Security guard kills Michigan church gunman, preventing ‘large-scale mass shooting’: Police

Multiple ambulances and police cars on the scene of a shooting at CrossPointe Community Church on June 22, 2025 in Wayne, Michigan. Police report that a shooting suspect was shot dead by a security guard after opening fire at the church leaving one person injured. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

(WAYNE, Mich.) — An alleged active shooter intent on attacking a Michigan church on Sunday was shot and killed by a security guard who “prevented a large-scale mass shooting,” police said.

The shooting unfolded around 11:15 a.m. local time at the CrossPointe Community Church in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, according to the Wayne Police Department.

“We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church’s staff members who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting,” Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong said during a press conference on Sunday.

The gunman was identified as Brian Anthony Browning, 31, from Romulus, Michigan. His motivations are unknown, according to police, though officials said he appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Browning had no criminal history. His mother is a member of the church and the suspect attended two or three services over the course of the last year, police said.

Police said the suspect exited his Nissan truck wearing a tactical vest, armed with a long gun and a handgun, when he approached the church building and began firing his weapon. Several staff members from the church approached the gunman, police said, adding that a parishioner struck the gunman with his vehicle as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly.

At least two staff members shot the gunman, causing fatal wounds. One staff member, a member of the security team, was shot once in the leg by the suspect. They underwent a successful surgery and are expected to recover, police said.

The church staff members do not wish to be identified, police said.

At this point, the Wayne Police Department is still investigating this incident, with the assistance of multiple local, state and federal partners.

A bomb-sniffing dog was brought to the scene by the Michigan State Police and a police bomb squad was also brought to the scene, according to officials, but there was no immediate confirmation from police that explosives were involved in the incident.

“Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a statement.

The church shooting came during a heightened threat environment across the country following the U.S. attack overnight in Iran that destroyed or severely degraded three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to White House officials.

Police said, “There is no evidence to believe that this act of violence has any connection with the conflict in the Middle East.”

Acknowledging the heightened threat environment, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that “it is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict.”

“The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crime,” Noem said.

The attack in Wayne came in the wake of a public bulletin the Department of Homeland Security issued after the U.S. strikes in Iran, warning that “low-level cyber attacks” against U.S. targets “are likely” and that extremists inside the U.S. would be more likely to turn to violence if Iranian leadership calls for such retaliation.

The bulletin further urges the public to report any suspicious activity.

It was not immediately known if the church attack has any connection to the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The attack occurred about a half-hour after Sunday-morning services at CrossPointe Community Church started, according to police.

Officers arriving at the scene quickly evacuated the church after learning that a security guard stopped the attack by shooting and killing the suspect, according to police.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. The security guard was also not immediately identified by authorities.

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Pierre Thomas, Mariama Jalloh, Victoria Arancio and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Gaza ceasefire talks have not led anywhere, Qatari PM says
Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(DOHA, QATAR) — The recent Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar have not led anywhere yet, the Qatari prime minister said Tuesday, citing a “fundamental gap” between the two parties, Israel and Hamas.

“One party is looking for a partial deal that might or have the possibility to lead to a comprehensive deal and the other party is looking just for a one-off deal and to end the war and to get all the hostages out,” Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said during a press briefing Tuesday. “And we couldn’t bridge this fundamental gap with whatever proposals we have provided.”

Rounds of negotiations have been ongoing in Doha over the past couple of weeks, he said.

Hamas claimed Tuesday that Israel has not been serious about the negotiations, saying in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is extending his delegation’s stay in Doha on a day-to-day basis without engaging in any serious negotiations, and no real talks have taken place since last Saturday.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office claimed Tuesday that Hamas is refusing the American proposal for the return of the hostages.

“After approximately one week of intensive contacts in Doha, the senior members of the negotiating team will return to Israel for consultations; the working echelon will — at present — remain in Doha,” the office said.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli negotiation team is working to “exhaust every chance of a deal,” including one that would include “the release of all hostages, the expulsion of Hamas terrorists [from Gaza], and the disarmament of the Strip.”

Amid the ceasefire talks, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday the start of a new “extensive ground operation” throughout northern and southern Gaza.

The escalation has been met with condemnation from the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada, who called on Israel in a joint statement on Monday to stop its military operations and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, otherwise they “will take further concrete actions in response.”

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy subsequently announced Tuesday that the U.K. has suspended negotiations with Israel on a new free trade agreement and will impose sanctions on West Bank settlers, saying, “Despite our efforts, this Israeli government’s egregious actions and rhetoric have continued.”

