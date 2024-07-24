Sen. Bob Menendez to resign next month following conviction in federal corruption trial
(WASHINGTON) — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will resign his office on Aug. 20 following the conviction in his federal corruption trial, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Murphy, who will select an interim replacement, said Tuesday afternoon he has received Menendez’s resignation letter.
In the resignation letter to Murphy, obtained by ABC News, Menendez said he intends to appeal the verdict but does not want the “Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work.”
“Furthermore, I cannot preserve my rights upon a successful appeal, because factual matters before the ethics committee are not privileged. This is evidenced by my Committee’s Staff Director and Chief Council being called to testify at my trial,” he stated in the letter.
Menendez said in his letter that the Aug. 20 date will “give time for my staff to transition to other possibilities, transfer constituent files that are pending, allow for an orderly process to choose an interim replacement, and for me to close out my Senate affairs.”
Staff members were informed of the senator’s decision earlier Tuesday, multiple sources told ABC News.
A Manhattan federal jury found the New Jersey Democrat guilty on all charges, including bribery, fraud, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction, on July 16 following a two-month-long trial. Federal prosecutors said he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and more in exchange for the senator’s political clout.
Menendez was not required to resign due to the conviction.
Following the guilty verdict, several political leaders called for Menendez’s immediate resignation, including Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said at the time.
Sen. Cory Booker, Menendez’s New Jersey counterpart, and Murphy had also joined in the calls for his immediate resignation. Murphy said at the time that he would call on the U.S. Senate to expel him if the senator refused to resign and make a temporary appointment in the event of a vacancy.
Menendez is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 and faces decades in prison.
Following the verdict, he vowed to appeal his conviction. He told reporters he was “deeply disappointed” by the jury’s decision while maintaining his innocence.
“I have never violated my oath,” Menendez said outside the courthouse following the verdict. “I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent.”
He added that the jury’s decision would “put at risk every member of the United States Senate in terms of what they think a foreign agent would be.”
Menendez, who served as senator for New Jersey since 2006, became the first sitting member of Congress to be charged with conspiracy by a public official to act as a foreign agent.
He refused to resign following the initial indictment in September 2023 despite calls from a majority of Democrats to do so, though he did step down as the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
In June, he filed a petition to get on the U.S. Senate ballot in New Jersey as an independent candidate.
(NEW YORK) — Sen. Bob Menendez “sold the power of his office” by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using his power to benefit New Jersey businessmen and foreign governments, a prosecutor told jurors in the senator’s federal trial on Monday, describing what he called a “clear pattern of corruption.”
“Robert Menendez, the senior U.S. senator from the state of New Jersey, the ranking member and then-chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, put his power up for sale,” the prosecutor, Paul Monteleoni, said during a closing argument that followed almost two months of witness testimony.
At trial, jurors held the gold bars that federal agents seized from Menendez’s home in June 2022. The FBI also found nearly a half-billion dollars in cash, some of it stuffed in envelopes inside Menendez’s boots or a jacket bearing the senator’s name.
“They found envelope after envelope of cash,” Monteleoni said.
Prosecutors claimed the cash, gold and a luxury convertible were all bribes from Menendez’s co-defendants, Fred Daibes and Wael Hana.
“It wasn’t enough for him to be one of the most powerful people in Washington,” Monteleoni said. “Robert Menendez wanted all that power and he also wanted to use it to pile up riches for himself and his wife.”
Menendez pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges and has denied the allegations.
An attorney for Menendez is expected to deliver a closing statement on Tuesday. A theme of his defense has been to blame his wife, Nadine Menendez, who faces a separate trial in the case. Nadine Menendez is being treated for advanced breast cancer, which has delayed her trial.
Defense attorneys have argued Menendez was kept in the dark about what his wife was demanding from the businessmen in exchange for his help.
Prosecutors told jurors they shouldn’t buy it.
“You don’t get to be the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by being clueless,” Monteleoni said.
Menendez stepped down as the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee following the initial indictment in September 2023. He has not resigned from the Senate despite calls to do so from a majority of his Democratic Senate colleagues.
(WASHINGTON) — Three weeks after President Joe Biden’s fumbled first debate, some of the delegates who pledged to nominate him at the party convention in August have now joined big-dollar donors in the push to consider other names for the top of the ticket, sources tell ABC News. And as the Democratic National Committee forges forward with plans to nominate Biden by virtual roll call weeks before the convention, they’re trying to hit the brakes.
