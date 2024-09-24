Selena Gomez is back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ trailer

Selena Gomez is back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ trailer
Disney

Everything is not what it seems — unless it’s the official trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The trailer for the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series debuted Tuesday, and it reunites Selena Gomez with her onscreen brother, David Henrie.

Henrie takes center stage, reprising his role as Justin Russo alongside Janice LeAnn Brown‘s Billie. The series follows an adult Justin, who is married with two sons and has chosen to live a mortal life without magic. That is until his sister, Alex, shows up with the powerful young wizard Billie and asks for his help in her wizard training.

“You’re a powerful wizard. Some people see that as a threat. But I promise, I’m not gonna let anything happen to you,” Henrie’s Justin tells Brown’s Billie in the trailer.

Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the brand-new sitcom. Along with serving as an executive producer, Gomez guest stars in the series’ pilot episode.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuts with a two-episode premiere on Oct. 29, only on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes of the season will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the following day, Oct. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ellen DeGeneres’ final stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval’, hits Netflix Sept. 24
Ellen DeGeneres’ final stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval’, hits Netflix Sept. 24
Netflix

Netflix has revealed that comedian and former talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres‘ final stand-up special ever will hit the streamer on Sept. 24. 

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will be her second original comedy special for the streamer following 2018’s Relatable.

Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a BuzzFeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.

Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.

Her fall from grace will apparently be a part of the new show, which was teased with the tagline, “This will be Ellen’s last special and yes, she’s going to talk about it.”

Netflix further teases, “Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’ From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”

As reported in July, DeGeneres has been talking onstage about being “canceled,” with SFGate reporting she told an audience member at a show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“You win some, you die some”: Netflix unveils trailer to ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ video game
“You win some, you die some”: Netflix unveils trailer to ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ video game
Netflix Games

Netflix is continuing its TV show-to-video game offerings with Squid Game: Unleashed, a playable adventure that puts you in the action based on the South Korean import phenomenon.

A new trailer was just unveiled at Gamescon in Cologne, Germany, and it teases the playable versions of the life-or-death challenges the track suit-wearing competitors face on the show.

Included, of course, is the popular Red Light, Green Light — the tease of which shows twitchier players gunned down for moving — as well as other games that have hopefuls dodging boulders, and trying to navigate perilous mazes and other obstacles. Wealth, or death, awaits, as reflected in a tag line seen during the preview: “You win some, you die some.”

“Making games based on hit series and films is one of the most exciting opportunities we have at Netflix,” said Bill Jackson, head of creative at Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio. “We’re thrilled to offer fans a new way to experience the Squid Game universe — one that combines the show’s pulse-pounding action with the immersive thrill of gameplay.”

The game is coming soon, the streaming service says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Alpha Cop’: Ryan Reynolds reveals scrapped plan to “hide” ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ inside “horrible” fake movie
‘Alpha Cop’: Ryan Reynolds reveals scrapped plan to “hide” ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ inside “horrible” fake movie
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In an appearance opposite his costar Hugh Jackman on First We Feast’s Hot Ones show, Reynolds revealed his initial plan was to “hide” Deadpool & Wolverine inside an “intentionally bad” movie.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad,” said Reynolds, adding he even had a poster made for the phony film, with the tagline, “Two cops, one brain, all b****.”

“It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop,” Ryan said.

Reynolds and Jackman would have starred in Alpha Cop, having filmed the real movie “in secret,” the actor-producer says.

He explained, “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.”

But the very high stakes bait and switch had a very real danger, so the plan was scrapped. “The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and [the cover] got blown, it would just be heartbreaking,” Ryan said.

While it’s unknown what Alpha Cop would have made in sneaks, the real movie has already set box office records.

Deadpool & Wolverine made $38.5 million from previews on Thursday alone: That’s the best-ever sneak preview showing for an R-rated film and the eighth highest sneak preview performance ever, adjusted for inflation.

For the record, it missed #7 on the list, Avengers: Infinity War, by only 1 million bucks.

According to the website The Numbers, Avengers: Endgame set the all-time record with $60 million before it actually opened.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.