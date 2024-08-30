See the poster for Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

Searchlight Pictures

The first poster for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has been released.

The image shows Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, wearing the sunglasses he usually sported during the time covered in the film.

As previously reported, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, arrives in theaters Christmas Day. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax. Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan’s real-life girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.

Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just debuted a video to commemorate the 85th birthday of Marvel Comics, honoring the creatives and their characters upon which the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built.

The video features interview snippets with the late Stan Lee, long the public face of the company, as well as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Angela Bassett — the first performer to be nominated for an Academy Award for a Marvel movie — and more.

There are also clips of now-classic Marvel movies like 2008’s Iron Man, 2012’s The Avengers and 2016’s Black Panther, plus sneak peeks of forthcoming films like Captain America: Brave New World, the team-up Thunderbolts, and Disney+ shows Daredevil: Reborn and the Wakanda Forever spin-off series Ironheart.

The comics label began in 1939 as Timely Comics, but was rebranded Marvel Comics in June 1961. Shortly thereafter, it created characters that became classics.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Feige says. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The end of the clip features Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen suited up in a scene from 2025’s Thunderbolts, plus the longest peek yet of Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus Ross transforming into his alter ego Red Hulk from Anthony Mackie‘s first movie as Captain America, which debuts in February 2025.

Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Marvel Studios

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a multiverse full of Deadpool variants, including, as reported, the canine variety in Dogpool, but the new snippet also showcases the character’s female counterpart.

Fan have been speculating since the eye-blink glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the movie’s first trailer about who star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy cast as the character, whose blond locks are shown swinging as she model-walks into the frame.

Guesses have ranged from Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, to their bestie Taylor Swift. “It’s 100% Taylor’s walk,” one Swiftie insisted.

The ad is set to Toni Basil‘s hit “Hey, Mickey,” a tweak of the mouse nose at the fact that the film is Deadpool’s — or, more accurately, Deadpools’, plural — first entry in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Elsewhere in the short snippet, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine tweaks Reynolds’ Wade Wilson over his wig — or, as Wade insists, “hair system” — and Reynolds makes a joke about the popularity, and age, of his 55-year-old costar. 

“Disney brought him back! They’re gonna make him do this until he’s 90!” he jokes. 

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. 

Believe: Co-creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Ted Lasso’ could return — under one condition
Apple TV+

When it comes to the future of the Emmy magnet Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, the coach has the ball. 

That’s the word from the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence, who tells Collider that a fourth season of the beloved show is a possibility — but only if its titular manager Jason Sudeikis puts the whistle back on. 

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” Lawrence tells the website.

He adds, “Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal.”

For the record, Lawrence wants to see a season 4, too. “So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

So, for now, Lasso fans, do like the sign in AFC Richmond’s locker room says: “Believe.” 

