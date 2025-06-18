Selena Gomez thanks ‘Only Murders’ cast & crew as season 5 wraps

Selena Gomez thanks ‘Only Murders’ cast & crew as season 5 wraps
Disney/Patrick Harbron

In between releasing a new album, getting engaged, running her Rare Beauty makeup brand and mounting an Oscar campaign for Emilia Perez, Selena Gomez also found time to film the latest season of her award-winning TV series. The fifth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has wrapped, and Selena posted a note on Instagram marking the milestone.

Selena posted video of what appears to be a wrap party, during which she and her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are loudly applauded. She captioned it, “To my only murders family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope [you’re] reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you.”

“Words can’t describe how much I love what we’ve all created and we wouldn’t be here without you all!” she continued. “Love you guys. Thank you for another great season.”

She also posted video of the official on-set announcement of the wrap of the season on her Instagram Story.

In February, Selena and her co-stars received the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

At the end of season 4, Martin’s character, Oliver, and Meryl Streep‘s character, Loretta, got married. Oliver, Selena’s Mabel and Steve’s Charles then discovered their building’s doorman dead in the courtyard fountain.

Related Posts

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May
FX

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.

The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.

The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen on the true story of ‘The World Will Tremble’
Vertical

Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars in The World Will Tremble, the new film that tells the true story of how a group of Polish Jewish prisoners escaped from the first Nazi death camp during World War II.

Directed by Lior Geller, the film follows the previously untold story of the first eyewitness account of the Holocaust. Jackson-Cohen plays Solomon Wiener, who was held captive as a gravedigger and had to bury his own, before he and fellow prisoner Michael Podchlebnik, played by Jeremy Neumark Jones in the film, decided to escape.

Both Wiener and Podchlebnik lost their families to the Nazis. They escaped the prison camp Chelmno not for themselves, but instead for other Jews and in an attempt to warn the rest of the world about the horrific scale of the Nazi crimes.

“It’s a shame to say I didn’t know how it all began, never really stopped to think about the intricacies of how this process kind of ran,” Jackson-Cohen said. “It was sort of quite an eye-opener and quite an arresting thing also to know that every single thing in the script is an entirely true story. So it’s quite sobering.”

This is the only film to portray Chelmno on screen. Additionally, there is not one book, whether academic or fiction, that depicts Wiener and Podchlebnik’s escape. Jackson-Cohen says it feels so important for their story to finally be told in this film.

“The Holocaust survivors, there are so few and in not very long there won’t be any. And we forget, with history. We like to forget,” Jackson-Cohen said. “It’s such an exceptional thing what these people went through and what they did that I think stories, and especially true stories like that, really deserve to be heard.” 

