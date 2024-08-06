Selena Gomez says she cried when Meryl Streep sang in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez says she cried when Meryl Streep sang in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

It’s likely that Selena Gomez‘s singing has made more than a few fans tear up over the years. But she tells The Hollywood Reporter that the person whose singing made her cry is someone who’s better known as an actress.

Meryl Streep is one of the many guest stars who appear in the most recent season of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building, and she and Selena have received Emmy nominations for their acting in the show. Meryl plays an actress and singer who stars in a new Broadway musical being produced by Martin Short‘s character, Oliver.

“My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it a cappella, live every time, and I cried,” says Selena. “I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful.”

As for her Emmy nod — her first for acting — Selena says, “I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honor. In my mind, I feel like I already won.”

You can find out if Selena actually wins when the 76th Emmy Awards air on ABC Sept. 15.

“What are you going to do with my face when I’m dead?” Nicolas Cage “terrified” of A.I. in movies
ABC/Randy Holmes

As reported in 2023, Nicolas Cage was nonplussed about how his image was used at the end of The Flash, and in a new New Yorker interview, he reiterated concern about how his digital image might be used without his consent in the future.

In the 2023 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he explained he saw The Flash and was surprised to see his Superman engaged in some superheroics. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did,” the Oscar winner actor expressed.

“I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” said Cage, who thought his Man of Steel would only be shown posing in a “de-aged” form.

During the new interview, a publicist’s reminder that he needed to “get scanned” for two upcoming projects, a film, and his forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Noir for Prime Video, brought that stress back to the surface.

“Two scans in one day!” he exclaimed, noting, “Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know.”

He added, “They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I.,” venting, “God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

Cage continued, “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”

Ellen Pompeo will appear on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for season 21
ABC/Mike Rosenthal

Her character, Meredith Grey, may have left Grey Sloan Memorial for a research job in Boston, but neither she nor Ellen Pompeo have strayed too far: ABC Audio has confirmed that Pompeo will return to Grey’s Anatomy for at least seven episodes of the ABC medical drama’s 21st season.

This comes after she appeared in five episodes in season 20, despite her character’s emotional send-off in the season prior.

It was revealed ahead of season 19’s premiere that Pompeo would be limiting her role on the show, appearing in only eight episodes while staying on as executive producer and continuing to provide voice-over narration for the program.

In 2019, Grey‘s became the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. The Shonda Rhimes-produced program is the longest running prime-time series in ABC history.

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA”s Rob tells all, Kamala Harris guests on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Kardashians (Hulu)
More Kardashians are on the way. As season 5 came to a close on Thursday, Hulu announced The Kardashians will be returning for season 6. Variety reports the streaming service has ordered 20 more episodes.

Love Island USA (Peacock)
Rob Rausch felt so connected to fellow Love Island USA season 6 contestant Andrea Carmona he almost followed her out the door after she got dumped from the villa, but ultimately decided against it. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Rausch says he is no longer interested in continuing a relationship with her. “It’s probably better if we just kind of keep our distance for now,” Rausch said, admitting he was put off by her social media presence. “A lot has happened and she’s been posting a lot.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)
Kamala Harris is about to make history as the first sitting vice president to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She will guest star of Friday’s Drag Race All Stars 9 finale, which was filmed before President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential election and endorsed Harris as his preferred successor on the Democratic ticket. “Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride,” Harris said in a clip from the episode. “So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We’re all in this together, and your vote is your power.”

 

