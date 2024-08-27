Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and more star in ‘Emilia Perez’ teaser

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and more star in ‘Emilia Perez’ teaser
Netflix

The teaser trailer for Emilia Pérez has arrived.

In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” according to its synopsis.

The film “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” according to the synopsis.

There’s Emilia (Gascón), a “fearsome cartel leader,” and Rita (Saldaña), an “unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job” who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death “so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the synopsis for the film continues.

Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.

“As the character wasn’t that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there,” Audiard said.

Also starring Édgar RamirezEmilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.

Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.

“In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves,” she captioned the post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dave Coulier and John Stamos “still processing the loss” of ‘Full House’ “brother” Bob Saget
Dave Coulier and John Stamos “still processing the loss” of ‘Full House’ “brother” Bob Saget
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

On a new installment of his Full House Rewind podcast, Dave Coulier welcomed his “brother” and former Full House co-star John Stamos, and the pair reminisced about the loss of their friend and former co-star Bob Saget.

Saget died Jan. 9, 2022, in his Florida hotel room. The cause of death for the 65-year-old actor and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

“We’re still processing the loss of him,” Stamos said. Coulier agreed, saying Saget’s death “left a huge void in our lives.”

Stamos reiterated something he once told ABC Audio about how people reacted to Saget’s death: “The saddest part for me is that he didn’t know how loved he was.”

“I mean when he died it was like a tsunami of love. I’m not being funny, but I don’t even remember a person before Bob getting that much attention when they passed, maybe Princess Diana,” Stamos said.

“And that’s the sad part because he was very hard on himself,” the actor continued.

Stamos also revealed he took comfort in hearing Saget’s voice via the audio version of the comic’s 2014 book, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. “The night he died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort,” Stamos expressed. “I listened to it every night when I went to sleep.”

However, all that re-listening led to Stamos finding an eerie detail. “One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘In his book, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died? Nah, that couldn’t be.’ And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I’m dying.'”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Star Trek: Prodigy: The six outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission in season 2 of the animated series.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Eddie Murphy is back as Detective Axel Foley in the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop series. 

The Imaginary: Try out the latest film from Studio Ponoc and director Yoshiyuki Momose, the acclaimed animator who worked on Spirited Away

Disney+
Bluey: Watch the brand new minisodes of the beloved animated series to see what is up with everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic dog family.   

Hulu
Land of Tanabata: A university student with supernatural powers confronts a powerful threat in the new thriller series. 

Prime Video
Space Cadet: Emma Roberts plays a party girl who gets into NASA’s astronaut training program in the new film. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Clive Owen says David Bowie inspired him to become an actor
Clive Owen says David Bowie inspired him to become an actor
Armando Gallo/Getty Images

Actor Clive Owen has revealed that David Bowie was a huge inspiration for him wanting to become an actor.

“Bowie probably has more to do with me being an actor than any actors,” Owen told Variety at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic. 

“He showed me that you can create worlds,” Clive says. “My imagination was fired — that was the beginning of going into acting. It was Bowie that provoked my understanding of the art.”

Variety notes that Owen said he has no intention of ever trying to play Bowie in a project.

While Bowie, who passed away in 2016, is known mostly for music, he did dabble in acting throughout his career. He appeared in such films as 1976’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, and 1986’s Absolute Beginners and Labyrinth, as well as Martin Scorsese’s 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ, 2006’s The Prestige and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.