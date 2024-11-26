Selma Blair says she’s working again after changes to MS treatment

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair is sharing an update on her health following new advances in multiple sclerosis treatment.

Blair walked the red carpet at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood 2024 event without a walking cane or service dog. According to Variety, Blair credited her improving health “to a bone marrow treatment and changes in medications.”

“I’m back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce,” Blair said, adding that she had never thought she’d feel well enough to work again or “get to feel this grounded.”

Blair first opened up publicly in October 2018, revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, which according to the National Institutes of Health is a chronic disease that impacts the nervous system and causes the immune system to attack healthy cells. People with MS often experience unsteady movements, pain, mental and physical fatigue, vision problems, cognitive issues, mood changes and other symptoms.

In 2019, Blair shared with her Instagram followers that she was undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, a treatment that has long been used to treat cancers of the blood and bone marrow that is now being used in some patients with MS, like Blair, to try to “reboot” their immune system.

Blair also recently attended the 2024 Media Access Awards, presenting Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, with the Norman Lear–Geri Jewell Lifetime Achievement Award.

Blair called her fellow actor a hero and a friend who helped her find the determination and strength to carry on with her life after receiving the “life-altering” diagnosis of MS.

Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson star in scandalous new ‘Babygirl’ trailer
A24 Films

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson‘s erotic thriller Babygirl is out with a second trailer.

The new look at the scandalous story of powerful CEO Romy, played by Kidman, falling into a sexually fueled affair with a younger intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson, was released by A24 on Tuesday. The Halina Reijn-directed film arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

The trailer opens on the pair in an elevator; in voice-over, Kidman’s Romy expresses the need to “have a conversation” with Dickinson’s Samuel about their affair.

“I think I have power over you,” says Samuel, “cause I can make one call and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?”

Next, we see Kidman’s character away from the nefarious situation interacting with her family, including her husband, played by Antonio Banderas.

“Being a CEO means being a nurturer and a collaborator,” says Romy, recording a speech.

The trailer includes shots of the pair escalating their seduction, including shots of dancing in a club and sensually holding each other in bed.

Romy looks up to Samuel and states, “I’ll do whatever you tell me to do.” 

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” says Romy at the conclusion of the trailer.

“You’re my babygirl,” says Samuel in the closing moment.

Along with Kidman, Dickinson and Banderas, Sophie Wilde stars in the project, playing Esme, Romy’s assistant.

Harvey Weinstein indicted again in New York after conviction overturned
Etienne Laurent/POOL via AFP via Getty Images, FILE

A New York grand jury indicted disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in court.

Weinstein — who is recuperating after emergency heart surgery — was not present, and prosecutors asked the judge to set a date for his arraignment.

Judge Curtis Farber ordered the city corrections department to house Weinstein in the Bellevue Hospital prison ward, if medically necessary.

“Inattention at Rikers carries very real risks. He could find himself again in crisis,” Farber said.

The new indictment remains sealed until arraignment, so the charges are not yet known. As ABC News previously reported, prosecutors presented evidence of three alleged sex assaults from varying time periods that were not part of his previous case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office previously presented evidence to the grand jury over an alleged sexual assault that occurred sometime in a four-month time period between late 2005 and mid-2006 in a lower Manhattan residential building, according to a transcript of a court hearing.

Prosecutors also indicated they were aware of two other potential offenses: a sexual assault in May 2016 in a hotel in Tribeca and a potential sexual assault that occurred at the Tribeca Grand hotel.

Thursday’s hearing was held days after Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island, where he is being held, to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News.

His trial is tentatively scheduled for this fall.

 

Reality Roundup: ‘The Bachelorette”s Devin Strader speaks on previous arrest, ‘Love is Blind’ trailer
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
Bachelor Nation, it seems we’re not done talking about Devin Strader just yet. The man who was briefly engaged to Bachelorette Jenn Trann has spoken out about his 2017 arrest on accusations of burglary and the restraining order his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The same ex also accused him of verbal and physical abuse. In a statement shared to his social media, Strader says, “The accusations are simply not true. … That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed. My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and eventually ended our relationship on good terms.”

Love is Blind (Netflix)
It’s almost time for season 7 of Love is Blind. The trailer for the new season of the show has arrived, and it shows off the 19 singles from Washington, D.C. Over the course of 12 episodes, the cast, which includes a lawyer, a journalist and the show’s first-ever set of sisters, will take to the pods and attempt to find their forever partner. The first six episodes of the season drop on Oct. 2.

Survivor (CBS)
If you were excited about Pod Save America host Jon Lovett competing on season 47 of Survivor, well, at least you have the premiere episode. Lovett was the first person voted off the island, and he says he wishes he’d gotten the full experience of the show. “I didn’t really fully get the experience. And that disappointment is the part that’s important to me. And honestly, in terms of the unimportant public reaction, I’ve just been genuinely pleasantly surprised. I expected people to be a little bit harsher,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

 

