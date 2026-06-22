Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up with Illumination, the people who brought you the Minions films, for a new animated feature.
The movie, called Not Alone, was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to studio information distributed to multiplemediaoutlets, Chalamet will play Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic. Gomez will play Fran, an astro-botanist who’s created the first rocket powered by plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens on the run from the law hide out in Joe’s house, where they plot to return home using Fran’s rocket.
The voice cast also includes Allison Janney, Lamorne Morris and Brett Goldstein. The movie hits theaters in April 2027.
This isn’t the first time Gomez and Chalamet have worked together: They both appeared in the movie A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in 2020.
While Chalamet will be making his animated film debut, Gomez has voiced multiple characters in animated films, including the Hotel Transylvania series. Her most recent film role was the Oscar-winning movie Emilia Pérez.
Chalamet, last seen in 2025’s Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, will appear in Dune: Part Three later this year.
Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.
“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”
The family said Norris was “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”
“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”
Norris’ family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.
The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, “I don’t age. I level up.”
Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.
When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.
It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen’s son, he told the Times.
“He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue,” Norris said of McQueen’s advice. “He told me, ‘Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you’re going to lose the audience.’ He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember.”
From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.
In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.
In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.
Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.
In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online, touting Norris’ seeming invincibility with lines like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”
Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, “My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”
Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.
Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.
Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.
The new Michael Jackson biopic Micheal opens in theaters Friday, and while Diana Ross was good friend of the singer, she won’t be represented in the film.
Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham was cast to play Ross in the movie, but she revealed on social media that her part of the film has been cut.
“Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast,” she wrote on X. “Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible.”
Graham didn’t go into detail about the scenes. Variety reported in early April that the film went through $15 million worth of reshoots and cut out scenes pertaining to Jackson’s child molestation accusations because a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, prevented his portrayal in the film.
Michael stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, with Colman Domingo playing the star’s father, Joe Jackson.
Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi smash Project Hail Mary is #1 again at the box office, and it’s set a number of records as well.
The film grossed over $54 million in its second weekend to retain the top spot, according to Box Office Mojo. And according to Deadline, the film’s worldwide gross of just over $300 million makes it the highest-grossing film ever for Amazon MGM Studios, which was formed in 2022 when Amazon acquired MGM. The previous record holder was 2023’s Creed III. It’s also the highest-grossing Hollywood production so far this year.
The animated Disney film Hoppers stayed at #2 with just over $12 million, and the week’s highest-debuting new movie was the Zazie Beetz-starring horror film They Will Kill You, in at #3 with $5 million.
The only other new film in top 10 was Forbidden Fruits, a comedy horror film starring Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Gabrielle Union and Emma Chamberlain. That came in at #10 with just under $1.2 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Project Hail Mary — $54.5 million 2. Hoppers — $12.2 million 3. They Will Kill You –– $5 million 4. Dhurandhar The Revenge — $4.745 million 5. Reminders of Him — $4.7 million 6. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come — $4 million 7. Scream 7 — $2.6 million 8. GOAT — $2.2 million 9. Undertone — $1.65 million 10. Forbidden Fruits — $1.17 million