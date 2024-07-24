See Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in first trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Disney/Randy Holmes

We are finally getting our first real look at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

The first trailer for the upcoming Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, has just been released, and not only do we get to see Chalamet as Dylan, we get to hear him sing as Dylan as well.

The clip opens with Ed Norton as Pete Seeger talking about Dylan to an audience.

“Let me tell you a little story, a few months back my friend Woody Guthrie and I, we met a young man, he dropped in on us out of nowhere and he played us a song,” Norton shares. “In that moment we got a feeling we were getting a glimpse of the future.” 

As he’s talking, we see Dylan’s back as he walks through the streets of New York, before it cuts to Dylan singing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” to an audience. There are then more images of Dylan in New York, as well as clips of Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

It ends with Dylan looking up at Seeger, and saying, “that’s all I got so far,” with a kid telling him, “good start,” before the opening chords of “Like a Rolling Stone” kick in.

“Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s,” reads the film’s description, “A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

So far there’s no release date for A Complete Unknown, although the description says it will be in theaters this December.

Dave Coulier and John Stamos “still processing the loss” of ‘Full House’ “brother” Bob Saget
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

On a new installment of his Full House Rewind podcast, Dave Coulier welcomed his “brother” and former Full House co-star John Stamos, and the pair reminisced about the loss of their friend and former co-star Bob Saget.

Saget died Jan. 9, 2022, in his Florida hotel room. The cause of death for the 65-year-old actor and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

“We’re still processing the loss of him,” Stamos said. Coulier agreed, saying Saget’s death “left a huge void in our lives.”

Stamos reiterated something he once told ABC Audio about how people reacted to Saget’s death: “The saddest part for me is that he didn’t know how loved he was.”

“I mean when he died it was like a tsunami of love. I’m not being funny, but I don’t even remember a person before Bob getting that much attention when they passed, maybe Princess Diana,” Stamos said.

“And that’s the sad part because he was very hard on himself,” the actor continued.

Stamos also revealed he took comfort in hearing Saget’s voice via the audio version of the comic’s 2014 book, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. “The night he died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort,” Stamos expressed. “I listened to it every night when I went to sleep.”

However, all that re-listening led to Stamos finding an eerie detail. “One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘In his book, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died? Nah, that couldn’t be.’ And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I’m dying.'”

Kim Kardashian-produced Hulu legal drama reportedly snags Glenn Close and Halle Berry
FX/Eric Leibowitz — Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA

Some might have snarked when Kim Kardashian got into the TV producing game, but they won’t be laughing now that she’s reportedly snagged two of Hollywood’s best-known actresses as her co-stars.

Deadline is reporting Oscar winner Halle Berry and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close have signed onto All’s Fair, the legal drama co-produced by and starring Kim K. The project is also co-produced by Kim’s American Horror Story: Delicate colleague Ryan Murphy.

As reported, the trade calls All’s Fair a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” that will see Kim playing, “Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.”

The two actress’ roles are still under wraps in the project from Disney-owned 20th Television.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Kennedy Center to honor Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, and more
ABC

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named its 47th class for its Kennedy Center Honors, and this year legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, and Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt were among those singled out for their lifetime artistic achievement.

Also included were musician and composer Arturo Sandoval; the iconic Harlem venue The Apollo will receive a special Honors as an American institution.

In a statement, Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein noted, “The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of our nation and continue to have an immeasurable influence on new generations.”

He feted Coppola as “a brilliant and masterful storyteller with an unrelenting innovative spirit,” whose “films have become embedded in the very idea of American culture.”

Rubenstein saluted Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bobby Weir, calling the band a “social and cultural phenomenon since 1965,” whose music, “never stopped being a true American original, while inspiring a fan culture like no other.”

He called Raitt “an ambassador of both music and humanity,” and said that Sandoval “transcended literal borders coming from Cuba 30+ years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz.”

As for The Apollo, the organization’s chairman called it, “one of the most consequential, influential institutions in history” that “has elevated the voices of Black entertainment in New York City, nationally, and around the world, and launched the careers of legions of artists.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will be handed out on December 8, 2024, ahead of a CBS broadcast of the event on December 23.