Netanyahu had pushed back against the joint statement in a statement on X on Monday, saying that by “asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed,” the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are “offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

“The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won’t,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also brushed off the U.K.’s announcements on the free trade talks and sanctions on Tuesday, saying, “External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”

Map: US states could face unhealthy air quality due to Canada wildfires
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Several dozen wildfires burning in Canada have led local authorities to declare states of emergencies and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Now, they are expected to send smoke drifting into the United States on Friday.

As of Friday, there are 174 active wildfires in Canada, with 94 of these considered to be “out of control,” meaning fires that are being observed and assessed, but not immediately suppressed, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Smoke blowing into the United States

Some of the smoke from these fires will run along winds that are turning south in the coming days — carrying it into the United States.

Northern Minnesota, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and most of Wisconsin are under air quality alerts, with the smoke considered dangerous for sensitive groups. Most people can still remain active outdoors, but should take breaks indoors and monitor if symptoms like shortness of breath or coughing arise.

Heavy smoke will reach Green Bay, Wisconsin, at approximately noon local time on Friday, creating hazy skies. Going into Friday afternoon and evening, noticeable smoke is expected over Michigan and Chicago.

Sunset in Milwaukee and Chicago on Friday may have an orange hue, as well, with heavy wildfire smoke projected to reach the area by nightfall and potentially spreading as far as Detroit.

The smoke will continue to disperse as it moves into Appalachia and the Southeast on Saturday, with another batch of smoke expected to travel into the Dakotas and Great Plains.

What we know about the fires

As of Friday, the areas in Canada with the most fires include British Columbia with 61 and Alberta with 51. The country is also now at the highest National Preparedness Level, meaning they have requested international help to put out the flames and equipment and personnel from every jurisdiction in Canada is being put to use.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency for the Canadian province on Thursday amid a spate of wildfire outbreaks.

There were 17 active wildfires in Saskatchewan as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said during an afternoon press conference.

Of those, three were contained, eight were not contained and five were under assessment, he added, while one was listed as “protecting values” — referring to a process of setting up tactics, such as water sprinklers, to guide the fire away from areas that could increase risk or damage.

“Travel may be impacted due to forest fires in northern Saskatchewan,” the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline said in a post on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve had to evacuate and support the evacuation of about 15 communities,” Moe said during the same press conference on Thursday.

He explained there has been a “significant lack of moisture” in the northern parts of the province causing “over 200 wildfires” in Saskatchewan this spring.

Amid his emergency declaration, wildfires continued to spread in the northern part of the province and into other parts of Canada.

The neighboring province of Manitoba had first declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as wildfires forced some 17,000 people to flee, according to The Associated Press.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered “Canada’s full support” to the province in a post on X on Wednesday.

“The premier and I are in close contact, and the federal government stands ready to assist Manitoba’s provincial wildfire teams,” Carney wrote in the post.

The region saw 15 active fires as of Thursday night, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Kenton Gewecke and Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

Inner circle members give testimony as 2nd week of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial gets underway
U.S. Department of Justice

(NEW YORK) — After a week of testimony from star witness Cassie Ventura, federal prosecutors in the ongoing trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday started calling witnesses they believe could corroborate his ex-girlfriend’s allegations of threats, abuse and violence.

Dawn Richard, a former member of the pop group Danity Kane, told jurors that she personally witnessed Combs assaulting Ventura. Ventura’s former best friend Kerry Morgan recounted pleading with Ventura to leave what Morgan viewed as an abusive relationship. And Combs’ former assistant, David James, offered a glimpse of what it was like working for the rap mogul.

“This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve in it,” James recounted one of Combs’ employees telling him when he interviewed for the job.

Across six hours of testimony that played out like a legal tug-of-war, lawyers for Combs tried to cast doubt on prosecution witnesses and highlighted inconsistencies in the testimony, clawing back some of the credibility they might have built up with the jury during direct examination.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, arguing that while he might have committed other crimes – like domestic abuse and illegal drug use – he has not sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

Testimony is set to resume Tuesday, when James retakes the stand to explain how he would prepare hotel rooms for Combs – a piece of testimony that prosecutors plan to use to establish what, they allege, is a criminal enterprise with Combs at its center. Such a criminal enterprise is a key to proving the racketeering charges prosecutors have filed against Combs.

Prosecutors are expected to call an escort known as “The Punisher” and to call Ventura’s mother on Tuesday.

Dawn Richard testified about star-studded dinner where Combs allegedly punched Ventura

Dawn Richard began her testimony after Ventura left the witness stand Friday. She resumed her appearance in court Monday morning by testifying about how she witnessed Combs beat Ventura multiple times.

