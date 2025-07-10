Secret Service report outlines changes since attempted Trump assassination

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump last year, the Secret Service has streamlined operations, ensured its workforce is up to meeting its “current and future demands,” enhanced partnerships, modernized the training the service goes through and innovate its technologies, according to a report outlining the changes the agency has made.

On July 13, 2024, an assassin opened fire on a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring three others. Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was leading Trump’s protective detail in Butler, said he has kept his experience of July 13 “top of mind” since being appointed director and said the agency has taken “many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future.”

“Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees,” Curran said. “As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day.”

The attempted assassination has been the subject of at least three reviews by two of the three branches of government and an independent review — all of which concluded the agency failed on July 13.

The Secret Service said of the more than 40 recommendations made in the wake of the assassination attempt, the agency has implemented 21 of them, 16 are in progress, and nine are addressed to non-Secret Service stakeholders.

“Among the reforms implemented are changes to the Secret Service’s protective operations policies to ensure clear lines of accountability and improved information sharing with local law enforcement partners, the creation of an Aviation and Airspace Security division dedicated to maintaining the agency’s critical aerial monitoring capabilities, and modifications to the agency’s resourcing process, in order to ensure that assets are better accounted for and appropriately applied,” according to the release.

On Wednesday, an official told ABC News that six agents have been issued suspensions for failures connected to the attempted assassination, including the head of the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh field office.

The suspensions, ranging from 10 to 42 days, was issued in recent months and the agents have the right to appeal, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency’s actions.

On Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Trump is “satisfied” with the report and its outcome.

“We changed communication channels and protocol on how Secret Service works with local law enforcement and how they talk during these security events,” she said. “The big, beautiful bill gave them more resources that they needed as far as training and equipment, drone technology, counterdrone technology, all of that was something that needed to be addressed and I’m thankful we have funding we can.”

Derek Mayer, the former deputy special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Chicago field office told ABC News the agency “continues to improve and evolve every day.”

“All law enforcement agencies learn from events that take place and develop new procedures that make them better,” said Mayer, who now serves as the chief security officer at P4 Security Solutions. “The Secret Service is no different. There were recommended reforms which came from the findings in the Congressional Report and also from the Secret Service’s Mission Assurance Report. These improvements will enhance communication, provide state of the art technology and provide upgrades to ballistic glass and physical security. There has also been the creation of new divisions to guarantee the highest level of standards.”

Mayer said the agency is investing in technology and “human talent” going forward.

Hawaii increases hotel tax to help state cope with climate change
Gado/Getty Images

(HONOLULU) — Hawaii has passed legislation to increase people staying at hotels to help the islands cope with the increasing pressures from climate change.

The bill, SB1396, adds a 0.75% levy to existing taxes on tourist lodging within the state — including hotels rooms, timeshares and vacation rentals starting Jan. 1, 2026. It also imposes an 11% tax on cruise ship bills for each night the ship is in a Hawaiian port.

The new legislation is expected to raise nearly $100 million a year, and will be used for environmental protection and defenses against natural disasters amplified by climate change, including rising sea levels, coastal erosion and shifts in rainfall patterns. The state sees up to 10 million visitors per year, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Among the projects needed on the island are coral reef protections and clearing invasive grasses that can fuel wildfires.

The new tax will be added to the existing 10.25% tax Hawaii imposes on short-term rentals, raising the total to 11%. In addition, counties in Hawaii charge a separate 3% lodging tax. Travelers also pay a 4.712% general excise tax that applies to virtually all goods and services.

Come Jan. 1, the state’s total tax on short-term rentals will climb to 18.712%.

The bill passed by a large margin in the state’s House and Senate. Gov. Josh Green also supports the bill and intends to sign it, according to a statement released on Friday.

It represents “a generational commitment” to protect the ‘āina — a Hawaiian word that mean “land” but also signifies the deep connection between people and the environment — Green said. It is also the nation’s first statewide tax on lodging meant specifically to address the impacts of climate change, Green said.

“Hawai’i is truly setting a new standard to address the climate crisis, and I want to thank lawmakers for their unrelenting work these past two years in bringing this to fruition,” Green said.

Green told The Associated Press that he predicts visitors will be willing to pay taxes that help to protect the environment.

Care for ‘Āina Now, a local environmental advocacy group, estimates a $560 million gap for environmental stewardship on the Hawaiian islands.

A higher tax increase was initially proposed but was pared down after legislators heard concerns from the travel industry, AP reported.

The governor has until July 9 to sign the bill into law.

Split verdict reached in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial
Yuki Iwamura/Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on one count of engaging in criminal sex but acquitted on a second count in his sex crimes retrial in New York.

The Manhattan jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third count of rape. The judge dismissed the jurors for the day but instructed them to keep deliberating on that count Thursday.

The split verdict comes after some apparent discord in the jury room during deliberations.

Earlier Wednesday, the jury foreperson sent a note telling Judge Curtis Farber he “cannot go back inside with those people.” That followed a closed-door conversation during which the foreperson complained to the judge that the jurors were “attacking” one another — adding, “I don’t like it” — according to a transcript.

Without the jury present, Weinstein addressed the judge on Wednesday and complained that the jury behavior is depriving him of a fair trial.

