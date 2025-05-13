See Kim Kardashian in teaser for new Hulu series ‘All’s Fair’

Hulu

Kim Kardashian is using what she’s learned about the law in the new series All’s Fair, out later this year.

The teaser for the highly anticipated legal drama was released Tuesday, and features the reality star and SKIMS founder among a star-studded cast.

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice,” according to a synopsis.

Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant, opens the teaser and is overheard saying, “Deep breath. Tell us your story.”

The camera then pans from Allura, who is seated alongside fellow lawyers Liberty Ronson and Emerald Greene (Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts, respectively), to a woman with blond hair, facing away from the camera. The camera turns and faces the woman, revealed to be actress Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Dee Barber.

Dee replies, “It’s been a lot. I’m sorry.”

“No, no, we don’t meet with sorry people,” Liberty says.

The song “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago begins playing as another clip shows Glenn Close, who plays Dina Standish, telling another woman, “Get mad. Get hot. Get revenge.”

A synopsis for the new series adds that the team of female divorce attorneys “navigate[s] high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.”

Also starring in the series are Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Teyana Taylor as Milan and Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe.

All’s Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, Paulson and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, are also among the executive producers.

The show comes to Hulu this fall and Disney+ internationally.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘American Dad!’ renewed for four seasons
Fox

Everything’s coming up Milhouse!

Fox has ordered unprecedented four-season renewals for four of its animated TV shows. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and American Dad! have all been renewed for four additional seasons.

All four shows will continue their runs on Fox through the 2028-29 TV broadcast cycle and come from 20th Television Animation.

American Dad! returns to the network for four new seasons after an 11-year break. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, the show premiered in 2005 and was part of Fox’s programming through 2014.

The Simpsons has been renewed for seasons 37 through 40, extending its run as the longest-running scripted primetime series in the history of TV.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators — that goes double for Seth [MacFarlane] this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement.

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, called the renewals historic and truly monumental for these iconic animated series.

“We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” Proietto said.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television Animation and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more
Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale will get a follow-up series after it concludes its sixth and final season.

Hulu announced Tuesday that Margaret Atwood‘s 2019 novel, The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is being developed into a new series.

The streaming platform announced the news in an Instagram post with a photo of the series’ stars gathered during a table reading.

The post stated that production on The Testaments will begin April 7, and Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Atwood’s novel takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is narrated by three women: Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; Daisy, a young woman living in Canada; and Aunt Lydia, who is a previous character from The Handmaid’s Tale and is portrayed by Ann Dowd in the hit Hulu series. Dowd will return to the role in the new series.

According to Hulu, The Testaments series is a “coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

Also starring in The Testaments are Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive April 8 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves to star in ‘John Wick: Chapter 5’
Lionsgate

John Wick is coming back in a big way.

The popular Keanu Reeves character will return in the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate announced during CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Reeves will reteam with director Chad Stahelski for the film. The actor will also produce alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

“Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to the outlet. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

The news of Reeves’ return for a fifth installment of the franchise is significant, as the fate of his character was left on an ambiguous note at the end of the 2023 film John Wick: Chapter 4.

In other John Wick news, a spinoff film starring and directed by Donnie Yen centered around his character, Caine, is entering production in Hong Kong later in 2025.

Additionally, Lionsgate is making an animated film about John Wick. Reeves will produce the anime alongside Stahelski, Iwanyk and Lee. It will be directed by Shannon Tindle from a script by Vanessa Taylor.

The film’s story will go back in time before the events of the first John Wick film as the assassin completes the Impossible Task — which is killing all of his rivals in one night — to free himself from his obligation to the High Table.

“To have the opportunity to develop a John Wick anime seems to be the perfect progression for the John Wick world,” Stahelski said. “I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium — anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.