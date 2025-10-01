See a nearly unrecognizable Jacob Elordi in new ‘Frankenstein’ trailer
What better way to ring in the month of October than with a spooky new trailer for Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein?
The trailer gives a closer look at Jacob Elordi’s monster, as well as Oscar Isaac’s Victor Von Frankenstein and Mia Goth as the scientist’s bride-to-be, Elizabeth Lavenza.
“My maker told his tale,” we hear Elordi’s Creature say. “And I will tell you mine.”
Later in the trailer we see the Creature walking through a hail of bullets and pushing over a grounded ship as we hear him tell his maker in voice-over, “If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage.”
Frankenstein hits select theaters on Oct. 17 and Netflix on Nov. 7.
Emma Watson is opening up about her current relationship with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.
The actress shared her thoughts on Rowling’s anti-trans views while guesting on a recent episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast On Purpose.
While Watson did not explicitly reference Rowling’s repeated rhetoric tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement — a group of people who believe transgender women are not women — she did comment on the situation, saying she is upset that a conversation with Rowling on the topic “was never made possible.”
“I just don’t want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation, which is why I don’t comment or continue to comment — not because I don’t care about her or about the issue — but because the way that the conversation is being had feels really painful to me,” Watson said.
Watson also said she will always be grateful to Rowling for creating the character of Hermione Granger and that she thinks fondly of her time working with Rowling on the Harry Potter films.
“There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for — or cancel that out — for anything. It has to remain true — it is true,” Watson said.
The actress added, “I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing. My job feels like to just hold all of it, but the bigger thing is just what she’s done will never be taken away from me.”
The seventh movie in the dinosaur franchise — and fourth since it rebranded from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World — debuted at #1 with a total $91.5 million over the holiday weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.
The #2 spot when to the racing drama F1: The Movie, which added $26.06 million in its second weekend following its #1 debut. Another former #1, the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, took #3 with an additional $11 million.
Elio and 28 Years Later rounded out the top five, with $5.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $91.5 million 2. F1: The Movie – $26.06 million 3. How to Train Your Dragon — $11 million 4. Elio – $5.7 million 5. 28 Years Later – $4.6 million 6. M3GAN 2.0 — $3.8 million 7. Lilo & Stitch — $3.8 million 8. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $3.28 million 9. Materialists — $1.347 million 10. Ballerina — $725,000
Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.
Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.
Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.
“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.
Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.
Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.