See Ariana Grande’s new character poster, BTS video for ‘Wicked: For Good’

‘Wicked: For Good’ poster (Universal Pictures)

Is it November yet? The sequel Wicked: For Good is still months away, but there’s now a new peek at the highly anticipated Ariana Grande/Cynthia Erivo film to whet your appetite.

First, a character poster has been revealed showing Ari as Glinda in a pink gown with green edging, standing on a pink carpet. There’s one for Cynthia as Elphaba, as well, showing her standing on a cliff with flying monkeys in the background. Plus, there’s a behind-the-scenes featurette with Ariana, Cynthia and director Jon M. Chu talking about the sequel.

“It’s a much more mature, emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices that you make,” Chu says. “It’s really about [Glinda and Elphaba] trying to get back together in some way, even if the fates don’t allow that.”

“We really just get to see how far we can push this friendship,” says Ariana. “There is nuance. There is hurt. There’s forgiveness.” “It’s wild,” adds Cynthia. 

Plus, Wicked: For Good will show us another side of the story we’ve known since childhood from watching the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Ariana says, “We get to see how these characters like the Tin Man and the Scarecrow and the Lion come to be. We see, truly, the origin story of the witches of Oz.”

Describing the film as “an epic conclusion of the journey,” Chu notes, “You get to the guts of what Wicked is all about.”

Wicked: For Good arrives Nov. 21. The previous film earned both Ariana and Cynthia Oscar nominations.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Adam Sandler talks his return in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Adam Sandler‘s beloved character, Happy Gilmore, is making his return in Happy Gilmore 2, and things have definitely changed.

Nearly 30 years since Happy first hit the big screen, Happy Gilmore became a ’90s classic that helped launch Sandler into comedy superstardom with its one-liners and over-the-top antics on the golf course.

In an interview with Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America Monday, Sandler shared why he decided to bring Gilmore out of retirement, revealing that fan requests for a sequel finally got to him.

“When I walk down the street a lotta times people will say, ‘You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?'” he shared. “And for 28 years, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No.’ And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Maybe.'”

Sandler said Gilmore’s life now it isn’t quite what it used to be.

“He’s older. He’s a little thicker, as you can tell from one of these camera angles,” Sandler joked. “But Happy Gilmore’s life isn’t perfect right now at the beginning of the movie. And he’s a family man, and he’s gettin’ back into the golf game.”

The film, which was announced by Netflix in May 2024, also boasts a star-studded cast with cameos from Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and even professional golfers.

Strahan asked how Sandler managed to pull such an impressive lineup together.

​​”I don’t know how it happened,” he shared. “We wrote ’em stuff, everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job. Every day, someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”

The movie is also a family affair for Sandler, featuring his wife, Jackie Sandler, and daughters, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler.

Happy Gilmore 2 swings onto Netflix on July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

A family representative confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday and said that Wendt “died peacefully in his sleep while at home.”

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the rep said in a statement. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago’s The Second City theater.

Prior to Cheers, he starred in a few roles on television, including M*A*S*HTaxi and Soap, before his big break as Norm.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for Cheers.

“I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer,” he said.

The actor added that Norm was exactly like him, just “with better writing.”

Following Cheers, Wendt appeared on Saturday Night Live, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Frasier, George Lopez and other television shows.

He also starred in several television films, including Alice in Wonderland in 1999, Strange Relations in 2001 and Santa Baby in 2006.

Wendt married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The duo met while working at the Second City theater. They share a daughter named Hilary and two sons, Joe and Daniel.

Wendt is also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Taron Egerton is ‘enormously proud of’ his film ‘She Rides Shotgun’
Lionsgate

Taron Egerton is a father on the run in the new film She Rides Shotgun.

The Lionsgate movie, which arrives in theaters Friday, is something Egerton is “enormously proud of.” He plays Nate, who takes his daughter, Polly, on a thrilling road trip across New Mexico as he tries to escape his past.

“Nate is this totally flawed, imperfect man who’s clearly made a long list of terrible life decisions,” Egerton told ABC Audio. “There’s moments in the film where he does things that you go, ‘Oh my God, who is this man and what is he capable of?’ But, like so many things in life, the first appearance of something, or the outer appearance of something, belies a character who’s actually a good person who’s trying to do the right thing. And I love him for that. I love him for his flaws.”

Eleven-year-old Ana Sophia Heger stars alongside Egerton as Polly in the film. The duo are onscreen together for most of the movie’s runtime, and Egerton says the young actress is “such an emotionally intelligent kid” with a true desire to express.

In real life, Egerton says Ana Sophia is “enormously close with her dad,” actor Rene Heger. This allowed her to relate “to the character and the situation and the world” of the film.

Egerton said it was “an absolutely extraordinary privilege” to share the screen with Heger.

“It’s without a doubt the most tender relationship I’ve had with another actor,” Egerton said. “I’m as proud of her and I am as proud of the film as I am anything else I’ve made.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.