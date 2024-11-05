See ‘Titanic’ vet Billy Zane channeling Hollywood legend Marlon Brando in ‘Waltzing with Brando’

Courtesy VMI Worldwide

Titanic heavy Billy Zane is totally transformed into Marlon Brando in the new trailer for the based-on-real-life comedy film Waltzing with Brando

The snippet shows Zane as Brando as the public knew him, both on set on The Godfather and in a legendary Dick Cavett interview. But it also shows the eccentric actor’s private life and his dream of building a home — and a resort — on an uninhabited Tahitian atoll. 

“It’s more beautiful than words can describe, and cinematography can capture, and I want to move there,” he tells Jon Heder‘s character, a Los Angeles architect tapped by Brando to make the impossible dream happen. 

The film is an adaptation of the 2011 memoir of the same name from the architect who lived the experience, Bernard Judge.

The trailer shows that Judge was unconvinced. “To live out there with even a moderate amount of convenience would be a monumental undertaking,” Heder’s Judge protests, seeing as the atoll was cut off from potable water and electricity.

Zane’s Brando was undeterred, however, in the trailer showing off his experiments with using electric eels to provide current and devising a system to manufacture drinking water “from my own urine.” 

The latter was revealed mid-sip to Heder’s character, who unknowingly tried a sample.

The film that also stars Richard Dreyfuss, Rob Corddry and Tia Carrere will have its world premiere at the Torino Film Festival in late November.

‘Inside Out 2’ coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25
Disney/Pixar

ABC News’ parent company, Disney, has announced that Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, now officially the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25.

The follow-up to the 2015 original set a number of records after its release on June 14, 2024, and became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history.

The movie stars the original characters of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced in the sequel by Amy PoehlerPhyllis SmithTony HaleLiza Lapira and Lewis Black — as well as newcomers Maya HawkeAyo EdebiriAdèle ExarchopoulosPaul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

The latter respectively play Riley’s new teenage emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.

FX greenlights Ryan Murphy drama ‘The Beauty’
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ryan Murphy has tapped his Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story lead Evan Peters to head his upcoming FX drama series The Beauty, alongside Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, according to Deadline.

The dark fairytale, adapted from the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, centers on the titular sexually transmitted disease that makes those affected more beautiful by the day. However, detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn eventually discover that beauty comes at a terrible cost — the host’s eventual death.

The series is Murphy’s latest since inking a deal with Disney about a year ago, joining ABC’s Doctor Odyssey,  starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, and FX’s Grotesquerie, featuring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter Paul Schrader went shopping during “really bad musical” ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter Paul Schrader went shopping during “really bad musical” ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Robert Okine/Getty Images

While the original Joker had been compared to Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, that film’s acclaimed screenwriter Paul Schrader wasn’t impressed with Todd Phillips‘ panned sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In a chat in Interview magazine, Schrader said he got to the theater to see the movie, but “I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

He added, “It’s a really bad musical.”

When pressed for details, he had some choice words for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as their respective characters Joker/Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn.

“I don’t like either of those people,” he sniffed.

“I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.”

The Oscar-nominated writer used to be a film critic, and it seems other critics agree with his review: Joker: Folie à Deux has a 33% from them on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

