Selena Gomez receives prestigious award from the French government

Selena Gomez receives prestigious award from the French government
Selena Gomez with Chevalier de L’Ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres medal; XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Selena Gomez is getting Oscar buzz for her role in the film Emilia Pérez, and she’s already won a few awards for the role. Now she’s added another one — from the French government.

Selena and her co-stars in the film were given an honor that translates to “Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.” It’s a medal presented by the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of the recipient’s “works in the artistic or literary field or by the contribution they have made to the influence of Arts and Letters in France and throughout the world.”

As for why the cast of a Spanish-language film received the award, Emilia Pérez was shot in Paris, and it was written and directed by a Frenchman, Jacques Audiard.

Selena posted footage of the medal ceremony on her Instagram.

Selena and the female cast members of Emilia Pérez previously collectively won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ Disease diagnosis
Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ Disease diagnosis
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Daisy Ridley has revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease back in September 2023.

Graves’ disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland, according to Mayo Clinic.

The Young Woman and the Sea actress tells Women’s Health in an interview published Tuesday that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease after her doctor suggested she see an endocrinologist following bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after filming the psychological thriller Magpie.

“I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she says.

When she described her symptoms, which included a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and hand tremors, to the endocrinologist, he said they were consistent with Graves’, often referred to as “tired but wired.”

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” says Ridley.

While there is no cure for Graves’ disease, Ridley is managing her symptoms with “a routine pattern of daily medication and a more mindful diet,” according to Women’s Health, including going gluten-free.

“I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better,” says Ridley, who has also been vegan for year.

She’s working to pay attention to her body by slowing down and resting when necessary, as well as integrating things like infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages and acupuncture into her routine.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Saturday Night Live has revealed that Jean Smart will be the first guest host of the show’s 50th season on Sept. 28. It will mark her debut on the stage of Studio 8H.

Smart and her HBO show Hacks were honored Sunday at the 76th Emmy Awards with an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Smart picking up her sixth trophy.

Incidentally, Jelly Roll, who was featured in the Emmys in memoriam statement, will be Smart’s musical guest.

SNL also announced that stand-up comic Nate Bargatze is returning with Saturday Night Live veteran Coldplay on Oct. 5; Wicked star Ariana Grande will be Oct. 12’s guest host, with Stevie Nicks as her musical act.

The Oct. 19 show will feature Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish returning as musical guest, while Nov. 2 show will welcome back John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan making her SNL debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Apprentice’ trailer drops, 3 added to ‘SNL’ cast and more
In brief: ‘The Apprentice’ trailer drops, 3 added to ‘SNL’ cast and more

The first official trailer for the upcoming Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, has been revealed. The film chronicles “A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York” as he “comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today,” according to the film’s official synopsis. The Apprentice opens Oct. 11 …

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members to the NBC late night show for its 50th season: Ashley Padilla, a member of the Los Angeles sketch comedy and improvisational troupe The Groundlings; stand-up comic Emil Wakim; and Jane Wickline, part of the ensemble for the popular TikTok sketch show Stapleview. Chloe Troast, a featured player last season, is leaving, along with Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney. Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 28 …

HBO has picked up an as-yet-untitled comedy series from Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, the premium cable channel announced Tuesday. The series follows a codependent group of friends who reunite, “navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.” Sennott will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, hitting theaters on Oct. 11 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.