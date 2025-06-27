Selena Gomez to appear in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Disney/Eric McCandless

Selena Gomez is returning to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The actress is reprising her role of Alex Russo in season 2 of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff. She made the announcement of her return to the Disney Channel show through posts shared to her Instagram Story on Friday.

“Just feels right,” Gomez wrote over a photo of her holding Alex’s signature red wand while sitting on the show’s set.

She also shared a photo of her sitting next to her on-screen brother, David Henrie.

“We want to do this forever… luv you brudder,” Gomez wrote.

Gomez previously made two guest appearances in season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Notably, Alex introduced her brother, Justin Russo (Henrie), to the show’s protagonist, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), in the pilot episode.

Season 2 of the series will find Billie grappling “with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house,” according to its official synopsis. “Thanks to Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo’s (Max Matenko) new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges — one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Gomez and Henrie both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Courtesy CBS

Jennifer Lopez first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015 and has performed on the show 10 times. Now she’s back for another round.

The singer, actress and businesswoman will be front and center for this year’s iteration of the show, which will air live from Las Vegas May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

J-Lo first teased that she’d be returning to the show during last year’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In addition to hosting, she’ll perform, showcasing her “unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle,” according to a press release.

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted award show in the country. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

J-Lo’s most recent album, This Is Me … Now, came out in February 2024, along with a companion film and a documentary. All three projects were inspired by her second chance at love with then-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce in April of that year. The album was supposed to be followed by a major tour, but she later canceled it, citing the need to spend more time with family and friends.

Jennifer will kick off a run of European tour dates on July 1. She also has the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman coming out later this year, and another film, Office Romance, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lisa Kudrow comedy ‘The Comeback’ coming back for third, final season
Griffin Nagel/Peacock

The Comeback is making a comeback.

HBO has renewed the Lisa Kudrow-starring comedy series for a third and final season.

The renewal announcement comes 20 years after the first season of the beloved HBO show debuted in 2005 and 10 years after season 2.

Michael Patrick King, the show’s creator, is reuniting with Kudrow for the third and final chapter in Valerie Cherish’s story. They both will also executive produce the season. Other returning series regulars include Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and King said in a press release.

Max also released an official video announcement celebrating the upcoming season 3.

“This is the last one. All right? Last time. Never doing this again,” Kudrow says in character as Valerie Cherish. “Well, I’ve got a new show. How’s that? And I’m so excited about it.”

A person off-screen tells her to read the line again, this time more excited. She ends up reading the line several times, before she gets upset and storms off the set.

“You know what, I’m not fooling around anymore,” she says as she walks away.

Amy Gravitt, the executive vice president of HBO and Max comedy programming, called the character of Valerie Cherish a survivor.

“On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that,” Gravitt said.

Season 3 of The Comeback will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026. It begins production this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt will star in A24 film ‘The Riders,’ Edward Berger to direct
Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is teaming up with Conclave director Edward Berger for his next film.

Pitt will star in the upcoming A24 film The Riders, which Berger will direct, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Riders will be based on the Tim Winton novel of the same name. Bones and All scribe David Kajganich will adapt the book into the film’s script.

The novel follows Australian traveler Fred Scully, who will be played by Pitt in the film. It is a period piece set in December 1987. After he’s explored Europe for two years, Fred winds up in Ireland with his family, where he buys a cottage. Fred spends weeks alone in Ireland renovating the place while his wife and 7-year-old daughter return home to Australia to liquidate their assets. When he goes to pick them up at the airport, Fred finds that only his young daughter got on the returning flight, with no explanation from his wife whatsoever.

Ridley Scott is among the film’s producers, along with Kajganich, Berger and Pitt.

Production on the film will start in early 2026 with a shoot that is set to take place in multiple locations across Europe. A24 will finance the project and also handle a worldwide theatrical release for the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.