Biden’s struggles are bubbling back up after they drifted to the background following the failed attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump last weekend. Biden is now facing a critical point in his reelection bid as Democratic calls for him to exit the 2024 race continue to mount.
Last Saturday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, sources told ABC News. Nearly a week later, there are mounting calls from congressional Democrats for him to exit the race.
There have been growing concerns from donors about Biden’s candidacy. Also, a handful of delegates both want Biden removed from the top of the ticket and oppose a virtual roll call, sources familiar tell ABC News.
In recent days, grassroots efforts by some worried delegates to prevent a virtual nomination have picked up steam, said Chris Dempsey, a leader of one delegate group involved.
A Democratic National Convention delegate closely involved with the push to delay the virtual roll call described informal, energetic donors, delegates and advocates who have come together to stop a president nearly all of its members believe has had a wonderful first term.
“It’s very ad hoc,” said the delegate, who estimated that they had joined 10 Zoom calls with between 80 and 120 people concerned about the president’s candidacy since the debate. “You know, it’s one individual, we’ll call other individuals, and then they’ll put out the word to their network. It’s incredibly grassroots.”
One new group that has emerged from this informal coordination is Pass The Torch, which describes itself as “a network of Democratic activists, organizers and voters” advocating to “urge President Biden to pass the torch to a new ticket that has a better chance of beating Donald Trump.”
In a press release earlier this week, Pass the Torch steering committee member Aaron Regenburg — a progressive activist and former Rhode Island state representative — called for the DNC Rules Committee to alter its plans for a virtual roll call. The DNC has indicated that the virtual roll call has long been part of their plans — since the party took action in rectifying a ballot certification issue earlier this spring.
“It’s hard to imagine any move with as much potential to tear the Democratic Party apart as the DNC ramming through an unprecedented early nomination of Biden,” wrote Pass the Torch in the release.
The DNC initially made the move to a virtual role call due to an early deadline in the state of Ohio requiring the party to submit its nominee before the convention. That deadline has since been moved, but, due to another complication with state law, the DNC has argued that nominating after the convention could put the party’s ballot access at risk.
“We certainly aren’t going to tempt fate by inviting challenges to policing the Democratic ticket on the ballot throughout this country,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a meeting Friday.
Pass The Torch and some experts dispute that the move is legally necessary.
At a meeting on Friday, the DNC Rules Committee chairs said they do not plan to open voting until Aug. 1, at the earliest
Another newly formed grassroots group, Delegates Are Democracy, also opposes the virtual roll call vote, though the group is not calling for Biden to step aside.
“Delegates Are Democracy thinks our Party’s nominee will be in the strongest position to beat Trump if the Convention follows regular order and the roll call is in-person at the Convention,” wrote Dempsey, a DNC delegate from Massachusetts leading the group, in a statement. “It’s important that the process be seen as legitimate and not rushed.”
According to Dempsey, Delegates Are Democracy seeks to inform delegates about their rights and responsibilities in the event that Biden steps aside, initially focusing on outreach to delegates in Massachusetts, Maryland and Colorado. And Dempsey says its affiliates have had “positive and receptive” conversations with multiple Democratic House members — though it’s not yet clear if those members have plans to directly aid the group’s efforts.
“We think it’s essential that delegates themselves, and really all stakeholders, are reminded of the important role that they play in the democratic process,” Dempsey said. “While conventions in recent years and decades have been really seen as just sort of a party or a coronation, in fact, the rules still state that delegates have the ability to decide and choose a nominee.”
The Biden campaign declined a request for comment and a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee did not comment on the delegates’ efforts.
Though Democratic delegates are pledged to a particular candidate and expected to reflect the views of those who elected them “in all good conscience,” according to party rules, nothing formally prevents them from voting for a different candidate during the roll call nomination vote.
Over the last two weeks, some delegates said the Biden team has made efforts to keep that from happening.
Several delegates who spoke with ABC News said they had received calls from staffers asking whether they still support Biden. Others said they had received calls merely reminding them of information about the convention and their role.
A delegate, who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity and is working to coordinate opposition to Biden’s candidacy, said they recently attended a webinar hosted by Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, which they described as “devoid of reality.”
