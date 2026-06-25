See the first look at the Robert Eggers film ‘Werwulf’
We now have our first look at Robert Eggers’ Werwulf.
Focus Features posted the first photo and official description for the upcoming film to Instagram on Thursday. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a character called Man in the movie. The photo features him in the forest surrounded by dogs and holding a large spear.
Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe also make up the film’s cast. All three actors previously worked with Eggers in his film Nosferatu.
Focus Features’ first-look post describes Taylor-Johnson’s Man as “a 13th-century man haunted by his bestial metamorphosis.”
The film’s tagline has also been released. It reads, “Werwulf is a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.”
Werwulf is set to release on Christmas Day. This is similar to Nosferatu, which released on Christmas Day in 2024.
Nosferatu became Focus Features’ second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. It made $90.5 million in theaters after its December 2024 release.
It seems Patrick Schwarzenegger is joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.
The actor will star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, Deadline reports.
ABC Audio has reached out to 20th Century Studios for confirmation.
Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.
January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.
Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.
This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the January 2026 release of People We Meet on Vacation. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.
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The world has watched Snoop Dogg evolve over the years, and now he’s bringing his life story to the big screen in a new biopic called Snoop.
Snoop announced at CinemaCon the film will be released next year. “After my brothers got to tell their story with Straight Outta Compton, now it’s my turn,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The rapper praised director Craig Brewer and promised the film would be rated R, adding, “So get your parents’ permission.”
“If we’re going to do a Snoop Dogg movie, I’ve got to get gangster with it,” he said.
“I wish I could give you more details,” he added. “We’ll be back at CinemaCon next year with a trailer.”
Snoop will see Jonathan Daviss portraying the rapper. Brian Grazer, who also worked on 8 Mile, will produce with Snoop under Death Row Productions.
Snoop previously described the biopic as an “evolution story” about his life, family and upbringing, saying it will show how he overcame challenges and learned from those who shaped him.
“A lot of people just see me for who I am now,” he told Extra. “They don’t know what I went through and what I had to do to get to this stage and the people that taught me the lessons that I learned and the reason why I am who I am.”
Snoop will begin filming this summer.
In other Snoop-related news, Lil Baby has joined the team for Snoop’s Dr. Bombay Ice Cream brand, which “remixes classic frozen treats with West Coast flavor full of clever music nods and hip hop easter eggs,” a release said, per People. Dr. Bombay’s first storefront will open April 26 at the Venice Boardwalk in LA.
A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives show based in California, a new reality show from Khloe Kardashian and a new season of Project Runway were among the new projects announced Wednesday at Hulu’s second Get Real House event
The event, hosted by talk show host and actor Scott Evans, delivered a series of announcements about Hulu’s upcoming unscripted slate.
Here are some of the upcoming new shows coming to Hulu:
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County The show that originated in Utah will air a new installment this year featuring a group of young moms in Orange County, California.
The moms “collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo,” according to a show description.
The series, which does not yet have a release date, stars Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.
Project Runway Model Heidi Klum will return for a new season of Project Runway in July.
Twenty-two designers will compete for a chance to take their fashion careers to the next level, according to a press release from Disney Entertainment Television Publicity.
The upcoming new season will feature a crossover with some of the Dancing with the Stars cast members, who will hit the Runway catwalk.
Project Runway will premiere on Hulu, Disney+ and Freeform on July 9.
The Girls from executive producer Khloé Kardashian Many may know Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians, but the reality star and entrepreneur is stepping behind the camera for the new reality series The Girls.
As an executive producer, Kardashian is bringing a new show to Hulu about her “inner circle of real-life besties” as they raise children and run businesses and survive “brutally honest group chats.”
The Mob hosted by Parker Posey A new reality competition series The Mob will also be coming to Hulu, with Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey as host.
The series will send a group of celebs to an Italian villa where they will “shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes,” a press release says.
“Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive,” the press release adds. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked.”
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