Richard testified that she witnessed Combs punch his then-girlfriend Ventura in the face with a “closed fist” in 2009 before a music festival in Central Park. After Ventura put on sunglasses and makeup to hide the injury, Richard said she put on sunglasses “in solidarity” with Ventura. The jury then saw a photo of Richard, Ventura and another member of Danity Kane wearing sunglasses at the festival.

Richard also testified that the violence extended to other public settings, alleging that Combs punched Ventura in the stomach during a group dinner attended by Usher, Ne-Yo and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine. Richard mentioned that allegation in her civil lawsuit against Combs, but defense lawyers highlighted that Richard’s prior discussion of the dinner did not mention the high-profile guests.

Richard in 2024 sued Combs for assault, copyright infringement and false imprisonment, alleging — among other things — that he groped her on numerous occasions and forced her to endure inhumane work conditions. Combs denied all of the allegations and his attorneys last week filed a motion to dismiss the case.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland said Richard’s account of an alleged assault has changed several times, prompting some members of the jury to visibly shake their heads and scribble notes. Westmoreland also suggested Richard agreed to testify against Combs because he ruined her music career by dismantling the music groups she had once been a part of.

“You felt like Mr. Combs ruined your career not once but twice,” Westmoreland said. “Yes,” Richard answered.

Ventura’s former best friend takes the stand

Ventura’s former best friend Kerry Morgan testified on Monday about two instances when, she said, she personally saw Combs assault Ventura.

She testified she saw Combs hit Ventura in a home Combs rented in Hollywood Hills, and she testified about a second instance when Combs — allegedly in her presence — assaulted Ventura during a trip to Jamaica.

“I heard her screaming and I went to the hallway. The hallway was extremely long. They were coming out of the master bedroom, and he was dragging her on the floor by her hair,” Morgan testified about the Jamaica trip.

Prosecutors also asked Morgan about the aftermath of a 2016 incident when Combs is accused of assaulting Ventura. Ventura has testified this occurred when she tried to leave a “freak-off” at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Part of that incident was captured on hotel closed-circuit security cameras.

Morgan’s account matched what Ventura told jurors last week, saying the police arrived after the incident but Ventura refused to cooperate.

Morgan said her relationship with Ventura ended in 2018 after she says Combs tried to choke Morgan and hit her with a wooden coat hanger. Morgan testified that Combs demanded she tell him “who Cassie was cheating on him with” while Ventura locked herself in a bathroom.

Morgan said she later accepted a $30,000 payment from Combs after she threatened to sue. She agreed to a confidentiality deal in return for the money, she testified.

On cross examination, defense lawyers questioned why Morgan has not rekindled her relationship with Ventura. They tried to reinforce the idea that Combs was violent simply out of jealousy and because of the drugs he was taking – not that he was using violence to coerce Ventura and keep her under his control.

“I draw the line at physical abuse,” Morgan said. “The reason I stopped speaking to her was she was not supportive of me after that incident.”

Combs’ former assistant testifies about ‘Mr. Combs’ kingdom’

David James, Combs’ former personal assistant, began his testimony on Monday by telling jurors about interviewing for the job he had with Combs.

As he entered the headquarters of Bad Boy Entertainment in New York, James said an employee remarked about a photo of Combs hanging on the wall. “This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve in it,” James said the woman told him.

James testified about the demanding hours, the weapons Combs’ security staff carried and the time Ventura warned him about Combs.

“She said to me, ‘Man this lifestyle is crazy,'” James testified Ventura saying. “She said, ‘I can’t get out. You know Mr. Combs oversees so much of my life. He controls my music career, he gives me an allowance.'”

James’ testimony is set to resume on Tuesday morning, when he is expected to continue describing the alleged process of preparing hotel rooms for Combs.

That line of testimony could establish the broader enterprise of people who supported and enabled his activities.

Prosecutors release evidence from Ventura’s testimony

After four days of Ventura’s brutal and deeply intimate testimony last week, federal prosecutors Monday released many of the photos they have shown the jury in their effort to convict Combs in their sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Through the evidence, jurors were able to see some of the bruises, gashes and welts that Ventura said she suffered after Combs beat her. They also saw a knife that Ventura said she used to block a door and protect herself from Combs.

“I was getting a lot of unannounced visits from Sean where he was angry, and trying to kill two birds with one stone, to lock it and have a weapon,” she testified.

Prosecutors also released photos from the night Combs was arrested last year, including $9,000 in cash, substances that they said tested positive for ketamine and MDMA, and bottles of baby oil that were allegedly stocked by Combs for use during the sex parties that witnesses have described in court testimony.