“You would never know that we had had a bad debate and that people are asking the president to speak. Everything was rainbows, sunshines and unicorns,” the delegate said. “It was completely devoid of reality. I mean, there was no mention of the elephant in the room.”
Instead, they continued, Chavez Rodriguez spoke about “abortion, the AAPI community, grassroots activity, some records, some new accomplishments of the administration.”
A read-out of the meeting mentioned those topics several times — but not the debate or Biden’s recent struggles.
“Communication with delegations is a routine part of convention operations,” a DNC spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The Democratic National Convention Committee has been engaging regularly with state parties and their delegations in a variety of ways beginning in 2023.”
The disillusioned delegates join major Democratic donors similarly unmoved by the campaign’s overtures, according to longtime big-dollar donor Scott Wallace. Several major donors have called on Biden to step aside since his debate performance.
“[The campaign is] hoping to calm people down and persuade us and bring us back, and I think maybe a few have been persuaded,” Wallace said.
But, he stressed, only a few.
“The overwhelming consensus is that people don’t want to give to the Biden campaign, but they do want to help hold the Senate and take the House,” said Wallace. “I’ve conveyed that to the Biden team myself and the DNC, that I’ll be concentrating elsewhere as long as Biden is the candidate.”
Wallace told ABC News that he has been in touch with other donors since the debate through shared donor collaboratives, 90% of whom he estimated favor Biden stepping aside.
The DNC Rules Committee will meet next week to vote on whether to nominate by virtual roll call.
ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim and Jacob Steinberg contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a top ally to President Joe Biden and the national co-chair of his reelection campaign, insisted the president is the only Democrat who can defeat former President Donald Trump later this year despite his debate performance Thursday.
Coons cited Biden’s 2020 victory to repeatedly dismiss concerns from editorial boards and other writers worrying about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump after concerns over the president’s age spiked during his halting debate delivery.
“It is always a bad bet to bet against Joe Biden. I was with him when he announced in Philadelphia in 2019, and most of my colleagues said, ‘Oh, he’s too centrist, he’s too white, he’s too moderate. And I was with him in New Hampshire when folks counted him out in the primaries, and I was with him when he was sworn in as president,” he told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.
“The stakes of this race couldn’t be higher, and the only Democrat who’s ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November and he has the best shot to beat him,” he added.
When pressed by Karl on whether he truly believes Biden is the only Democrat who can win in November, Coons responded, “I think he’s the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump.”
Coons’ boasts come as the chorus for Biden’s withdrawal from the race grows from Democrats and outside observers.
Biden’s halting performance Thursday, which included meandering answers and a slack-jawed appearance as he listened to Trump’s answers, underscored what polls show are significant voter worries about his age (he’s 81) and fitness for office, including from supporters.
“Mr. Biden has said that he is the candidate with the best chance of taking on this threat of tyranny and defeating it. His argument rests largely on the fact that he beat Mr. Trump in 2020,” The New York Times Editorial Board wrote. “That is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Mr. Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year.”
“I cannot remember a more heartbreaking moment in American presidential campaign politics in my lifetime,” columnist Thomas Friedman wrote, adding that Biden, a “a good man and a good president, has no business running for reelection.”
Biden’s campaign has vociferously pushed back on that pressure, insisting that Biden will remain in the race and that Trump, who spewed multiple falsehoods during the debate, had a worse showing.
To beef up its claims, the campaign is also releasing strong fundraising numbers as the days go on, including saying Sunday that it has raised more than $33 million since Thursday.
The president also gave a stronger defense of his record during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday, though that event drew significantly fewer eyeballs than a national debate simulcast across major television networks seen by more than 50 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.
The most prominent Democrats, though, have yet to defect. Multiple governors and Vice President Kamala Harris, all viewed as future presidential hopefuls, have come out in line behind Biden, which Coons contrasted with Trump, who has not won the support of many of his top aides from his administration.
When pressed on if Biden’s aides are to blame for his faulty performance, Coons did not shy away from how Biden came across but said nobody would be able to pressure the president out of the race.
“I think it was a weak debate performance by President Biden. He had a scratchy, rough voice. He answered a few questions in ways that were not the most forceful, but I think side by side, Donald Trump had a horrifying debate performance,” Coons said. “I do think it’s for Joe Biden to make any decision about his campaign, his debate prep, his path forward.”