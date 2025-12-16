Sen. Mark Kelly clashes with Hegseth over Pentagon’s investigation into him

Sen. Mark Kelly arrives for a closed door meeting on Capitol Hill, Dec. 16, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on Tuesday called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s investigation into him a “bunch of bull****” and said he believes it’s about sending a message to retired service members not to speak out against the president.

“This is very performative for him,” Kelly told reporters about the investigation.

Kelly said Hegseth raised the investigation during a closed-door briefing to senators on the military’s campaign in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea targeting boats believed to be carrying drugs. According to Kelly, he asked a question about the boat strikes and Hegseth responded by chastising Kelly and other democratic lawmakers for posting a video urging troops not to follow illegal orders.

Hegseth asked Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to review Kelly for “potentially unlawful conduct” after the Arizona senator was featured in the video with five other Democrats who have served in the military and U.S. intelligence.

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday in a prepared statement that it was “escalating” its review into Kelly from a preliminary review to an official “command investigation.”

Hegseth has said he believes the video by Kelly and others created confusion among troops and could encourage insubordination. Hegseth said he’s looking into whether the military should call Kelly, a retired Navy captain, back to active duty to face a court martial or some kind of administrative punishment.

On Monday, Kelly’s attorney, Paul Fishman, said in a letter to Phelan that if the Trump administration moves ahead with proceedings against Kelly in any forum, “all appropriate legal action” will be taken.

“To be clear: there is no legitimate basis for any type of proceeding against Senator Kelly, and any such effort would be unconstitutional and an extraordinary abuse of power. If the Executive Branch were to move forward in any forum—criminal, disciplinary, or administrative—we will take all appropriate legal action on Senator Kelly’s behalf to halt the Administration’s unprecedented and dangerous overreach,” Fishman wrote in the letter obtained by ABC News.

Kelly said he hasn’t heard anything from the Defense Department since he retired in 2011 when he was recognized for his 25 years of service.

“This is all bunch of bull****,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly later added: “This is just about sending a message to retired service members, active duty service members, government employees — do not speak out against this president, or there will be consequences.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s remarks to reporters on Tuesday.



Melania Trump says she and Putin communicating about children affected by war
First Lady Melania Trump. Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Melania Trump announced Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had an “open channel of communication” regarding children impacted by the Russian-Ukraine war.

“We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war,” she said.

“In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours,” she added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



JD Vance defends saying he wants his wife Usha to convert to Christianity
Vice President JD Vance sits with his wife Usha Vance prior to a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance on Friday defended comments about his faith and marriage after critics accused him of throwing his wife’s Hindu religion “under a bus” during a Turning Point USA event earlier in the week.

Vance responded to a user on X who referenced the comments the vice president, who was raised Protestant but converted to Catholicism in 2019, on Wednesday. Vance spoke to the crowd about his faith and how it relates to his relationship with Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu.

“For us, it works out now most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church, as I’ve told her, and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church. Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me,” the vice president said.

The comments have been met with extensive criticism.

“It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers,” the X user posted on Thursday.

Vance responded to and reposted to the comment, which he called “disgusting” and said he was being open when people were curious about his faith and family life.

“My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife — as I said at the TPUSA — is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage — or any interfaith relationship — I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife,” he said.

The X post was deleted after Vance reshared it and made his response.

Vance argued the post was “anti-Christian bigotry.”

“Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda,” he contended.

The Vances were married in an interfaith Christian-Hindu ceremony in 2014 and he has talked openly about their interfaith relationship.

During an interview with the New York Times last year, JD Vance said his wife has been supportive of his faith and has attended church with their three children.

“No, she hasn’t,” the vice president told the Times when asked if Usha Vance had converted to Christianity.

“That’s why I feel bad about it. She’s got three kids. Obviously, I help with the kids, but because I’m kind of the one going to church, she feels more responsibility to keep the kids quiet in the church. And I just felt kind of bad. Like, oh, you didn’t sign up to marry a weekly churchgoer. Are you OK with this? And she was more than OK with it, and that was a big part of the confirmation that this was the right thing for me,” he added.



Trump unveils sweeping peace plan for Gaza that he says Israel accepts
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House, September 29, 2025 in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday fast-tracked his administration’s efforts to secure peace in Gaza, rolling out a detailed vision for a U.S.-backed ceasefire that the White House says will bring the war to an immediate end.

He said Israel has accepted the proposal but the success of the plan still hinges on the cooperation of Hamas.

“We’re at a minimum, very, very close,” Trump said during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Speaking alongside the president, Netanyahu appeared to sign off on the proposal.

“I believe that today we’re taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to comments from the president or the prime minister, but an official familiar with the negotiations said mediators had not yet fully briefed the group on the latest peace plan.

Shortly before Trump and Netanyahu addressed reporters, the White House released a 20-point plan, which calls for the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

In exchange, more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners would be released, all military operations will be suspended, and “battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal,” according to the plan.

The release from the White House also promises that, if the deal is enacted, members of Hamas “who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.”

“Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries,” the proposal reads.

But Trump made it clear that if Hamas doesn’t accept the terms, Israel would have his “full backing” to “finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.”

“Bibi, you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do,” the president said, referring to the prime minister by his nickname.

Netanyahu also said Israel would not hesitate to restart its military campaign against Hamas if the militant group refused the deal or reneged on the terms of the agreement.

“This can be done the easy way, or the hard way,” Netanyahu said. “But it will be done.”

Although the White House called it a news conference, the two men left without taking questions from reporters.

“I think while we wait for these documents to be signed and get everybody in line, I think it maybe is not really appropriate to take questions,” Trump said.

After Trump asked the prime minister if he wanted to take a question or two from a “friendly Israeli reporter,” Netanyahu also declined, saying, “I would go by your instinct — we’ll have enough time for questions. Let’s settle the issue first.”

