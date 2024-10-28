See Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

courtesy of 20th Century Studios

We are getting our first look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen.

The Bear star will play The Boss in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and 20th Century Studios has just released the first photo of White in character, wearing a flannel shirt and leather jacket.

Production is now underway on Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on author Warren Zanes’ book, which follows Springsteen as he makes his 1982 solo record Nebraska.

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” said the film’s director Scott Cooper. “Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me.”

He adds, “Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Sir Stephen Graham, and Johnny Cannizzaro.

The film is expected in theaters in 2025.

HBO has revealed Genius: MLK/X star Aaron Pierre has been tapped to play John Stewart in HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern series, joining Kyle Chandler, who Deadline reports will play Green Lantern/Hal Jordan. Lanterns, DC Studios’ first live-action series under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” per the studio …

Max has released a teaser trailer for season 3 of Mindy Kaling‘s comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The series returns Nov. 21, followed by one new episode weekly at 9 p.m. ET through Jan. 23 on Max …

Nate Bargatze, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in as many years, is returning to Netflix for a pair of standup comedy specials, according to Deadline. The first, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, will debut on Dec. 24. Bargatze’s first two Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American, aired in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He chose Prime Video as the outlet for his last special, 2023’s Hello World

76th Emmys: Emmy hosts Eugene and Dan Levy poke fun at the nominees during show opening
Disney/Mark Seliger

The 76th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles Sunday night, with Schitt’s Creek father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosting the festivities.  

The pair opened the show with jokes about how many movie stars were nominated for roles on streaming services, how they aren’t really hosts but “actors acting like hosts,” and how to pronounce their names, with Eugene noting that if things go badly, his name is pronounced “Martin Short.”

Saying it was a special night for him, Eugene talked about playing dads on TV and in movies, telling his son the “most rewarding dad role ever has been being your dad,” and then after a pause, adding, “…in Schitt’s Creek,” noting it earned him his first acting Emmy. 

There were also plenty of jokes about this year’s nominees. One of the biggest laughs came at the expense of The Bear, the most nominated comedy in history. Eugene said that while people would expect them to make a joke about whether The Bear was really a comedy, “In the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes.” 

They ended their monologue with warnings to winners about their speeches being too long, sharing that as a “cruel joke,” both of them, “two Canadians,” were responsible for playing the winners off.

“Canadians don’t like interrupting anybody, it goes against our nature,” Eugene said, with Dan adding, “Confrontation in general is anxiety inducing especially for my 77-year-old father. I don’t want to be an alarmist here but having to cut you off may kill this man.”

Allison Janney revealed in tease to second season of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’
Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2024

Netflix has dropped a teaser for the second season of its acclaimed political drama The Diplomat.

There’s no dialogue, but the snippet reveals Allison Janney, who joins the cast for the sophomore frame as Vice President Grace Penn.

As Keri Russell‘s character, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Kate Wyler, poses on a red carpet with her husband, fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), Janney turns around and stares icily at Russell, setting up an obviously antagonistic relationship between the pair to come.

Also of note, fans had been speculating about whether Hal had survived a cliff-hanger explosion at the end of season 1 — and while it seems he has, the streamer hints the blowback from the incident will continue to unfold.

Its synopsis reads: “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government.”

The new season drops on Oct. 31.

