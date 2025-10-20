See the first look at Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky’

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/E_IPlayRocky_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky.' (Amazon MGM Studios)</figcaption></figure><p>We have our first look at the upcoming film <em>I Play Rocky</em>.</p><p>Amazon MGM Studios <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/DQCeGDnjfqT/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=70c3805a-b0c8-4680-8513-f8b38961125b” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>revealed</a> that production is underway for the upcoming film about the making of the movie <em>Rocky</em>.</p><p>Along with the announcement that cameras are now rolling on the project, the studio shared the first-look photo of <strong>Anthony Ippolito</strong> in costume as a young <strong>Sylvester Stallone</strong>.</p><p>The photo finds Ippolito wearing gray sweatpants, Converse sneakers and a black beanie as he runs on the beach with a bulldog.</p><p>”Production is underway for I PLAY ROCKY, starring Anthony Ippolito. The film tells the true story of Sylvester Stallone and his unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa,” Amazon MGM Studios shared alongside the first-look photo on Instagram.</p><p><strong>Peter Farrelly</strong> is directing the upcoming film from a script by Peter Gamble.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Related Posts
Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and more react to Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton is being remembered by some of her co-stars, friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning star of movies like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give died Saturday at age 79.
Keaton’s First Wives Club co-star Goldie Hawn wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram that read, in part, “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? … There was, and will be, no one like you … I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”
Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote of Keaton, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”
Steve Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in the Father of the Bride movies and in 2013’s The Big Wedding, posted a photo on X of Keaton in the ’70s and wrote, “Loved!” adding her line from Annie Hall: “La dee da, la dee da.” On Instagram, he posted an exchange between Keaton and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short in Interview magazine, in which he asked her, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” She replied, “Well, you’re both idiots.” Martin wrote that the exchange “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”
Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”
Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Keaton in Book Club and its sequel, told ABC News, “Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”
Mandy Moore, who co-starred with Keaton in the 2007 movie Because I Said So, wrote on Instagram, “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was … One of the very best to ever do it.”
On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.”
And a source tells People that Woody Allen, who made eight films with Keaton and was involved romantically with her for a time, is “extremely distraught and surprised and upset” about her death.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Taylor Kitsch says he’s not returning as Tim Riggins in ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot
Taylor Kitsch says he won’t be part of the highly anticipated Friday Night Lights reboot — he has his sights set on something else.
At the red carpet premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Monday night, Kitsch opened up to The Wrap about whether he would be involved in the upcoming reboot.
“I was asked to do it,” he said. “I’m not going back, no.”
Instead, he said he would be continuing his work with Howlers Ridge, a nonprofit retreat center in Bozeman, Montana, aimed at supporting veterans and those battling addiction.
“It’s for veterans and people on the sober side of addiction,” said Kitsch, who mentioned that the program is in its third year. “Addiction runs through my family, it’s affected my life on so many levels. And then, obviously, the veteran community, the SEAL community, and the veteran families have affected my life for the better.”
In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards, a CIA operative. The series follows Ben “throughout his journey from the Navy SEALS to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations,” according to a press release, and stars Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth and more. The series is a prequel to the 2022 series The Terminal List, which starred Kitsch, Pratt, Constance Wu, Riley Keough and more.
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set to premiere on Prime Video on Aug. 27.
Kitsch previously portrayed Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights for five seasons.
The show aired its first season in 2006 and centered around a high school football team in small-town Texas, led by Coach Eric Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler. In December 2024, Good Morning America confirmed that a new adaptation of Friday Night Lights was in development at Peacock.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
In brief: Jai Courtney joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ and more
Jai Courtney has joined the new Yellowstone spinoff series currently titled The Dutton Ranch. He joins the previously announced cast of Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Finn Little, Annette Bening and Ed Harris. Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman. This new series will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they do what they must to survive and ensure Carter becomes the man he’s meant to be …
Superman is flying on to HBO Max. James Gunn‘s superhero blockbuster will make its streaming debut Friday exclusively on the platform. It will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday. To celebrate the streaming release, HBO Max will get a homepage redesign that imitates The Daily Planet newspaper. There will also be themed curations through a fan-focused The Fortress of Solitude page, as well as hidden portals on the homepage that can transport users to Lex Luthor’s Pocket Prison, which could help users find a show or movie to watch …
Young Mazino and Stephen Root are joining forces on the new A24 thriller October. Deadline reports that the Beef and Barry actors have signed on for supporting roles in the upcoming film from writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. While the premise is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween …
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.