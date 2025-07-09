Senate considers Neil Jacobs, ‘Sharpiegate’ scientist, as NOAA administrator

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Neil Jacobs, the atmospheric scientist nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has vowed to place science, human safety and technological innovation at the forefront of operations if confirmed as the agency’s administrator.

On Wednesday, U.S. senators interviewed Jacobs on how he would run NOAA, the federal agency that manages the National Weather Service, the nation’s primary source for weather forecasts and data, and is responsible for monitoring and managing coastal and marine resources.

“NOAA has an important, unique mission that spans the sea floor to the Sun’s surface,” Jacobs said. “Not only do they conduct cutting-edge coastal and ocean research, but they also provide life-saving forecast predictions in a wide range of environmental phenomena.”

Jacobs said he has a “very detailed understanding” of what is needed to manage NOAA, from the policy, budget and personnel sides as well as opportunities for innovative solutions.

“If confirmed, it would be a tremendous honor to lead such a distinguished organization,” Jacobs said. “I can assure the committee that I will do my best to ensure this team of scientists, engineers, forecasters and uniformed officers have the resources and leadership needed to fulfill their mission of science, service and stewardship.”

Taylor Jordan, the nominee for assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction, and Harris Kumar, nominee for assistant secretary of commerce for legislative and intergovernmental affairs, also appeared in the confirmation hearing,

If confirmed, Jacobs would lead NOAA during a tumultuous time at the agency.

Since his nomination in February, NOAA and the NWS have lost hundreds of staffers, research funding and experienced weather data collection disruptions due to cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

“I support the president’s budget,” Jacobs said, when asked whether he supports cuts throughout the agency.

If confirmed, this would be Jacobs’ second stint leading NOAA. He served as acting administrator from 2019 until Trump left office at the end of his term in January 2021.

He is remembered for the so-called “Sharpiegate” incident that took place during a press briefing from the Oval Office in September 2019. A map of the storm track of Hurricane Dorian appeared to have been altered with a black pen to include southern Alabama, even though the official storm track by the NWS did not have the storm hitting the state.

Trump had also inaccurately declared a few days earlier that the storm would strike the region. Shortly after, NOAA issued a statement that sided with Trump and admonished the NWS for publicly saying that Alabama was not in danger from the storm.

Dorian ultimately stayed east of Florida and did not make landfall in the U.S.

The NOAA Science Council subsequently investigated Jacobs, saying that he violated the organization’s scientific integrity policy by issuing a statement supporting Trump’s incorrect claim about Dorian’s storm track as an official NOAA release.

When asked by Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, on Wednesday whether he would “make the same decision again,” Jacobs replied, “There’s probably some things I would do differently.”

At the time of his nomination, Jacobs was the chief science adviser for the community Unified Forecast System (UFS), part of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research’s (UCAR) Cooperative Programs for the Advancement of Earth System Science at North Carolina State University.

Before serving as NOAA’s acting director, Jacobs was the chief atmospheric scientist at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, where he directed the research and development of its aviation weather observing platforms and modeling programs.

Jacobs was recognized as a 2025 Fellow of the American Meteorological Society earlier this year and holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the University of South Carolina and master’s and doctoral degrees in atmospheric science from North Carolina State University.

In a podcast interview in November 2024, Jacobs shared his views on the future of government agencies, like NOAA, and efforts by the GOP to repeal and eliminate various weather and climate initiatives within the agency.

“The executive branch can’t just come in and completely change something that’s authorized in law,” he said.

Jacobs also said that “NOAA has all of these congressional mandates that are codified. Congress would have to rewrite a mountain of legislation to undo all that.”

ABC News’ Matthew Glasser, Daniel Manzo and Daniel Peck contributed to this report.

3rd woman arrested for allegedly assisting New Orleans inmate escapee still at large
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — A Slidell woman was arrested and accused of helping a fugitive who is still at large from the massive New Orleans jailbreak elude capture, Louisiana State Police said.

Connie Weeden, 59, was taken into custody in Slidell and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Thursday. In addition to jail employees, she is the third person arrested for assisting the Orleans Justice Center’s escaped inmates.

Weeden faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting Jermaine Donald, one of the five escapees still on the run.

“Weeden was in contact via phone both before and after the escape,” said LSP officials in a statement. “Investigators determined that after the escape, she provided Donald with cash through a cell phone app.”

Donald remains at large, along with four others who broke out of the Orleans Justice Center on May 16. Authorities have recaptured five of the original 10 who escaped.

Law enforcement officials warned that helping fugitives will carry serious consequences. “Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable,” said state police. “Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated.”

Under Louisiana law, a conviction for accessory after the fact carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $500, or both.

The LSP announced on Wednesday that 32-year-old Cortnie Harris and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste were arrested and charged with felony counts of being accessories after the fact. They were both booked at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Orleans Parish District Attorney issued subpoenas to the Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, and other OPSO staff members as part of an ongoing investigation into the escape of inmates.

The order demanded access to emails, text messages, internal messages, from or to Hutson and other OPSO staff and contractors, including those to Sterling Williams, the jail maintenance worker who was arrested in connection with the jailbreak.

