See George Clooney in trailer to his forthcoming Broadway debut, ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’

Seaview Productions

George Clooney‘s Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow has dropped a movie-looking trailer

As reported, the Oscar winner will star as the legendary journalist in the drama Good Night, and Good Luck, starting March 12 at the historic Winter Garden Theatre, with an opening night set for April 3.

In the black-and-white sneak peek, Clooney speaks to camera, as the controlled chaos of TV journalism plays out.

“There are a certain kind of people wired a certain kind of way who know there’s a story behind the story, if you’re bold enough to search for it, if you’re passionate enough to speak out, if you’re brave enough to stand up to the forces determined to keep you silent, no matter the consequences,” Clooney says in character.

He continues, “There are a certain kind of people who are the lifeblood of democracy. Never wavering. Never faltering. Never straying in their pursuit of what matters,” he continues. “And what matters? Honesty. Facts. Integrity. Accuracy. Truth.”

He closes with Murrow’s traditional sign-off, “Good night, and good luck.”

Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name that had actor David Strathairn portraying Murrow.

The theatrical production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

The producers tease, “Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and … Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.”

General ticket sales begin Friday at 4 p.m. ET at www.telecharge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Regina Hall narrates A&E doc ‘Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper,’ shares thoughts on ‘Scary Movie’ return
Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper is coming to A&E Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, centering on serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., who preyed on, raped, strangled and shot many woman in South Central LA for over 20 years. It’s a story Regina Hall was unaware of until she considered narrating the two-part doc.

“It definitely did draw me in. As a woman, a black woman watching those families who lost loved ones,” she tells TV Insider. The doc details how he was finally caught, tried, convicted and sentenced on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. It also puts a spotlight on the victims.

“To see the victims humanized beyond just being addicts or prostitutes … I loved what A&E did because it gave a great picture of these victims as human beings, as mothers, daughters, and sisters. Seeing the pain those loved ones were left with,” Regina says.

She notes “it was powerful” to narrate the doc “because the story has an insane amount of gravity” and says she “wanted to do it justice because of the people involved.”

With her own production company and a deal with MGM Alternative, Regina says she’s looking to explore and produce more true crime stories “because it is a space that I’ve been interested in and watched.”

With another Scary Movie just announced, Regina, who appeared in the films as Brenda Cooks, says she’s excited to see the Wayans at the helm again.

“We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world,” she adds. “I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.”

In brief: Netflix drops ‘The Diplomat’ season 2 trailer and more
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 2 of The Diplomat, which picks up after right after Kate — played by Keri Russell — learns that Britain’s prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships. She’ll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix’s Tudum. She’ll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate’s colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, “are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest.” Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn …

Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore have been tapped to star in I Love Boosters, the next project from Sorry to Bother You filmmaker Boots Riley, according to Deadline. All that’s known about the film at this time is that it centers on a ring of enterprising shoplifters — or boosters — who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven, per the outlet …

Netflix has pulled the plug on the Jeff Goldblum-led Greek mythology comedy series Kaos after just one season, according to Variety. Goldblum plays a modern-day vengeful Zeus in the dark comedy, described as a “contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld” …

Dwayne Johnson says his daughters ‘see themselves’ in Moana, talks Maui’s new song
GMA

Critics and audiences alike will eventually weigh in on Moana 2 — but for Dwayne Johnson, the opinions that matter most are those of his daughters.

The self-proclaimed “proud girl dad” stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to tease the upcoming sequel, in which he plays the demigod Maui, and shared what the title character means to his girls.

“I think for these girls, my daughters, who see themselves in Moana because they are girls of color, really one of the beauties of Moana is little boys, little girls of all colors around the world can see themselves in these characters,” Johnson said.

The actor said his two youngest, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, gave the film’s trailer their nod of approval at D23 earlier this year but said they wanted to wait and see the movie at its premiere in Hawaii.

“This one is special to them, so I can’t wait to show it to them,” he gushed.

Johnson also opened up more about his character’s new song in the highly anticipated sequel, “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?,” which follows Maui’s iconic “You’re Welcome” tune from the first film.

“When Lin-Manuel [Miranda] wrote the first song, he thought, ‘Oh, it’s perfect for this character, Maui, to say, ‘You’re welcome. You’re welcome,'” he explained. “But in this case, our female writers [Abigail] Barlow and [Emily] Bear … took this idea of female empowerment and what that means and how important that is for Maui, the demigod Maui himself, to not sing about himself but more so take Moana and tell her, ‘You can do this.'”

Johnson said the song is “crazy” and “there’s a lot of different places it goes to.”

Moana 2 sets sail in theaters on Nov. 27.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

