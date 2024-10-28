See Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

courtesy of 20th Century Studios

We are getting our first look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen.

The Bear star will play The Boss in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and 20th Century Studios has just released the first photo of White in character, wearing a flannel shirt and leather jacket.

Production is now underway on Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on author Warren Zanes’ book, which follows Springsteen as he makes his 1982 solo record Nebraska.

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” said the film’s director Scott Cooper. “Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me.”

He adds, “Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Sir Stephen Graham, and Johnny Cannizzaro.

The film is expected in theaters in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.