Williams, a 33-year-old maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday morning, according to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Williams allegedly shut off the water to a toilet to help clear the way for the inmates to escape, sources said. The prisoners, including three who are charged with second-degree murder and remain on the run, were able to get out after ripping the toilet off its hinges.

Four other jail employees have been suspended in this investigation.

Key Karen Read murder trial witness Kerry Roberts says victim has been ‘forgotten’
Kerry Roberts, witness in Karen Read’s murder trial/ ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Karen Read arrived in court Tuesday for the first day of her second murder trial as her defense team maintains her innocence, saying she is the victim of a botched investigation and law enforcement cover-up.

However, prosecutors allege that a drunk and angry Read knowingly slammed her SUV into her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — outside of a get-together at another officer’s home and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022.

Read pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

One of the trial’s key witnesses, Kerry Roberts, who was O’Keefe’s lifelong friend, spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning, saying she is speaking out because she believes people have forgotten O’Keefe was the victim in this case.

“I think people have forgotten John in general,” Roberts told ABC News’ Matt Gutman in the “GMA” interview. “He is the victim. He’s lost his life. He’s not coming back.”

The judge in Read’s first trial declared a mistrial on July 1, 2024, after the jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous consensus on the fifth day of deliberations. Roberts also testified in the first trial, though she wasn’t cross-examined.

Roberts, who took the stand on Tuesday and will continue testifying Wednesday, is a critical witness for the prosecution because she was among the the first people Read called at 5 a.m. on the morning of the blizzard trying to find O’Keefe.

Roberts told ABC News she then relayed to Brendan Kane, another longtime friend of O’Keefe, the contents of her call that morning with Read.

“The first phone call was, ‘John’s dead.’ Then she hung up,” Roberts told “GMA.”

It was early morning and dark outside when Roberts then picked up Read and Jennifer McCabe, another O’Keefe friend who Karen had called, but whom Kerry said she didn’t really know. Kerry drove the women to the house where Read had dropped O’Keefe off.

“It was so snowy you couldn’t see,” Roberts said. “And as we were driving, Karen would lean in between us, and she was frantic. I mean, she knew John was missing, so she was frantic about it, as I would be. And then we turned to pull down Fairview, and she saw him on the lawn, and I didn’t.”

Roberts and Read jumped out of the vehicle where the two women performed CPR on O’Keefe until police arrived, according to Roberts.

“We went to go find him, and make sure he got home OK,” Roberts said. “And when you find him and he’s not OK, it was, it was pretty hard.”

O’Keefe became a police officer, just like his grandfather, and stayed close with his family, including his sister, Kristen. When she and her husband died within months of each other, O’Keefe took his niece and nephew in as his own. Roberts said she acted essentially as his right hand during this period.

“It was like all hands on deck,” Roberts said. “When they would go to dance recitals and stuff, father-daughter dances, I would do their hair and get the boutonniere and get the corsage. He did a great job. This was one of my best friends”

In the three years since Read was arrested, the town of Canton has been transformed as neighbors have taken sides and witnesses have been harassed.

“It’s all about which side are you on,” Roberts told “GMA.”

“We’re John’s closest friends and family, and we still haven’t been able to grieve because of all of this. It’s all lost on this circus,” Roberts said.

Fatal New Jersey house fire ruled a murder-suicide: Prosecutor
Washington Township Police Department

(WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ) — A massive fire on Sunday that leveled a New Jersey home, where first responders later recovered the bodies of a man and a woman, has been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Neighbors reported hearing a blast around the time of the fire early Sunday in the Gloucester County community of Washington Township and said it sounded like a bomb going off.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said the woman found dead in a bed at the destroyed residence had suffered a fatal bullet wound to the head before the house became engulfed in flames. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was discovered dead in the living room of the destroyed home with a handgun lying near his body, the prosecutor’s office said. His death was ruled a suicide by fire, according to the statement from the prosecutor’s office.

The identities of the two people were being withheld pending official confirmation by the medical examiner, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The investigation conducted in the aftermath of the fire revealed the presence of an accelerant and that the home’s gas line had been tampered with, enabling unrestricted flow of natural gas into the home’s interior,” the statement said.

A motive for the murder-suicide remains under investigation by the prosecutor’s office, the Washington Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

News of the medical examiner’s findings came a day after the Washington Township Police Department said the explosion had prompted a “criminal investigation” and that the incident was “not accidental.”

The fire occurred at 2:02 a.m. on Sunday and prompted multiple 911 calls from neighbors reporting a loud explosion and fire in the area of Tranquility Court and Orion Way, according to a statement released by the Washington Township Police.

“Responding officers arrived at 13 Tranquility Court and observed that the residence was fully engulfed in flames and appeared to have been heavily damaged by an apparent explosion,” according to the police statement.

Washington Township Fire Department firefighters arrived shortly after the police and extinguished the flames, according to the statement.

Video taken by ABC Philadelphia station WPVI showed damage to at least one home near the destroyed house. The footage also showed a car that had apparently been damaged.

Neighbors who live blocks away reported being rattled awake.

Investigators said the fire was likely not caused by an explosion and that the blasts neighbors heard may have happened after the fire had already ignited, according to WPVI.

