents were forced to evacuate, officials said.

Many residents of Ventura County were also initially under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, which have all been cancelled, officials said.

The emergency declaration issued by officials granted authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were also making progress in containing the Gifford Fire, which as of Sunday had burned 114,621 acres, mostly within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, which began on Aug. 1 and became the largest wildfire in the years, was 21% contained as of Sunday morning, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hurricane Erin tracker: Tropical storm watch, storm surge watch issued for North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin tracker: Tropical storm watch, storm surge watch issued for North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin – The Fifth Named Storm Map/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Erin, now a powerful Category 4 storm churning in the Caribbean, is not forecast to hit land, but it will impact North Carolina and bring dangerous waves and rip currents to the U.S. East Coast.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Erin’s outer bands lashed the Caribbean this weekend, flooding Puerto Rico and leaving more than 80,000 customers on the island without power on Monday.

A flood watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for more heavy rain on Monday, while tropical storm alerts were issued in Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas for up to 6 inches of rain and powerful wind gusts through Tuesday.

Erin is forecast to remain a major hurricane through at least mid-week as it begins to move north and then northeast by Thursday. Erin will move between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Thursday and Friday and then head out to sea.

While Erin won’t hit the U.S. directly, the storm’s biggest impact on the East Coast will be along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where coastal flood watches, tropical storm watches and storm surge watches are in effect. The storm surge could be as high as 4 feet.

High surf advisories have also been issued for the Outer Banks, with waves forecast to reach 10 to 15 feet, and even 20 feet in some areas.

The peak of the dangerous waves in the Carolinas will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Outer Banks by late Wednesday.

Officials in Dare County, located in the central Outer Banks, have issued a countywide state of emergency, as well as a mandatory evacuation order for visitors and residents on Hatteras Island. In nearby Hyde County, Ocracoke Island is also under a state of emergency, with mandatory evacuations for residents and visitors.

Lifeguards up and down the East Coast are on alert for dangerous waves from Erin.

A high surf advisory is in effect from Savannah, Georgia, to Charleston, South Carolina, where waves could reach 6 feet.

By Thursday, as Erin moves north, beaches in New Jersey and Long Island will see massive waves up to 12 feet.

Life-threatening rip currents will also be widespread along the East Coast all week, and likely through the weekend, due to these unsettled waters.

ABC News’ Aidan Gellert and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.