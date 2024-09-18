See Robert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson in the sci-fi action-comedy ‘Mickey 17’

Disney/Randy Holmes

The trailer has dropped for Mickey 17, director Bong Joon-ho‘s follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and it stars Robert Pattinson. Or, more accurately, Pattinsons.

An adaptation of Edward Ashton‘s novel Mickey 7, the darkly comedic sci-fi film has the star playing the title role(s).

English actor Pattinson’s voice in character is unrecognizable. “Nothing was working out, and I wanted to get off Earth,” he explains in voice-over.

To that end, he signs up to be an “expendable.”

That’s a deep space exploration gig so perilous that death is common — requiring a new clone to be printed, imprinted with the previous one’s memories.

The character is shown falling into a crevasse and being attacked by aliens, all to be “born” again.

The 17 refers to how many times he’s been printed to replace the previous one, but troubles arise as Mickey starts to question his true purpose. “Even on my 17th go-round, I hate dying,” he confesses.

But he’s particularly shook when he discovers an 18th version of him, also played by the The Batman star, that emerges while Mickey 17 is still alive.

Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie. It hits theaters Jan. 31.

Related Posts

In brief: Witney Carson join ‘DWTS’ season 33, ‘Wizards Beyond Wavery Place’ sets premiere date and more

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in a video message on Good Morning America that she’ll be returning to the ballroom for the show’s 33rd season. “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” she continued. Carson and dance partner Alfonso Ribeiro took home the trophy in 2014. Ribeiro, who now hosts the show, will also return this season, along with co-host Julianne Hough and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The Dancing with the Stars cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4. The new season premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

“We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” Chase Stokes‘ John B says in a new trailer for Netflix’s Outer Banks, which dropped Aug. 29. “That’s where the story should have ended. But really, it’s just the beginning.” The series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The White LotusLeo Woodall has been tapped to star alongside Dustin Hoffman in the upcoming crime thriller Tuner, according to Deadline. The movie follows “a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes,” per the outlet …

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, is set to premiere with two episodes on Oct. 29, according to Deadline. It was also announced that Disney Channel alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes in season 1. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows David Henrie as an adult version of his Justin Russo character, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but is forced to dust off his magical skills to mentor Billie, a wizard-in-training played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce will be in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, as Travis loads action movie Loose Cannons
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travis Kelce‘s Hollywood career is taking off, with possibly two new roles, including one the Happy Gilmore superfan made no bones about begging to get. 

The host of the forthcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? came up when Adam Sandler appeared Tuesday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“We have something nice for Travis. He’s going to come by,” Sandler said of avid golfer and NFL star Kelce’s participation in the anticipated Happy Gilmore 2

Adam also said of Travis, “What a big, handsome guy — and funny and cool as hell.”

On the New Heights podcast back in May, Kelce said he’d do “anything” to be in the Gilmore sequel, including being a “f****** extra.” 

Sandler has employed his sports heroes in the past: former NFL stars like Michael Irvin in 2005’s The Longest Yard, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal in 2012’s Grown Up 2, Kevin Garnett in 2019’s Uncut Gems, and a handful of ballers in 2022’s Hustle, including Juancho Hernangómez.

As reported, Travis will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s TV series Grotesquerie, and according to Variety, he’s in talks to star in the action flick Loose Cannons from John Wick series director Chad Stahelski and his stunt-centric 87Eleven Entertainment banner.

Jennifer Garner shows how she got back to “Marvel fit”
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

(SPOILERS FOR “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”) Jennifer Garner recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her intense training regimen for her surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actress shared the workout video to Instagram on Monday, praising the movie’s director and co-writer Shawn Levy and writer and star Ryan Reynolds for their “crazy artistic kismet” in having her reprise her role as Elektra, a Marvel role she last played in 2005.

Garner said she and her “bestie,” stuntwoman Shauna Duggin, got to work as the 52-year-old actress “amped up” her training.

“Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit,” Garner joked in her caption.

“We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies,” she wrote, referring to her character’s signature weapon.

The video included shots of Garner lifting weights, box jumping, doing aquatic workouts and practicing with her sai.

Garner also praised Levy’s and Reynolds’ work with other actors and creatives.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” she wrote. “They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list.”

She also shouted out her co-stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, saying their heroic team-up was “truly like a dream,” adding “I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them.”

She concluded of being included in the box office smash, “Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

