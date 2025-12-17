See Ariana Grande overdress for the weather in new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

Ariana Grande in a promo for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Ariana Grande‘s a Florida girl, so she’s got to wrap up to brave the New York City winter chill — but she kinda overdoes it in the new promo for her Dec. 20 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

In the clip, SNL cast member Ashley Padilla stops by Ari’s dressing room to ask her if she wants to go see the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which is right next to 30 Rock, where the show is produced. When Ari says yes, Ashley warns her, “You might wanna bundle up, it’s kinda cold.” 

Ari puts on a sweater, gloves and earmuffs, before glancing at the weather report and seeing that it’s 32 degrees out. She adds a puffer coat and boots, and then sees the temperature has dropped to 19 degrees. She then piles on a snood, a massive scarf, and a fuzzy hat and mittens, before noticing that it’s now -5 degrees.

Cut to Ari wearing a snowsuit on top of everything, scarf completely wrapped around her face, barely able to move or see. Ashley appears and tells her that access to the tree has been cut off, but they can see it from SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels‘ office. As they admire the tree, Ari announces, “I have to pee.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ariana posted footage on her Instagram Story of herself dressed up as Antonio, the traumatized young castrato singer she originally portrayed on SNL in October 2024.

Saturday will mark the third time Ari’s hosted the show. In addition to the October 2024 show, she hosted in 2016. Cher will be Saturday’s musical guest. 

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’
The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. If the idea of a holiday film where people keep breaking into song sounds cheesy, save your snark: The Jonas Brothers have heard your jokes and they’re already in the film.

The film has Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas constantly fighting. Nick is uptight, Joe is shallow and Kevin is boring, as they’re each playing caricatures of themselves. Nick tells ABC Audio they can poke fun at themselves because they’ve already worked through their issues in real life.

“We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing,” Nick explains. He added it’s “really meaningful” for them to make a film where they “just get to have fun.”

“Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive,'” Joe notes. “We’re really happy with it … there’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves. We’ve been [parodied] on South Park.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet as a woman from Joe’s past who comes back into his life. She also sings in the film, and though she had a music career as a teen, she admits it was “terribly intimidating” to sing in front of the brothers. She even kicked Joe out of the studio, telling him, “You cannot watch me. … This is too embarrassing!”

Unbeknownst to the Jonas Brothers, Bennet had a connection to them before she was cast in the film.

“I did sneak into one of their concerts when I was 13,” she tells ABC Audio. “I snuck backstage and met them. I pretended like I was a journalist. Security escorted me out.”

“I don’t know if I’ve told them that,” she laughed. “They’ll know now.”

 Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Rian Johnson isn’t quite finished with detective Benoit Blanc. The director says he would like to continue making Knives Out films despite his two-picture deal with Netflix coming to an end with the upcoming third installment in the series, Wake Up Dead Man. “I’d be thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life,” Variety reports Johnson said at the BFI London Film Festival …

The official trailer for Hamnet has arrived. Focus Features released the new trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s upcoming adaptation of the fictional story of the love and loss that inspired William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star in the film, which comes to theaters Nov. 27 …

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in an upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Margot Robbie. Variety reports the new film is expected to be set ahead of the events of the 2001 Steven Soderbergh heist film starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt

The Smurfs are making their way to Paramount+. The family-friendly film Smurfs will be available to stream on the platform Tuesday. Rihanna stars as Smurfette in the animated film, which finds the crew on a rescue mission to save Papa Smurf after he is kidnapped by Razamel and Gargamel …

The Baby-Sitters Club is about to become a musical. Deadline reports that the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin is being developed into a stage musical with a book by The Devil Wears Prada scribe Kate Wetherhead, and music and lyrics by KPop Demon Hunters musician Mark Sonnenblick …

Lorne Michaels has commented on the Saturday Night Live cast changes for the upcoming season 51. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Michaels said, “The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it’s how it revives itself. It’s always hard when people leave but there’s a time for that and our audiences always stayed relatively young and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. And the people we’re bringing in I’m really excited about.” …