“We’ve heard threats, we’ve hear fights, we’ve heard intimidation,” Weinstein said. “This is not right for me, the person on trial here.”

Farber had proposed a cooling-off period, then the jury came back in saying they had a verdict on the two counts.

In dismissing the jury on Wednesday, Farber reminded jurors to be respectful to one another.

Weinstein was being retried for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann, after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He is also charged with sexually assaulting a third woman, Kaja Sokola, who was not part of the first trial.

The jury convicted Weinstein of engaging in a criminal sex act with Haley but acquitted him of engaging in a criminal sex act with Sokola.

The jurors will resume deliberations on the rape count involving Mann on Thursday.

All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial.

Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed on three women” as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.

“Harvey Weinstein had enormous control over those working in television and film. He decided who was in and who was out,” the prosecutor, Shannon Lucey, told the jury of seven women and five men at the start of the trial. “He held the golden ticket. The chance to make it or not.”

Lucey claimed that “no” was “not a word the defendant was used to hearing.”

Weinstein’s defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, agreed with prosecutors that Weinstein was a powerful man in the television and film industries, but he told the jury Weinstein did not coerce the women he’s accused of assaulting. Instead, Aidala claimed Weinstein engaged in “mutually beneficial relationships” that the attorney said have been going on in Hollywood for a hundred years.

“They’re fooling around with him consensually,” Aidala claimed. “The casting couch was not a crime scene.”

In detailing the alleged sexual assaults, Lucey claimed that when Haley went to Weinstein’s Crosby Street apartment in July 2006 to discuss a production role on “Project Runway,” he allegedly “held her down” and subjected her to forcible sexual conduct.

Sokola was 16 when she first met Weinstein in 2002 at a restaurant in the West Village shortly after signing a modeling contract to come to New York from Poland. Several years later, in 2006, Weinstein cast Sokola as an extra in “The Nanny Diaries.” After a lunch at a Manhattan hotel that year, Weinstein allegedly “pressed on her shoulders with enough force to get her down on the bed” and forced oral sex on the 19-year-old as she said, “Please do not do this,” Lucey claimed.

Lucey also claimed Weinstein allegedly forced Sokola to touch his genitals in a Manhattan apartment when she was 16. Weinstein is not charged in that alleged 2002 incident in the indictment, as it is outside the statute of limitations. But the judge has allowed Sokola to testify about it during the trial, along with a second alleged incident involving Weinstein she says occurred in 2004. Sokola previously filed a lawsuit in New York under the Child Victims Act over the alleged 2002 incident, which prosecutors said has since been settled.

In 2013, Weinstein allegedly subjected Mann to sex without her consent at a hotel, according to Lucey. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her after finding out she had a serious boyfriend who was an actor. Lucey claimed Mann had also engaged in sexual encounters with Weinstein that were not coerced out of fear of his power in the industry.

The new trial comes after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s initial 2020 conviction last year, finding the trial judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”

Weinstein has also appealed his conviction in December 2022 on sex offenses in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison there.

Judge partially blocks Trump’s effort to ban DEI from K-12 education
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s attempt to make federal funding to schools conditional on them eliminating any diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies erodes the “foundational principles” that separates the United States from totalitarian regimes, a federal judge said on Thursday.

In an 82-page order, U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty in New Hampshire partially blocked the Department of Education from enforcing a memo issued earlier this year that directed any institution that receives federal funding to end discrimination on the basis of race or face funding cuts.

“Ours is a nation deeply committed to safeguarding academic freedom, which is of transcendent value to all of us and not merely to the teachers concerned,” Judge McCafferty wrote, adding the “right to speak freely and to promote diversity of ideas and programs is…one of the chief distinctions that sets us apart from totalitarian regimes.”

“In this case, the court reviews action by the executive branch that threatens to erode these foundational principles,” she wrote.

The judge stopped short of issuing a nationwide injunction, instead limiting the relief to any entity that employs or contacts with the groups that filed a lawsuit challenging the DOE’s memo, including the National Education Association and the Center for Black Educator Development.

The education groups sued the Department of Education in February after the agency warned all educational institutions in a letter to end discrimination based on race or face federal funding consequences.

The lawsuit criticized what it said was an unlawful “Dear Colleague” letter which will “irreparably harm” schools, students, educators, and communities across the country.

“This vague and clearly unconstitutional memo is a grave attack on students, our profession and knowledge itself,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said in a statement at the time.

In justifying her preliminary injunction Thursday, Judge McCafferty called out the DOE for taking a position on DEI that flatly contradicts its own policies from a few years ago.

“Prior to the 2025 Letter, the Department had not indicated a belief that programs designed to promote diversity, equity, or inclusion constituted unlawful discrimination. Nor had it taken the position that schools necessarily behave unlawfully when they act with the goal of increasing racial diversity. In fact, the Department had taken the opposite position,” the judge wrote.

In addition to finding the policy is likely unconstitutional and illegal, Judge McCafferty also criticized the Department of Education for making funding conditional on DEI programming, though the judge said the memo “does not even define what a DEI program is,” pointing to “vague and expansive prohibitions” in the DOE’s letter from February.

