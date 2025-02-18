See Matt Damon as Odysseus in 1st look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming star-studded film The Odyssey has been released.

The image of Damon as Odysseus, the hero and main character of the Greek classic the Odyssey, was posted on Monday by Universal Pictures and the movie’s Instagram account.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the caption of the post read.

The photo features Damon donning a beard, looking forward in character while wearing battle gear including a helmet and a wrist guard.

In addition to Damon, the star-studded cast is also set to feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Fans have speculated on social media on what roles each actor will take on but that information hasn’t been announced yet.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a December post on X. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

The Nolan film follows Oppenheimer, which earned Nolan best picture and best director at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Homer’s Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

Snoop Dogg to star in and co-produce in Luc Besson movie ‘The Last Man’
Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has secured yet another gig. Variety reports he’s the star and co-producer of The Last Man, an original sci-fi movie penned by Luc Besson, who wrote The Fifth Element with Bruce WillisLucy starring Scarlett Johansson and more.

The plot of the film has not been disclosed, but the movie is post-apocalyptic and possibly inspired by the Planet of the Apes and Snoop’s song “Last Man Standing.” Filming starts in 2025.

“I’ve been a big fan of Snoop Dogg’s music ever since ‘Who Am I,’” Luc said in a statement. “We first met 20 years ago, and we’ve always wanted to work together again. We just needed the right project that would excite us both — and this is it, with Snoop in the lead role. I can’t wait to get started!”

“Ever since I’ve seen The Professional, I’ve always wanted [Luc] to direct a whole movie for me,” Snoop adds in his own statement. “Now we finally get the opportunity for him to write and direct me in a Luc Besson movie.”

The Last Man marks the second collaboration between Snoop and Luc. They worked on Arthur and the Invisibles nearly two decades ago.

Trevor Noah returning to host Grammys
CBS

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys.

It marks his fifth consecutive year emceeing the show. He’s also a producer on the broadcast.

A press release states the ceremony will “carry a renewed sense of purpose” this year in light of the LA wildfires. It will raise funds to support fire relief efforts, as well as honor fire responders.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with 11 nods.

In brief: Will Ferrell explains why he dressed up like Buddy the Elf at NHL game and more
Will Ferrell has explained why he appeared in costume as Buddy the Elf at a Los Angeles Kings game in December. “That was just — I get these weird ideas every now and then,” Ferrell said while guesting on the New Heights podcast. “I said, ‘Gosh, over the break, it’d be funny if I just got a Buddy the Elf costume and didn’t shave for like a week and I’m just sitting there with a candy cigarette — it’s just a candy cigarette! — and I’m just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react,’” he recalled. “And that was it.” …

Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho‘s latest movie, Mickey 17, will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Deadline confirmed that the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world in space, will premiere at the festival, but that it will likely have a South Korean premiere prior to the festival …

Warwick Davis is going to be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor. The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor will receive the honor at the BAFTA film awards on Feb. 16. “I accept this Fellowship in honor of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset,” Davis said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honor. I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big.” …

