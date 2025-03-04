Senate Democrats slam Social Security job cuts, attack Musk calling it ‘Ponzi scheme’

Senate Democrats slam Social Security job cuts, attack Musk calling it ‘Ponzi scheme’
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Democratic leaders stood in support of Social Security benefits on Monday in the wake of the Social Security Administration’s announcement it’s planning to cut 7,000 jobs as part of “significant workforce reductions.”

“Now we know that something we Senate Democrats have feared for a long time is coming true. Social Security is under attack and at risk,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a Capitol Hill news conference.

Schumer, Senate Finance Committee’s Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also at the news conference, said that the Social Security workforce cuts are just a pitstop Republicans are making on the road to privatizing the critical benefits system.

“DOGE’s attack on Social Security, in my view, is a first step on the path to privatizing Social Security,” Wyden said, referring to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

The leaders also blasted Musk’s recent characterization of Social Security as a ‘Ponzi scheme.’

“Elon Musk says it’s a Ponzi scheme. The richest man in the world is telling Americans that earned benefits that they depend on and they paid into are a scam. They are not a scam. And if Americans know it,” Schumer said.

Asked about the Biden-appointed former Social Security commissioner Martin O’Malley’s recent prediction that a system collapse and an interruption of benefits could come within the next 30-90 days, Murray responded that the recent cuts to workforce and offices would be a “disaster.”

“Yeah, I mean, when you’re firing this many people, closing that many offices — don’t have people to write the checks, you are looking for disaster,” Murray said.

A government-funding connection?

Asked if Democrats would insist on preventing the cuts as part of a deal to bring a temporary funding (‘CR’ or continuing resolution) bill up for a vote, to keep the government open, Murray said “We are looking at a number of different” things pertaining to a funding deal.

“I’ll just say this. The only one who wants a shutdown right now is Elon Musk … nobody else wants a shutdown. We are all working to get this done,” Murray said.

Murray said that the best way to fund the government and avoid a shutdown would be through a CR.

“In my opinion, the best way to do this is to do a short-term CR. Our committees are capable of getting this done with this short term CR, and ready to go to work.”

She also said the White House sending an “anomalies” list to Congress was “completely inadequate” and then reaffirmed that Democrats were “at the table” and “ready” to pass a short-term CR.

Working with House Democrats to block Social Security cuts

Schumer referenced former President George W. Bush’s proposed cuts to Social Security programs in 2005, likening his current plans to work with House members in order to block any rollbacks to the work he did with Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid 20 years ago.

“We got together. We said we’re going to fight it, and we won. I will tell the American people, we’re getting together, House and Senate Democrats, we’re going to fight it, and guess what? We’re going to prevent the cuts,” Schumer said.

“But we need your help,” he said. “We need every person who’s a recipient or would-be recipient who would like to get this benefit to call their congressmen– their Republican congressman and senators — and give one simple sentence. ‘Hands off my Social Security.'”

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have insisted that Republicans won’t try to cut Social Security benefits or benefits from other entitlement programs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Biden to block all future oil drilling in 625 million acres of US oceans
Biden to block all future oil drilling in 625 million acres of US oceans
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is making a sweeping move to ban all future offshore oil and natural gas drilling on America’s East and West coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea.

“My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks,” Biden said in a statement announcing the decision.

According to the White House fact sheet, this move blocks drilling in more than 625 million acres of U.S. oceans.

The fact sheet adds that Biden took those actions under “Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act” and adds that his actions “have no expiration date, and prohibit all future oil and natural gas leasing” in the designated areas.

“We do not need to choose between protecting the environment and growing our economy, or between keeping our ocean healthy, our coastlines resilient, and the food they produce secure and keeping energy prices low. Those are false choices,” Biden added.

The fact sheet says that after this sweeping move, “Biden will have conserved more lands and waters than any other U.S. president in history.”

The action comes as President-elect Donald Trump continually made his “drill, baby, drill” promise on the campaign trail, vowing to unlock America’s drilling capabilities in an effort to lower energy costs for Americans.

But the law Biden used, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, was written so a presidential action under its authority is permanent, differing from other executive actions. If the Trump administration were to attempt to reverse Biden’s actions, Congress would likely have to change the law.

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sen. Cardin says Trump’s tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia
Sen. Cardin says Trump’s tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia
ABC News

The outgoing chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on ABC’s “This Week” that President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to seize the Panama Canal could drive allies of the United States toward Russia and China.

In an interview Sunday with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said Trump’s recent statements about taking over the Panama Canal, buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st U.S. state, are affecting “America’s credibility globally.”

“Our allies don’t know whether we are reliable partners or not,” said Cardin, who is retiring from the Senate at the end of this term.

