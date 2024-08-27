Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in ‘Only Murders” fourth season

Disney/Eric McCandless

Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can’t get enough of each other. 

When ABC Audio asked them if they’ve learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, “No, I just … continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy.”

She adds, “And, even if it’s hard, they’re working so hard, it’s just impressive.” 

Short expressed, “I think what’s changed is that with just the love and affection that’s grown from season to season.” But he couldn’t resist a joke: “You know, if someone had said … after one episode of the first season, ‘Selena seems upset,’ I’d say, ‘Which one is Selena'”

This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. “Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton],” Selena says. “And that was my first experience.”

Martin jokes, “I love working with animals. Anytime they’re on the set, it’s charming. It’s a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose … you pet the dog. It’s great. That’s the way I treat Marty.” 

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she’s “pretty sure” she practiced her Emmy speech. “I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn’t have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process.”

Zendaya, Mick Jagger, Spike Lee and more celebrate at Paris pre-Olympics event
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Hollywood rolled up to the City of Lights in a big way Thursday evening at the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron and tennis champ Serena Williams were two of the co-chairs for the event, which drew a galaxy of stars including Zendaya, Queen Latifah and Jeremy Allen White; music superstars Snoop Dogg and Mick Jagger; and Oscar winner Spike Lee.

The trade says the celebration of “sports, culture, music, fashion and art” was hosted by Louis Vuitton men’s creative director and recording artist Pharrell Williams and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

Athletes including LeBron James, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were also on hand, as were Lee’s fellow filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Jon M. Chu, Baz Luhrmann and Everything Everywhere‘s co-director Daniel Kwan.

Also ready to party the night before the 2024 opening ceremony was writer-director Judd Apatow and his 40-Year-Old Virgin scene stealer, Elizabeth Banks, as well as comedian John Mulaney and Zac Efron, according to THR.

Can you dig it? Lin-Manuel Miranda looking to NYC gang flick ‘The Warriors’ for next musical project
ABC

“Warriors! Come out and (press) playyy…” Hamilton creator and everything-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly looking to the 1979 cult classic The Warriors as inspiration for his latest musical project.

Bloomberg is reporting the EGOT-winner will be creating a musical concept album based on Walter Hill‘s film, which centered on various clashing themed street gangs in New York City, including the titular one, as well as others including The Gramercy Riffs, The Baseball Furies, and The Orphans.

Playwright Eisa Davis is co-writing the album with Miranda, according to the publication, possibly putting the project on the track of other concept albums-turned-stage musicals like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Who‘s Tommy.

The popularity of The Warriors continues to this day, through merchandising and cosplay, and comic con autograph signings with the cast, which included Michael Beck, James Remar, and Deborah Van Valkenburgh.

In 2015, Rolling Stone gathered some of the onscreen gang members for a short film The Warriors: The Last Subway Ride Home.

Scarlett Johansson calls husband Colin Jost’s ‘SNL’ joke-swap segment “just brutal”
NBCUniversal

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her new comedy, Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson got real about a recurring Saturday Night Live segment featuring her Weekend Update co-host husband Colin Jost.

Safe to say, ScarJo isn’t a fan of the annual joke-swap with Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che, for which both anchors have to perform, blind, a joke the other has written for them.

Kelly, for the record, says she “loves” that segment.

Clarkson asked Scarlett about it, demonstrating with a clip in which an embarrassed Jost reads Che’s quip: “ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her. Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body, what’s the point of listening?”

For her part, Scarlett called the segment “brutal” and “painful,” noting the one Kelly showed was actually “tame” compared to others.

“I actually don’t remember that segment,” she said, miming how she covered her face and screamed when her face appeared over Jost’s shoulder.

“I fully blacked out,” she continues.

“I feel like every year it gets worse,” Scarlett says, adding sarcastically, “And they do it at Christmas, so it’s like a little gift to each other.”

 