Cardin’s comments came after Trump recently criticized as “ridiculous” and “highly unfair” the fees Panama charges American shipping companies to use the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. He said the shipping fees were a “complete ripoff of our country” and vowed to put an end to them once he takes office, or he will demand that Panama cede control of the canal to the United States.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question,” Trump said during his Dec. 22 speech to supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona. “The United States has a big invested interest in the secure, efficient and reliable operation of the Panama Canal.”

Panama President José Raúl Mulino, who was elected in May, called Trump’s statements an affront to his country’s sovereignty and said the fees for ships crossing the canal are set by experts who take into account operational costs, and supply and demand factors.

“The tariffs are not set on a whim,” Mulino said.

Cardin noted on “This Week” that the obligations of the U.S. and Panama were established by the Panama Canal and Neutrality Treaty of 1977 and ratified by Congress.

“I don’t know what the president-elect is saying in regards to how sincere he is, but I can tell you, it does raise questions globally as to whether we’re a reliable partner,” Cardin said. “And it really feeds into Russia and China appeal to other countries as to whether they need to make alliances with — with Russia and China, whether America will be there for them globally.”

Pressed by Karl on other statements Trump has recently made, including buying Greenland from the Danish government and making Canada the 51st U.S. state — even mocking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor” — Cardin said such talk is not helpful.

“Globally, we saw the same type of statements made during his previous administration, when he threatened to pull out of NATO,” Cardin said of Trump. “These are treaty obligations which our allies rely upon, and it raises serious concerns about whether America will be there for them.”

Asked by Karl about Ukraine’s future during a second Trump administration, Cardin said that while there continues to be bipartisan support in Congress, he described Trump’s comments on Ukraine as “very disturbing.”

Trump recently suggested that he may reverse President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory, calling the decision “stupid.”

Cardin said Ukraine is the “front line of defense for democracy.”

“We know that Russia will not stop with Ukraine. We know many other countries feel at risk if Ukraine is not able to defend its sovereignty… I know some of the president-elect’s comments are very disturbing. I’ve talked to the Ukrainians. I’ve talked to the Europeans several times, I think they question whether America’s resolve will be there,” he said. “I can tell you we have bipartisan support in the United States Congress to stand with Ukraine because we recognize the importance to our national security.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary, to make briefing room debut
Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary, to make briefing room debut
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will make her debut at the first press briefing of President Donald Trump’s second term on Tuesday, making history as the youngest in her role to stand behind the podium.

“I look forward to taking the podium into answering questions from all of the voices in the media. They are welcome to cover this White House. We will give them honest and accurate information, and I look forward to doing that,” Leavitt said in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

When Leavitt, 27, walks out into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Tuesday, she’ll be the youngest press secretary to do so, since Ronald Ziegler, who held the title in former President Ronald Reagan’s White House at age 29.

She’s said she would ditch the traditional notes binder that her predecessors in both Democratic and Republican administrations, including during Trump’s first term, would carry with them to press briefings.

“I might bring some notes with me, but my binder is in my brain because I know President Trump’s policies, and we have truth on our side at this White House,” she said on “Fox and Friends” the morning after Trump’s inauguration.

Leavitt most recently served as Trump’s spokesperson during his 2024 presidential campaign and his transition and previously worked in his first administration and for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has since named U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump said in a November statement naming Leavitt press secretary. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt has not committed to daily briefings, which grew heated during the first Trump term, with a revolving door of press secretaries, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany, going back and forth with reporters. Stephanie Grisham did not hold a press briefing in the nine months she was press secretary.

“We hope there will be decorum, certainly, and we will try to instill that. But we’re not we’re not shy of the hostile media,” Leavitt said on Fox News in November.

Before joining Trump’s campaign in 2023, Leavitt ran for Congress in a competitive district in her home state of New Hampshire, winning a competitive Republican primary that included fellow Trump administration alum Matt Mowers. Leavitt went on to lose the general election to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas by nine points.

And at the start of the new Trump administration, Leavitt, in a flurry of new Federal Election Commission filings, revealed she accumulated more than $210,115 in donations that she not only failed to refund to her supporters for at least two years but also did not disclose the failure as required under federal election law.

Despite making history as America’s youngest press secretary, and vowing to buck some traditions, she joins the streak of moms serving as the U.S. president’s chief spokesperson, following Sanders, Grisham, McEnany, and President Joe Biden’s aides Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I wish her the best of luck. This is a great job, an amazing opportunity to be standing at this podium, behind this lectern, to go back and forth with all of you and– and speak on behalf of this president, the president of the United States,” Jean-Pierre said of Leavitt earlier this month during her last briefing. “There’s nothing like it. And, and I hope she enjoys the job.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.